CBS Sports

USWNT vs. New Zealand: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, odds; Lynn Williams, Crystal Dunn return

The United States women's national team will face New Zealand on Tuesday in a friendly at Sky Stadium in Wellington. The USWNT have been in New Zealand for January camps, and after a six-day training camp, will compete in a two-game series against the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup co-hosts. The matches are the first time the USWNT will play in New Zealand in their 38-year history.
FOX Sports

Mexico forfeits matches, fined by FIFA over Zendejas

NEW YORK (AP) — Mexico was ordered to forfeit a pair of friendlies and fined 10,000 Swiss francs ($10,900) by FIFA for using American forward Alejandro Zendejas. FIFA said Mexico also was ordered to forfeit three under-23 matches in which it used Zendejas. The governing body did not announce...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sporting News

What channel is Power Slap League on tonight? How to watch the debut of Dana White's controversial new show

Despite the controversy surrounding UFC President Dana White and slap fighting in general, the show must go on for TBS and Warner Media. Following a delay, the Power Slap League will make its TV debut on January 18. Touted as "the biggest slap competition of all time,” the series takes place after AEW Dynamite and will be held inside the UFC’s APEX Center in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
chatsports.com

USA and Juventus midfielder Weston Mckennie 'rejects $32 million move to Aston Villa' as he 'eyes bids from Premier League giants Chelsea and Tottenham or Borussia Dortmund'

American international and midfielder Weston McKennie has rejected a move to Aston Villa as he awaits a bid from a larger team, according to multiple reports from Corriere dello Sport and Tuttosport. The reports emerging from Italy claim that McKennie is holding out hope for a bid from Tottenham, Chelsea,...
The US Sun

GMA3’s Amy Robach and TJ Holmes will not return to show and are ‘working on exit strategy’ with execs and lawyers

GOOD Morning America's Amy Robach and TJ Holmes will not be returning to the GMA3 show and are working out an "exit strategy," sources have said. One network source exclusively told The U.S. Sun that Amy and TJ are unofficially out at GMA3, and seven weeks after being taken off the air, their newly-appointed legal teams are hammering out a plan with ABC's attorneys and top executives to make a big announcement.
FOX Sports

Zendejas, Gressel among 13 who could make US soccer debuts

CHICAGO (AP) — Alejandro Zendejas, a 24-year-old forward who played twice for Mexico, is among 13 players who could make their U.S. national team debuts under interim coach Anthony Hudson in exhibitions against Serbia on Jan. 25 and Colombia three days later. Julian Gressel, a German-born 29-year-old defender who...
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Tragic Death Of MLS Star

Charlotte FC defender Anton Walkes died in a Miami boat crash early Thursday morning. Walkes' MLS club confirmed his passing. He was 25 years old. "He was a tremendous son, father, partner, and teammate whose joyous approach to life touched everyone he met," Charlotte FC owner David Tepper said in ...
CHARLOTTE, NC

