PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Residents in Philadelphia's Tacony and Mayfair neighborhoods gathered to talk about their concerns over the rise in crime in their communities Thursday night. Police from the 15th District led this community meeting. They listened to concerns about quality of life issues. One of them included the violence that happened in the Tacony, Holmesburg and Mayfair areas. Showing strength in numbers at Roosevelt Park.In the past week, police responded to a quadruple shooting on Guilford Street in Mayfair where three people were killed, and on Torresdale Avenue in Tacony, a beloved gas station attendant was shot and killed.Police addressed...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO