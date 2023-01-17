ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
MassLive.com

Snow and ice expected across Massachusetts Thursday into Friday

A wintry mix of rain and snow forecasted earlier this week is expected to douse Massachusetts Thursday afternoon until conditions clear up Friday, forecasters said. The snow and sleet mix will stretch across northern Connecticut through to northern Massachusetts, covering Hartford, Springfield, Worcester and northeastern Massachusetts, the National Weather Service said Thursday.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
985thesportshub.com

Western Massachusetts Best Kept Secret: The Fireplace Feast!

Out west, not much more than an hour’s drive, is western Massachusetts best kept secret: The Fireplace Feast!. Imagine this: you and friends and family, just finished a New England style horse drawn wagon ride on a 600 acre farm. To warm up, waiting inside the 18th century farmhouse, is a warm glass of mulled apple cider. As you sip this sweet deliciousness, you are gazing at a GIANT fireplace, roasting your prime rib. You lend a hand in stirring the huge cauldron of seafood chowder. For dessert, hot apple pie, served with home made whipped cream. Is this a dream? No, it’s real. I experienced it last Saturday.
WEST BROOKFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Multi-car Mass. Pike crash kills 23-year-old Ohio man, police say

A three-car collision on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Auburn killed an Ohio driver Thursday morning, authorities said as they continue to investigate the crash that led to hours-long lane closures on the state’s central highway. The driver killed was a 23-year-old Columbus man, the Massachusetts State Police said in...
AUBURN, MA
WSBS

Three Massachusetts Cities Named Smartest in The Country

Massachusetts is known for many things, including Plymouth Rock, championships sports teams, beautiful landscapes from beaches to mountains, and of course some of the best schools in the country. Not only some of the best colleges in the U.S., but some of the best public and private grade and high schools, so it might not be a big surprise that three Massachusetts cities were deemed some of the most educated in America.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Rob Gronkowski explains how he’d ‘steal’ chicken fingers after Patriots wins

Rob Gronkowski has reined it in over the years. But the former New England Patriots tight end’s reputation for partying is still the stuff of legend. Gronkowski, who retired from the NFL for a second time last year, appeared on the “Up & Adams” show with Kay Adams and discussed how he would celebrate wins over the years. Gronkowski said that, in his younger days with the Patriots, he would seek out Gillette Stadium’s postgame reception after the game and raid all the free food.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
92K+
Followers
74K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy