ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berwick, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
stmarynow.com

UPDATED: Local students make honors lists at Nicholls

Nicholls named 2,701 students to honors lists for the summer and fall 2022 semesters, including students form St. Mary, Assumption and St. Martin. Undergraduate students enrolled full-time at Nicholls State University during the summer and fall 2022 semesters who maintained a scholastic grade point average of 3.5 or higher have been named to the president’s list to recognize their academic achievements.
THIBODAUX, LA
stmarynow.com

JOHN DOUGLAS HUNTER

John Douglas Hunter, age 84, of Morgan City, LA passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023. He was born on September 11, 1938 in Riverside, CA to the late Douglas and Evelyn Randolph Hunter. John enjoyed reading, piloting airplanes, playing the piano, stargazing and collecting coins. Of all the things...
MORGAN CITY, LA
webcenterfairbanks.com

Louisiana State University sophomore hit and killed by car, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - A Louisiana college community is mourning the death of a sophomore student who died after she was struck by a car. Authorities said Louisiana State University student Madison Brooks died after being hit by a vehicle over the weekend. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s...
BATON ROUGE, LA
stmarynow.com

MELINDA ANN HIMEL SAWYER

Melinda Ann Himel Sawyer, 56, a native of Napoleonville and resident of Morgan City, died Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at Iberia Medical Center. She is survived by her sister, Christine Feld; brother, Chris Himel; stepsister, Cindy Duval; stepbrothers, Larry Whitley and Thomas Whitley; stepmother, Christine Himel; and a host of other relatives.
MORGAN CITY, LA
wbrz.com

Police looking for vandals who defaced dozens of graves at Denham Springs cemetery

DENHAM SPRINGS - Families visiting their loved ones' graves were shocked to find dozens of burial sites defaced at a Livingston Parish cemetery over the weekend. Pictures shared with WBRZ showed several headstones overturned and other items destroyed at Denham Springs Memorial Cemetery on Range Avenue. City officials said about 40 graves were damaged sometime over the weekend, with numerous headstones and urns either damaged or missing.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
stmarynow.com

Officials hear St. Mary broadband projects are moving ahead

Last week, Cajun Broadband, a Louisiana-based internet service provider, along with representatives from the Louisiana Office of Broadband Development and Connectivity, and parish presidents and police jurors from St. Mary and Assumption parishes, hosted two kick-off meetings for new broadband projects part of the Granting Underserved Municipalities Broadband Opportunities program.
SAINT MARY PARISH, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

What Walker Howard said about leaving LSU football, entering transfer portal

BATON ROUGE - LSU football freshman quarterback Walker Howard has confirmed he has entered the transfer portal and will be leaving LSU. Howard redshirted during his only season with the Tigers, appearing in just two games. He was the No. 40 prospect in the country out of St. Thomas More in Lafayette, according to 247Sports Composite, and the No. 5 quarterback in the Class of 2022. His father, Jamie, was LSU's starting quarterback from 1992-95.
BATON ROUGE, LA
stmarynow.com

ALICIA CORTEZ ROBICHEAUX

Alicia Cortez Robicheaux, 77, a resident of Morgan City, passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023 at her home. Alicia was born November 3, 1944, the daughter of Alidor Cortez and Elizabeth Martinez Cortez. Alicia was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her family was her pride and joy, and she...
MORGAN CITY, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Gonzales Police, Chief Sherman Jackson remember retired officer

Gonzales Police Chief Sherman Jackson and the Gonzales Police Department paid tribute to retired GPD Sgt. George "G.W." Anderson, who passed away Jan. 17. In a Facebook post, the department and the chief sent condolences to his family and friends. He was 82 and a lifelong resident of Gonzales. Anderson...
GONZALES, LA
klax-tv.com

Large crowd shows up for statue unveiling

Former LSU Tigers women’s basketball player Seimone Augustus was honored by a statue that was unveiled outside the program’s arena, the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, on Sunday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Augustus went to the women’s Final Four three times with the Tigers. She was then the No....
BATON ROUGE, LA
stmarynow.com

MONA BARROW

Mona Barrow, 70, a resident of Morgan City, died Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at her residence. Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete at this time.
MORGAN CITY, LA
stmarynow.com

Drug arrests reported in Morgan City, Berwick

Editor’s note: The charges listed here and the narratives that go with them are provided by the police agencies that made the arrests. Guilt or innocence has not been determined in court.) Morgan City and Berwick police reported a total of three arrests on drug charges over the long...
MORGAN CITY, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish firefighters battle house fire

Volunteers from Galvez-Lake VFD, St Amant and 5th Ward responded Jan. 18 to a house fire on Lake Meadows Court. According to Ascension Parish Fire District 1, the fire is under investigation with the State Fire Marshals Office. No injuries were reported. The volunteer firefighters had just finished a three-hour...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
stmarynow.com

Police link gangs to fight outside Franklin basketball game

Franklin police believe the fight Friday outside a Franklin Senior High boys basketball game involved gangs, and three people have been arrested, according to Interim Chief Tina Thibodeaux. Arrested were:. --Kalob Peters, 19, Ninth Street, Franklin, at 8:44 p.m. Friday on charges of disturbing the peace (fighting), inciting to riot...
FRANKLIN, LA
KLFY News 10

Fire destroys Whiskey River Landing bar in Henderson

HENDERSON, La. (KLFY) — Emergency crews have responded to a large fire late Wednesday in Henderson at the site of the Whiskey River Landing and Bar. The fire had the area covered in smoke, according to witnesses who said when firefighters arrived, they found the entire building engulfed in flames. There have been no reported […]
HENDERSON, LA
brproud.com

Waitress accused of writing over $650 tip for $25 meal at local restaurant

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A restaurant waitress was arrested after she had allegedly committed fraud after giving herself an unauthorized tip of over $600 charged to a customer’s credit card. The waitress identified as Rylee Francis, 19, of Walker, was charged with one count each of theft...
WALKER, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy