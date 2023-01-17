Read full article on original website
Exclusive: Hunter quarantined where classified docs found, but new evidence shows he was there many timesVictorWilmington, DE
Report: Penn Biden Center Received Millions in Anonymous Chinese Donations Since Biden Took OfficeThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWashington, DC
Positive News: Delaware Good Samaritan Gives His Very Own Boots to Help a Homeless Man Without ShoesZack LoveWilmington, DE
His Wife Left Their House To Get Chinese Food. When She Returned, This US Marine Lay Dead On The Couch.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLogan Township, NJ
Pennsylvania witness photographs hovering triangle-shaped objectRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Olney family is fighting 'hygiene poverty' in Philadelphia community
Tanisha Singleton Thompson first saw the need for a service like this as a teacher. Students would ask her for hygiene products and she saw a difference in them when she could provide for their needs.
Northeast Philadelphia residents meet to discuss crime concerns
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Residents in Philadelphia's Tacony and Mayfair neighborhoods gathered to talk about their concerns over the rise in crime in their communities Thursday night. Police from the 15th District led this community meeting. They listened to concerns about quality of life issues. One of them included the violence that happened in the Tacony, Holmesburg and Mayfair areas. Showing strength in numbers at Roosevelt Park.In the past week, police responded to a quadruple shooting on Guilford Street in Mayfair where three people were killed, and on Torresdale Avenue in Tacony, a beloved gas station attendant was shot and killed.Police addressed...
sanatogapost.com
Regal Theater in Oaks Among 39 Listed for Closing
OAKS PA – The Regal Oaks Stadium 24 on Mill Road in Upper Providence Township, which opened in 1999 as one of the area’s first multi-screen movie theater venues, is among 39 facilities scheduled to be closed by its corporate parent beginning in February, according to a bankruptcy court filing.
wdiy.org
Local Leaders Spotlight New Proposed Addition to the SteelStacks Campus | WDIY Local News
City and community leaders recently provided an update on a planned new addition to the SteelStacks campus that received millions of dollars in state funding. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more. In a video shot outside of the Visitor Center on the SteelStacks Campus, Bethlehem Mayor J. William Reynolds and...
West Philadelphia restaurant owner also feeding cultural spirit of community
A local restaurant owner in West Philadelphia is known for bringing people together, both with her food, and before that, celebrating culture through fashion.
Six Montgomery County School Districts Are Among Top 50 in Pennsylvania
Six Montgomery County school districts ranked among Pennsylvania’s top school districts for 2022, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Lower Merion School District ranked highest, coming in fifth place in the state and third place for the Philadelphia region. Next on the list is Upper Dublin School...
Philadelphia & New Jersey’s DJ Jerry Blavat Dies At Age 82
Jerry Blavat has led an extraordinarily healthy life for most all of the past 82 years. 6ABC and CBS 3 have both reported the news that Blavat died this morning at 3:45 a.m. this morning, January 20, 2023. Blavat died on Friday, January 20, 2023 at Jefferson-Methodist Hospital from the...
billypenn.com
Philadelphia is open to exploring a reparations task force, city says, after advocates push for action
Philadelphia officials are open to exploring how the city could take action on reparations, a spokesperson confirmed to Billy Penn after a rally called for a formal task force on the issue. Around 25 people gathered Thursday morning outside City Hall. Standing next to the statue of Octavius Catto, a...
Former Doylestown Resident, Actor from ‘The Wire’ Remembered for His Long Career on the Big Screen
An actor from one of the most popular shows of all time once lived in the Bucks County area for many years. Naledi Ushe wrote about he actor for USA Today. Al Brown, an actor known for playing Col. Stanislaus Valchek on the hit television show “The Wire”, passed away last week at the age of 83 following a battle with Alzheimer’s.
buckscountyherald.com
Special box still tantalizing Saint Paul’s Episcopal Church officials
Leaders of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church called on a mason to determine the feasibility of retrieving a very special box from the historic Doylestown Borough church’s cornerstone. Mike Leibensperger, a stone mason with MFL Masonry Restoration Inc. in Perkasie, visited the church Jan. 12 to assess just how...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Regal movie theater among 39 set to close
AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year. According to a Tuesday U.S. Bankruptcy Court filing, the company plans to reject the leases of 39 locations, including the Barn Plaza Stadium 14 in Doylestown.
Philly Cheesesteak Excellence Outside Philly: Five Montco Sandwich Shops That Are a Must
Although it may be easy to assume that the best Philly cheesesteaks require a trek to Philly itself, that’s not necessarily so. A staff item in Philly Bite Magazine found five standout cheesesteak whizzes right here in Montgomery County.
One of Pennsylvania’s Oldest Wineries Is in Chester County
Fifty-five years ago, the passage of the Limited Winery Act allowed for the production and sale of wine in Pennsylvania, writes Paul Vigna for PennLive. The law that was officially named Act 272 created an industry that exceeds 300 wineries today, according to the Pennsylvania Wine Association website.
stnonline.com
Pennsylvania School Bus Leaves Roadway, Hits House
A school bus transporting students went off the road and subsequently hit a house in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, reported WFMZ News. The bus was reportedly transporting students from the Upper Perkiomen School District on their way home from the Western Montgomery Career and Technology Center. The reason why the bus...
Novel from Bestselling Author and Malvern Resident About a Chester County Family in Witness Protection
Lisa Scottoline, the bestselling author who lives on a horse farm in Malvern, released her 34th work of fiction last year, a thriller titled What Happened to the Bennetts, writes Victor Fiorillo for Philadelphia magazine. With her daughter grown up, the prolific author has been feeling like she is back...
This Bucks County Township is Getting Ready for a Busy Programming Schedule This Year
The township's Parks and Recreation department has announced a plethora of events for the new year. As the new year is now in full swing, one township in Bucks County is preparing for a very fun and busy schedule to kick off 2023. Staff writers from the Lower Bucks Times wrote about the schedule.
Data Show That When Montgomery Countians Move, Here’s Where They Go
A Stacker analysis of migration patterns revealed the locales to which Montgomery County residents relocate most. A Stacker analysis of 2015–2019 migration patterns from U.S. Census Bureau data reveals the U.S. destinations to which Montgomery County residents are most likely to move. Montgomery County’s population has been rising steadily...
Legendary Philadelphia disc jockey Jerry Blavat dies at 82
Jerry Blavat, the legendary disc jockey known as "The Geator with the Heater" and "The Boss with the Hot Sauce" has died, Action News has learned. He was 82.
thevalleyledger.com
NATIONAL MUSEUM OF INDUSTRIAL HISTORY APPLAUDS THE RECOVERY OF AN HISTORIC STEAM BOILER
Lehigh University’s Office of Real Estate Services works with Front Street Allentown developer, Manhattan Building Company, to salvage a boiler which once provided steam for the famous President Pumping Engine. BETHLEHEM, PA – 122 years ago, Gottlieb Buehler acquired a steam boiler from the shuttered Friedensville, Lehigh County, zinc...
Wawa Hoagie Costume Catapults Conshohocken Corgi to Internet Fame
Miles, a Conshohocken corgi, has been catapulted to internet fame after his owner Paul Watcko posted an image of him in a Wawa hoagie Halloween costume online. Image via Facebook. A Conshohocken corgi Miles has been catapulted to internet fame after his owner Paul Watcko posted an image of him...
