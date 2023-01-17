ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland Valley defeats Chambersburg in big conference clash

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Cumberland Valley and Chambersburg swimming have been on a collision course all season long, culminating to a huge meet at the Eagles pool on Tuesday night. Both CV and the Trojans boys teams were undefeated in the Mid Penn Conference, while the Eagle girls team came into the meet an impressive […]
Cedar Cliff girls swimmers defeat Palmyra, 90-89, in an MPC Keystone dual meet decided in final event

The Cedar Cliff girls swimming team defeated Palmyra, 90-89, in a Mid-Penn Conference Keystone Division Thursday, in a dual meet that was decided in the final event. That event, the 400 freestyle relay, gave Cedar Cliff the win as the Colts’ teams ran one-two. The winning team of Layla Mahrady, Samantha Linsey, Chloe Ludwick and Sadie Ludwick covered the distance in 4:02.56. The Colts second team of Charlotte Louden, Riley Emig, Sam Shoop and Sophie Swidler finished second in 4:42.71 to clinch the team victory.
Gurt dedicating career to ‘second home’ in Hershey

After unexpectedly losing her husband to a heart attack at 39, Gertrude Gurt was left with a near impossible task. How could she provide care to her eight children in a single-income household? Through a referral from a friend, Gertrude made the incredibly difficult choice to send her youngest, Pete, and his brothers from their Morrell Park home to Milton Hershey School. It was, without doubt, the right thing to do for their family.
Mr. Sticky’s is rolling into Cumberland County

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Mr. Sticky’s is set to open a brand-new location in Hampden Township in early March. Mr. Sticky’s began as family owned business that was initially owned and operated by Phil Poorman, his wife, and his four children, according to their website. Overtime, Mr. Sticky’s became widely known for their delicious-sticky bun variations, with several options on their current menu, such as:
