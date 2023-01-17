ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Schools to bring back online lessons and Covid-style classes if teachers strike

Schools are planning to bring back online lessons and Covid-style classes for vulnerable children as they prepare for expected teachers’ strikes, The Independent has been told. Ministers also hope schools can join together to share resources, raising the prospect of pupils being transported to different premises for their lessons. The government is drawing up contingency plans for possible walkouts across England, with two of the UK’s major teaching unions – the National Education Union (NEU) and the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) – due to unveil the results of strike ballots on Monday. The National Education Union said...
k12dive.com

Momentum grows for family engagement in teacher prep

There is growing momentum to break down barriers between family engagement practices and educator preparation programs. “Historically, family engagement and educator preparation have always operated in silos,” said Weadé James, senior director of development and research at the American Association of Colleges for Teacher Education, or AACTE. But...
themomkind.com

Teaching Preschoolers How to Read

THIS POST MAY CONTAIN AFFILIATE LINKS. PLEASE READ MY DISCLOSURE FOR MORE INFO. Literacy is one of the most important ways to ensure a bright future for your child. Teaching a preschool child to read can be beneficial if you keep it fun and lighthearted. It should be all about the excitement of exploring and learning.
1808Delaware

Olentangy Local Schools Shares Details About Intradistrict Transfers

Right after the first of the year, and as the school year enters its second phase, thoughts often turn to preparations for the academic year beginning in the fall. In those districts where transfer is an option, it is the time when parents consider numerous factors in choosing the ideal educational environment for their children.
Tracy Stengel

Career Experts Evaluate the Worth of Several College Degrees

One of the most important decisions a high school graduate pursuing a college degree can make is deciding their major. College is an investment in their future, but it can come at a hefty price. Students in the United States attending a public 4-year in-state institution and living on campus pay an average of $25,707 per year or $102,828 over 4 years. The price tag rises considerably for students attending out-of-state or private universities. It makes sense to choose your major carefully.
AOL Corp

The SmartStart Personal Finance Scholarship (for High School Students)

SmartAsset's mission is to help people get better financial advice, which it does by matching people with financial advisors and guiding them to educational content and calculators. It also means playing an active role in youth financial literacy. Since 2019 SmartAsset has mentored local high school students in financial literacy with its SmartStart program, with the goal of empowering young people with the knowledge and skills to manage their finances. And now, SmartAsset is expanding its efforts with a scholarship to support high school students interested in furthering their financial education.
The 74

COVID Brief: Few Students Use Online Tutoring Programs

This is our weekly briefing on the pandemic, vetted by John Bailey. See the full archive. This Week’s Top Story  Schools Sink Money into Tutoring, but Some Programs Fall Short  The Big Three  Study Notes Racial Disparities in Kids’ COVID Vaccine Uptake CDC Launches New Dashboards Opinion: Prepare Now for the School Closures That Are […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

