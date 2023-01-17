Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Morgan girls, boys basketball teams to play in AISA state tourney on Saturday
Morgan Academy JV Girls and Boys Basketball teams qualified for the AISA State Tournament. They play at Lee Scott Academy this on Jan. 21. Girls team plays at 9 a.m. vs. Ft. Dale and the boys play Glenwood at 10 a.m.
First Baptist Church to provide food at 'Operation Help Feed Selma'
First Baptist Church will provide food at noon today as part of "Operation Help Feed Selma". The event is sponsored by Providence Baptist Church, Pastor Dr. Matthew Wilson, as well as Morning Star Baptist Church and Beulah Baptist Church in Tuscaloosa and Progressive Baptist Church in Mississippi. Donations can be...
AG Steve Marshall visits Selma after tornado, warns of scammers
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall was in Selma Wednesday, January 18. He said he was moved at the sight of people from all over the area, in all neighborhoods and even some people from out of town, coming together to help each other in this time of need. But he has a warning for those who will come to town and have motives other than providing honest help to the recovery effort.
Organizers working to help Selma residents in wake of EF-2 tornado
Grassroots organizers are working to help residents of Selma after an EF-2 tornado struck the heart of Queen City on Thursday, January 12. The National Weather Service has rated the tornado a high-end EF-2 tornado with maximum winds of 130 mph with a path nearly half a mile wide. The...
Press conference on 'very special' Bridge Crossing Jubilee to be held tomorrow
A press conference regarding the Bridge Crossing Jubilee in March will be held tomorrow at 11 a.m. Members of the Selma-to-Montgomery March Foundation and the Bridge Crossing Jubilee and other leaders will speak on a "very special" Bridge Crossing Jubilee on March 2-6, said a press release from former state senator, Hank Sanders.
FEMA reps set up at Selma High this week to help residents apply for assistance
FEMA representatives are set up at Selma High this week to help those impacted by the tornado file federal paperwork for assistance. The reps are at the school until 4 p.m. each day. Selma High is also serving as a Red Cross shelter. FEMA also is meeting with people at...
Legal Notices, January 19, 2023
HEIRS OR DEVISEES OF WILLIE P. SMITH, JR., namely: TERRANCE T. KELLY, NIKKY KELLY, SALILA KELLY, CHEVRON DENTON KELLY, TIMOTHY KELLY, YOLANDA KELLY, GWENDOLYN SMITH, WILLIE P. SMITH, III, CYNTHIA KELLY AND SHANA SMITH, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer JAMES A. ANDERSON, SR.’s Complaint to sell land and other relief by March 1, 2023 or, thereafter, a Judgement by Default may be rendered against them in Case No. CV-2022-900103.00, Circuit Court of Dallas County, Alabama.
Donations being accepted for 'Fill Parent University Bus' tomorrow
Donations of new or lightly used coats are being accepted for the "Fill Parent University Bus" event at the Selma High School parking lot from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. tomorrow. Children can receive donations of school uniforms as well. Lunch will be provided from noon to 2 p.m. The...
Regions Foundation allocates $75,000 for disaster relief in Dallas, Autauga counties
Regions Foundation is allocating a series of grants totaling approximately $75,000 for disaster relief in Dallas and Autauga counties. The grants will be divided among Edmundite Missions, Central Alabama Community Foundation in Autauga County and for long-term needs. Edmundite Missions is getting $50,000 to support needs for food, clothing and...
Selma Tornado 2023 as seen through photos
Selma Sun reporters and freelancers have been capturing photos of tornado damage around Selma to give a picture of what's left after the EF2 tornado tore through town on Jan. 12. Here is a photo gallery of many photos that include some sent by readers. Send your photos and tornado...
Made in Marion Fashion Show returns Feb. 18 at Phillips Memorial Auditorium
The Made in Marion Fashion Show is back on for 2023, according to organizer and show director Della Maynor. . “Some people have been asking me to do it again, so I’m going to do it Feb. 18 at Phillips Memorial Auditorium on the historic Lincoln Campus,” Maynor said. It will be at 5 p.m., and tickets are now available.
Tuesday: Help being offered for those impacted by tornado
FEMA officials are at Selma High School on Tuesday to help fill out forms for disaster assistance. Visit here to file online. Tarps and MRE meals are available at the Dallas County drive-thru window of the annex building in the former Regions office downtown. Baby and adult diapers are available...
Unemployment assistance available for workers affected by storms in Dallas, Autauga counties
An unemployment assistance program is available to workers in Dallas and Autauga counties who were affected by the devastation caused by the tornado event from last week. The Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) program was authorized after President Joe Biden declared the areas hit by the storms as disaster zones. “Generally,...
Winn-Dixie reopens after tornado damage, donates to Selma nonprofits
Winn-Dixie's Selma store and pharmacy have reopened after making repairs from last week's tornadoes and made donations to Selma and Dallas County agencies. On Wednesday, Winn-Dixie presented a check for $100,000 to the United Way of Selma & Dallas County’s Disaster Relief Fund. The grocer also donated $15,000 worth...
Over 1,000 displaced, 500 structures destroyed or damaged in Jan. 12 tornado, Red Cross says
Over 1,000 Dallas County residents were displaced by the Jan. 12 tornado, Red Cross Executive Officer John Brown said Wednesday. Brown said at a Wednesday news conference that over 500 structures were damaged or destroyed based on the Red Cross’s initial damage assessment. “That means a lot of displaced people, and we are talking with the mayor about how to find out who those folks are and making sure we get to them,” Brown said. He said the process of finding and helping those people will start soon.
Delta Sigma Theta Sorority to give away free meals on Saturday
The Selma Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. will give away free meals in conjunction with Chillin On Wheels BBQ & Catering LLC and Sophia P. Kingston Elementary School on Saturday, Jan. 21. The event will be held at the school on 2224 Selma Avenue. Meals will also...
Legal Services Alabama sets clinic dates for free legal help to those affected by tornado
Legal Services Alabama is responding to recent disaster relief needs by offering free legal clinics to people in the Selma area struggling to recover from storm damage. The clinic series is being supported by the LSA John Lewis Legal Fellowship program. The clinics will begin on Jan. 23 and continue...
10-year-old named top outdoorsman for bagging biggest fish, turkeys, deer, alligators in one year
Owen Rouse is only 10 years old, but he’s already an award-winning outdoorsman. . The blossoming farmer and cowboy who is a fifth grader at Meadowview Christian School has won awards for catching giant turkeys, impressive deer, the largest alligator in his zone this season and a trophy fish during his excursions around Dallas County that earned him the title of Cougar Oil’s Dallas County Outdoor Sportsman of the Year.
Cemeteries closed until Preservation Group, Selma Funeral Home repair tornado damage
Selma’s Cemetery Preservation Group has their work cut out for them cleaning up the damage to Old Live Oak Cemetery and New Live Oak Cemetery, but they want to serve their neighbors with tornado damage first. The Cemetery Preservation group has set up a website listing all the contact...
