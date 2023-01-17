Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
USWNT vs. New Zealand: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, odds; Lynn Williams, Crystal Dunn return
The United States women's national team will face New Zealand on Tuesday in a friendly at Sky Stadium in Wellington. The USWNT have been in New Zealand for January camps, and after a six-day training camp, will compete in a two-game series against the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup co-hosts. The matches are the first time the USWNT will play in New Zealand in their 38-year history.
Charlotte FC Soccer Player Anton Walkes, 25, Has Died & People Are Sharing Tributes Online
Major league soccer player Anton Walkes has died after a boating accident in Florida. The Charlotte FC defender was involved in a "two-vessel" accident on Wednesday near the Miami Marine Stadium basin, reports CNN. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission told the outlet the 25-year-old athlete was unconscious when...
FOX Sports
Mexico forfeits matches, fined by FIFA over Zendejas
NEW YORK (AP) — Mexico was ordered to forfeit a pair of friendlies and fined 10,000 Swiss francs ($10,900) by FIFA for using American forward Alejandro Zendejas. FIFA said Mexico also was ordered to forfeit three under-23 matches in which it used Zendejas. The governing body did not announce...
Sporting News
What channel is Power Slap League on tonight? How to watch the debut of Dana White's controversial new show
Despite the controversy surrounding UFC President Dana White and slap fighting in general, the show must go on for TBS and Warner Media. Following a delay, the Power Slap League will make its TV debut on January 18. Touted as "the biggest slap competition of all time,” the series takes place after AEW Dynamite and will be held inside the UFC’s APEX Center in Las Vegas.
chatsports.com
USA and Juventus midfielder Weston Mckennie 'rejects $32 million move to Aston Villa' as he 'eyes bids from Premier League giants Chelsea and Tottenham or Borussia Dortmund'
American international and midfielder Weston McKennie has rejected a move to Aston Villa as he awaits a bid from a larger team, according to multiple reports from Corriere dello Sport and Tuttosport. The reports emerging from Italy claim that McKennie is holding out hope for a bid from Tottenham, Chelsea,...
GMA3’s Amy Robach and TJ Holmes will not return to show and are ‘working on exit strategy’ with execs and lawyers
GOOD Morning America's Amy Robach and TJ Holmes will not be returning to the GMA3 show and are working out an "exit strategy," sources have said. One network source exclusively told The U.S. Sun that Amy and TJ are unofficially out at GMA3, and seven weeks after being taken off the air, their newly-appointed legal teams are hammering out a plan with ABC's attorneys and top executives to make a big announcement.
New Name Announced for LA FC's Home Stadium
Los Angeles FC's home stadium is changing its name from Banc of California Stadium to BMO Stadium, officials announced today.
USMNT interim coach Anthony Hudson calls up five World Cup players for annual January camp
The U.S. men's national team released its January camp roster and Wednesday, which includes an unconventional squad breakdown and a new coach leading the team on an interim basis. Interim head coach Anthony Hudson called up 24 players for the USMNT's annual January camp, which begins Saturday. The U.S. will...
USMNT coaching search: From Europe's elite to Marsch to MLS, who are the candidates?
The USMNT (or some version of it) will return to the field next week, but the search for a permanent coach has just begun. Who are the candidates?
Sky, Lynx to meet in first-ever preseason game in Canada
The WNBA is heading north for the league’s first-ever preseason game in Canada. The Chicago Sky and Minnesota Lynx will
Sporting News
When is Man City vs Tottenham? Date, time, early odds and history for Premier League match
If there was a consolation for Manchester City as leaders Arsenal accelerated further away from them on Sunday, it might have been Tottenham's tepid performance in their 2-0 North London derby defeat. Struggling Spurs will have to improve significantly to trouble City on Thursday, when a win for the reigning...
Sporting News
Crystal Palace vs Man United live stream, TV channel, lineups, betting odds for Premier League match
On his way to becoming an Arsenal legend, Patrick Vieira played a tough-tackling part in several epic games across 17 appearances in the Gunners' midfield against Manchester United. Now, the Crystal Palace head coach is aiming to end United's nine-match winning run in all competitions and help the Eagles arrest...
Sporting News
Is Lionel Messi playing today vs Al Nassr and Cristiano Ronaldo? Latest on PSG lineup for Riyadh Season Cup 2023
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo could well play against each other for a final time when PSG take on a combined Al Nassr and Al Hilal side in Saudi Arabia on Thursday. The match will mark Ronaldo's debut in the country after swapping Manchester United for the Middle East at the end of 2022.
Sporting News
Emma Raducanu vs Coco Gauff result, highlights as American progresses to Australian Open third round
American contender Coco Gauff has progressed to the Australian Open third round with a straight sets victory over US Open 2021 champion Emma Raducanu. It was far from a comfortable match for the seventh seed, who won the first set easily but struggled in the second, saving two set points in the 10th game, before running away with the tie-break.
CBS Sports
Sky, Lynx to play first WNBA preseason game in Canada ahead of possible expansion to Toronto
The WNBA will make more history on May 13 when the Chicago Sky and Minnesota Lynx meet at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto for the first-ever preseason game in Canada, the league announced Wednesday. "Bringing a WNBA preseason game to Canada is an important milestone for the global growth of the...
Sporting News
Why are Man United the only team playing tonight? Crystal Palace Premier League date explained
While some Premier League teams are in the middle of an eight-day break from play, Manchester United and Crystal Palace return to action on Wednesday when the top-flight's form team visit south London, where they lost 1-0 last season. In Palace's case, the Eagles will have only three days to...
FOX Sports
Zendejas, Gressel among 13 who could make US soccer debuts
CHICAGO (AP) — Alejandro Zendejas, a 24-year-old forward who played twice for Mexico, is among 13 players who could make their U.S. national team debuts under interim coach Anthony Hudson in exhibitions against Serbia on Jan. 25 and Colombia three days later. Julian Gressel, a German-born 29-year-old defender who...
LAFC announces renaming of Banc of California Stadium to BMO Stadium
LAFC's home arena is changing its name to BMO Stadium. LAFC co-president Larry Freedman says BMO "has deep experience in sports partnership."
CNBC
Tennis Channel will air Major League Pickleball tournament matches, deepening broadcast partnership
The Tennis Channel is diving deeper into America's fastest growing sport, pickleball. The channel will air the semi-finals and finals of Major League Pickleball's Mesa, Arizona, tournament. The league also announced the final two teams of MLP and their ownership groups. The Tennis Channel is embracing pickleball. Major League Pickleball...
Sports World Reacts To Tragic Death Of MLS Star
Charlotte FC defender Anton Walkes died in a Miami boat crash early Thursday morning. Walkes' MLS club confirmed his passing. He was 25 years old. "He was a tremendous son, father, partner, and teammate whose joyous approach to life touched everyone he met," Charlotte FC owner David Tepper said in ...
