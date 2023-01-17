Read full article on original website
Denis Dean Carlson (March 18, 1945 – January 15, 2023)
Denis “Deny” Dean Carlson, 77, passed away peacefully at home on January 15, 2023, in Rock Springs, WY. Funeral services with military honors will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, January 23, 2023, at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, WY.
Local quilters exhibit at White Mountain Library
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The colorful exhibit currently at White Mountain Library in Rock Springs is the annual Sweetwater Quilters Open on display now through the end of February. The public is invited to view the work of 16 quilts, wall hangings, bags, table runners, and even a jacket made by some very talented quilters.
Jackalope Jump Day Proclamation announced at GR City Council meeting
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — The Green River City Council presented the Jackalope Jump Day Proclamation to Michael Boren, Assistant Director of Life Skills of Wyoming Tuesday night. The Jackalope Jump event will be held at PJ Wataha Complex in Rock Springs (Wataha Pond – 2059 Clubhouse Dr.) on Saturday, February 4, 2023. Registration starts at 11 a.m. and the jump begins at 12 p.m.
GR Man Continues Long Recovery from 4-Wheeling Accident
The long journey to recovery will continue for a Green River man who was injured in a near-fatal 4-wheeling accident back in June. On June 12, 2022, Green River couple Katie and Chris Rasmussen were riding 4-wheelers with their families in the Golden Spike area near Corinne, Utah, when the life-changing accident happened.
Another successful year for the Kari’s Access Awards Fundraiser
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — After being canceled for two years in a row, Kari’s Access Awards returned to the Sweetwater Events Complex on Jan. 14, 2023. Saturday night was a hit and there was a lot of positive activity happening. All those that attended enjoyed the wine and beer tasting provided by many local and regional vendors.
Police Seeking Information On Quartet In Wyoming Walmart Crime
Police in Rock Springs are asking the people to help identify four people who were allegedly involved in a recent crime at the Rock Springs Walmart store. That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page. The post does not identify what specific crime the men are suspected of but says they are all Black males and left the store in a dark-colored Jeep Wrangler.
Food distribution event taking place Saturday
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Another food distribution event is scheduled this Saturday in Rock Springs. The Food Bank of Wyoming mobile pantry truck will begin the distribution at 12:30 p.m. behind the White Mountain Mall near the theaters. Food will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis until...
Green River, Rock Springs athletic teams competing today
Green River at Evanston (Girls and Boys) In the latest WyoPreps.com high school basketball rankings, the Rock Springs boys are #9 in the 4A poll, with the Lyman boys being #5 in the 3A poll. In the girl’s basketball rankings, Mountain is #3, and Lyman is #5 in the 3A ratings.
Please do not ‘rescue’ livestock guardian dogs
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Everyone loves dogs. But some dogs are not pets. Over the years, livestock guard dogs have become an increasingly popular, and non-lethal, tool in livestock management. Ranchers in Wyoming depend on these special breeds to protect their livestock from predators. But every year across the...
RSJH hosts student of the month and GRIT winners
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Rock Springs Junior High has been announcing recognitions for both Student of the Month and GRIT winners starting this 2022-2023 school year. Town hall meetings are hosted during school hours, and winners of these achievements are announced. Each group recognizes one kid for Gratitude, Rising Star, Initiative, Timely, and Student of the Month. Those recognized for Student of the Month receive yard signs. All students receive a photo that is placed in their trophy case in front, a certificate, and some sort of small prize.
City Councils in regular sessions tonight
January 17, 2023 — The Rock Springs and Green River City Councils are in session tonight. Both meetings will get underway at 7 p.m. at their respective City Halls. The Rock Springs City Council will discuss the “Rock Springs Gateway Revitalization” Project. A plan for rehabilitating and revitalizing four targeted road impact zones within the city limits. Overall, the project will rehabilitate and enhance critical gateways into the City, directly and indirectly, from Federal Highway 80 (I-80) and US Highway 191. These entry points and access corridors will focus on improving primary and secondary roads and neighborhood streets.
Southeast Wyoming Expected to Receive Biggest Snow Impact This Week
SWEETWATER COUNTY — While Sweetwater County is expected to have light snow showers today through Wednesday, the southeastern portion of the state is bracing for moderate to heavy snow. The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) forecasts that central Wyoming, including South Pass, will see moderate impacts from yet another...
Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 19
The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center. Hit and Run Property Attended (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #10547, CASH, $300, Court: RS Municipal Court. ARMSTRONG, JOSEPH ROBERT. Age: 33. Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY. Booking: 2023-01-18 Released: 2023-01-18 Type: PRE-TRIAL. Arresting Agency: SCSO. Charges:. DWUI –...
Actors’ Mission “Silent Sky” to open tonight
January 19, 2023 — The Actors’ Mission’s latest production, entitled “Silent Sky,” will have its first showing tonight at the Broadway Theater. The play will also be presented on Friday and Saturday as well. Show times on all three nights are at 7 p.m. Admission is free, and a complimentary meal will be served at 6 p.m. Silent Sky will also be performed next week.
Don’t miss the first ever Sweetwater Local Market!
Don’t miss the first-ever Sweetwater Local Market!. The Sweetwater Local Market is being held from January 27-29, 2023 at the Sweetwater Events Complex. Featuring only local vendors from Sweetwater County, it will be the best way for you to support small businesses. Plan on coming out, support some of your favorite small businesses, and of course, check out everything there is to offer!
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for January 19, 2023
Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24. Wind chill values as low as -10. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph, becoming north-northeast in the afternoon. Tonight – Isolated snow showers after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 5. Wind chill values as low as -5. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
