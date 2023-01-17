Read full article on original website
Related
Schools to bring back online lessons and Covid-style classes if teachers strike
Schools are planning to bring back online lessons and Covid-style classes for vulnerable children as they prepare for expected teachers’ strikes, The Independent has been told. Ministers also hope schools can join together to share resources, raising the prospect of pupils being transported to different premises for their lessons. The government is drawing up contingency plans for possible walkouts across England, with two of the UK’s major teaching unions – the National Education Union (NEU) and the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) – due to unveil the results of strike ballots on Monday. The National Education Union said...
msn.com
Young student at school where first grader shot his teacher in the class with a gun comforted others
A young pupil who is a student at the school in Virginia where a six-year-old boy shot his teacher in the chest with a gun, has spoken of the moment he heard gunfire which sent his class into hiding. Mark Garcia Jr., who is eight and in second grade, said...
Teacher shortfall means some are unable to enroll in preschool
There are not enough teachers to support the high demand for preschool enrollment, leading to some students having their education put on hold.
Phys.org
Children facing racist bullying at school need support from teachers, but many don't get it, says researcher
In the academic year 2020–21, there were 1,198 instances of racially motivated bullying reported in Scottish schools—up from 409 in 2016–17. These are the highest recorded figures to date. My research, carried out with colleagues, explores the impact of racist bullying like this—bullying motivated by prejudice against...
k12dive.com
Momentum grows for family engagement in teacher prep
There is growing momentum to break down barriers between family engagement practices and educator preparation programs. “Historically, family engagement and educator preparation have always operated in silos,” said Weadé James, senior director of development and research at the American Association of Colleges for Teacher Education, or AACTE. But...
Academy ISD proposes four-day school week to attract staff
A Central Texas school district is considering a four-day school week amidst a nationwide struggle to recruit staff.
themomkind.com
Teaching Preschoolers How to Read
THIS POST MAY CONTAIN AFFILIATE LINKS. PLEASE READ MY DISCLOSURE FOR MORE INFO. Literacy is one of the most important ways to ensure a bright future for your child. Teaching a preschool child to read can be beneficial if you keep it fun and lighthearted. It should be all about the excitement of exploring and learning.
Olentangy Local Schools Shares Details About Intradistrict Transfers
Right after the first of the year, and as the school year enters its second phase, thoughts often turn to preparations for the academic year beginning in the fall. In those districts where transfer is an option, it is the time when parents consider numerous factors in choosing the ideal educational environment for their children.
Career Experts Evaluate the Worth of Several College Degrees
One of the most important decisions a high school graduate pursuing a college degree can make is deciding their major. College is an investment in their future, but it can come at a hefty price. Students in the United States attending a public 4-year in-state institution and living on campus pay an average of $25,707 per year or $102,828 over 4 years. The price tag rises considerably for students attending out-of-state or private universities. It makes sense to choose your major carefully.
AOL Corp
The SmartStart Personal Finance Scholarship (for High School Students)
SmartAsset's mission is to help people get better financial advice, which it does by matching people with financial advisors and guiding them to educational content and calculators. It also means playing an active role in youth financial literacy. Since 2019 SmartAsset has mentored local high school students in financial literacy with its SmartStart program, with the goal of empowering young people with the knowledge and skills to manage their finances. And now, SmartAsset is expanding its efforts with a scholarship to support high school students interested in furthering their financial education.
COVID Brief: Few Students Use Online Tutoring Programs
This is our weekly briefing on the pandemic, vetted by John Bailey. See the full archive. This Week’s Top Story Schools Sink Money into Tutoring, but Some Programs Fall Short The Big Three Study Notes Racial Disparities in Kids’ COVID Vaccine Uptake CDC Launches New Dashboards Opinion: Prepare Now for the School Closures That Are […]
New Year, New Career? Pursue Your Graduate Degree at GMercyU
Are you looking to start a new career path or advance your career? Gwynedd Mercy University has a variety of graduate programs to fit your needs. Master of Science in Occupational Therapy (MSOT)
Comments / 0