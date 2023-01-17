ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norristown, PA

CBS Philly

Northeast Philadelphia residents meet to discuss crime concerns

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Residents in Philadelphia's Tacony and Mayfair neighborhoods gathered to talk about their concerns over the rise in crime in their communities Thursday night.  Police from the 15th District led this community meeting. They listened to concerns about quality of life issues. One of them included the violence that happened in the Tacony, Holmesburg and Mayfair areas. Showing strength in numbers at Roosevelt Park.In the past week, police responded to a quadruple shooting on Guilford Street in Mayfair where three people were killed, and on Torresdale Avenue in Tacony, a beloved gas station attendant was shot and killed.Police addressed...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sanatogapost.com

OAKS PA – The Regal Oaks Stadium 24 on Mill Road in Upper Providence Township, which opened in 1999 as one of the area’s first multi-screen movie theater venues, is among 39 facilities scheduled to be closed by its corporate parent beginning in February, according to a bankruptcy court filing.
OAKS, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Special box still tantalizing Saint Paul’s Episcopal Church officials

Leaders of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church called on a mason to determine the feasibility of retrieving a very special box from the historic Doylestown Borough church’s cornerstone. Mike Leibensperger, a stone mason with MFL Masonry Restoration Inc. in Perkasie, visited the church Jan. 12 to assess just how...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
abc27.com

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year. According to a Tuesday U.S. Bankruptcy Court filing, the company plans to reject the leases of 39 locations, including the Barn Plaza Stadium 14 in Doylestown.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
stnonline.com

Pennsylvania School Bus Leaves Roadway, Hits House

A school bus transporting students went off the road and subsequently hit a house in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, reported WFMZ News. The bus was reportedly transporting students from the Upper Perkiomen School District on their way home from the Western Montgomery Career and Technology Center. The reason why the bus...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA

