ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Rock Springs Junior High has been announcing recognitions for both Student of the Month and GRIT winners starting this 2022-2023 school year. Town hall meetings are hosted during school hours, and winners of these achievements are announced. Each group recognizes one kid for Gratitude, Rising Star, Initiative, Timely, and Student of the Month. Those recognized for Student of the Month receive yard signs. All students receive a photo that is placed in their trophy case in front, a certificate, and some sort of small prize.

ROCK SPRINGS, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO