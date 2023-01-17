Read full article on original website
Here Are The Top 4 Restaurants in Harrisburg, According to YelpMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
‘90 Day Fiancé’ Alum Arrested – was One of US Marshall’s 15 Most Wanted FugitivesThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionCarlisle, PA
Pennsylvania witness says bright light overhead 'blinked off' and movedRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Highly-rated local eatery opens new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersCarlisle, PA
Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an HourTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Harrisburg freshman Elias Coke gets his third college offer
Make that three college offers for Harrisburg freshman receiver Elias Coke. Coke said Thursday that he added an offer from Kent State. That comes just two days after the 6-foot-2, 190 pounder added Toledo to his list. He also claims an offer from West Virginia. Coke caught 25 passes for...
Harrisburg’s Sir-Kayne Venable gets his first college offer
Harrisburg offensive lineman Sir-Kayne Venable has his first college opportunity. The junior told PennLive Thursday that he picked up an offer from Kent State. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. “It means all my hard work is paying off,” Venable said. “I’ve got to...
Transfer WR Dante Cephas bringing ‘the complete package’ to Penn State
Daequan Hardy was the star four years ago in Hershey. Now a starting nickelback at Penn State, Hardy led Penn Hills to a 2018 PIAA championship win over Manheim Central with four touchdowns, three interceptions and 340 all-purpose yards. His incredible individual effort helped secure Penn Hills’ second-ever state title.
Steel-High’s Andrew Erby Jr. adds to his list of college offers
Andrew Erby Jr. added another offer Tuesday to his list of college opportunities. Erby Jr. said that Toledo was the latest school to enter the mix for his services. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. It came just days after he picked up an...
Harrisburg freshman wide receiver Elias Coke garners second college offer
After an impressive performance in a state championship loss, Harrisburg freshman wide receiver Elias Coke was bound to get noticed. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. On Tuesday, the 6-foot-2, 190-pound wideout announced on Twitter that he had received his second college scholarship offer,...
Red Land wrestlers outlast Mechanicsburg in an MPC Keystone Division dual meet
The Red Land wrestling team defeated Mechanicsburg, 34-32, in a Mid-Penn Conference Keystone Division dual meet Thursday night. 285: Ethan Eisner (RL) P Davon Hutchinson (M) 3:12. 107: Sam Culp (RL) TF JJ Gould (M) 16-0 (4:37) 114: Tyler Budman (M) TF Corbin Hutchinson (RL) 18-3 (5:34) 121: Garrett Anderson...
Mid-Penn Conference wrestling schedule for Jan. 19, 2023
Steel-High and Camp Hill at Milton Hershey, 6 p.m. Biglerville at West Perry, 7 p.m. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Bishop McDevitt boys hoops outlasts Camp Hill in an MPC Capital Division game
The Bishop McDevitt boys basketball outlasted Camp Hill Thursday night, 59-54, in a Mid-Penn Conference Capital Division game. The Lions stayed within striking distance of the Crusaders in the second half, but couldn’t close the gap. Benjamin Ellis had a game-high 20 points for Camp Hill (2-13 overall, 2-8 division) and Richard Lutkins added 14 more.
State College boys hoops down Central Dauphin behind Braeden Shrewsberry’s huge performance
In a Mid-Penn Commonwealth showdown, State College picked up a decisive 55-38 victory against Central Dauphin Tuesday. The Little Lions outscored the Rams 39-15 in the second and third quarters to blow things open and build a sizable lead that they wouldn’t relinquish. Braeden Shrewsberry continued his stellar campaign...
Freshman duo pace Central Dauphin girls basketball to MPC Commonwealth win over State College
The freshman duo of Kayla Fletcher and Olivia Green paced the Central Dauphin girls basketball team to a 53-36 Mid-Penn Conference Commonwealth Division victory over State College Tuesday night. Green recorded a double-double, scoring 14 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Fletcher led the Rams in scoring with a game-high 19...
Cumberland Valley defeats Chambersburg in big conference clash
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Cumberland Valley and Chambersburg swimming have been on a collision course all season long, culminating to a huge meet at the Eagles pool on Tuesday night. Both CV and the Trojans boys teams were undefeated in the Mid Penn Conference, while the Eagle girls team came into the meet an impressive […]
Lower Dauphin’s Charlie Fortney gets his first college football opportunity
Charlie Fortney has his first college football offer. The Lower Dauphin senior told PennLive Tuesday that Shippensburg has given him an opportunity to play there. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The 5-foot-10, 180 pounder was a standout at receiver and defensive back for...
Cedar Cliff girls swimmers defeat Palmyra, 90-89, in an MPC Keystone dual meet decided in final event
The Cedar Cliff girls swimming team defeated Palmyra, 90-89, in a Mid-Penn Conference Keystone Division Thursday, in a dual meet that was decided in the final event. That event, the 400 freestyle relay, gave Cedar Cliff the win as the Colts’ teams ran one-two. The winning team of Layla Mahrady, Samantha Linsey, Chloe Ludwick and Sadie Ludwick covered the distance in 4:02.56. The Colts second team of Charlotte Louden, Riley Emig, Sam Shoop and Sophie Swidler finished second in 4:42.71 to clinch the team victory.
Jasper Shepps, Ebel Gonzalez lead Juniata boys hoops to 46-31 win against Newport
Juniata built an early lead and didn’t falter en route to a convincing 46-31 victory over Newport Thursday. The Indians led 21-14 at the intermission but they didn’t let the Buffaloes back into contention. Shepps and Gonzales netted 15 points apiece to pace the Indians. Gonzales knocked down...
Mid-Penn Conference girls and boys basketball schedule for Jan. 19, 2023
Camp Hill at Bishop McDevitt, 7:30 p.m. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Gurt dedicating career to ‘second home’ in Hershey
After unexpectedly losing her husband to a heart attack at 39, Gertrude Gurt was left with a near impossible task. How could she provide care to her eight children in a single-income household? Through a referral from a friend, Gertrude made the incredibly difficult choice to send her youngest, Pete, and his brothers from their Morrell Park home to Milton Hershey School. It was, without doubt, the right thing to do for their family.
Boiling Springs boys and girls swimmers sweep Trinity in MPC Colonial Division dual meet
The Boiling Springs boys and girls swimming team swept Trinity in a Mid-Penn Conference Colonial Division dual meet Thursday. The boys score was 115-62. The girls score was 128-46.
‘He just does what he does’: J.D. Hunter’s 21 points carry Cumberland Valley past Carlisle
MECHANICSBURG— J.D. Hunter is one name you’ll continue to see in the headlines, and on Tuesday night against Carlisle inside Cumberland Valley’s Dome Gymnasium he showed exactly why.
Mr. Sticky’s is rolling into Cumberland County
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Mr. Sticky’s is set to open a brand-new location in Hampden Township in early March. Mr. Sticky’s began as family owned business that was initially owned and operated by Phil Poorman, his wife, and his four children, according to their website. Overtime, Mr. Sticky’s became widely known for their delicious-sticky bun variations, with several options on their current menu, such as:
Central Pa. winery to mark 1st decade in business with 10 special events
Sarah Haines has been there since the beginning, as she explains in the blog on the home page of Grandview Vineyards, which will mark 10 years in business with a celebration on Jan. 28. Nine other events related to the anniversary will follow in 2023. Haines wrote a piece on...
