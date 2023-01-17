After unexpectedly losing her husband to a heart attack at 39, Gertrude Gurt was left with a near impossible task. How could she provide care to her eight children in a single-income household? Through a referral from a friend, Gertrude made the incredibly difficult choice to send her youngest, Pete, and his brothers from their Morrell Park home to Milton Hershey School. It was, without doubt, the right thing to do for their family.

