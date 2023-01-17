Read full article on original website
stmarynow.com
UPDATED: Local students make honors lists at Nicholls
Nicholls named 2,701 students to honors lists for the summer and fall 2022 semesters, including students form St. Mary, Assumption and St. Martin. Undergraduate students enrolled full-time at Nicholls State University during the summer and fall 2022 semesters who maintained a scholastic grade point average of 3.5 or higher have been named to the president’s list to recognize their academic achievements.
stmarynow.com
JOHN DOUGLAS HUNTER
John Douglas Hunter, age 84, of Morgan City, LA passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023. He was born on September 11, 1938 in Riverside, CA to the late Douglas and Evelyn Randolph Hunter. John enjoyed reading, piloting airplanes, playing the piano, stargazing and collecting coins. Of all the things...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Louisiana State University sophomore hit and killed by car, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - A Louisiana college community is mourning the death of a sophomore student who died after she was struck by a car. Authorities said Louisiana State University student Madison Brooks died after being hit by a vehicle over the weekend. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s...
stmarynow.com
MELINDA ANN HIMEL SAWYER
Melinda Ann Himel Sawyer, 56, a native of Napoleonville and resident of Morgan City, died Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at Iberia Medical Center. She is survived by her sister, Christine Feld; brother, Chris Himel; stepsister, Cindy Duval; stepbrothers, Larry Whitley and Thomas Whitley; stepmother, Christine Himel; and a host of other relatives.
wbrz.com
Police looking for vandals who defaced dozens of graves at Denham Springs cemetery
DENHAM SPRINGS - Families visiting their loved ones' graves were shocked to find dozens of burial sites defaced at a Livingston Parish cemetery over the weekend. Pictures shared with WBRZ showed several headstones overturned and other items destroyed at Denham Springs Memorial Cemetery on Range Avenue. City officials said about 40 graves were damaged sometime over the weekend, with numerous headstones and urns either damaged or missing.
stmarynow.com
Officials hear St. Mary broadband projects are moving ahead
Last week, Cajun Broadband, a Louisiana-based internet service provider, along with representatives from the Louisiana Office of Broadband Development and Connectivity, and parish presidents and police jurors from St. Mary and Assumption parishes, hosted two kick-off meetings for new broadband projects part of the Granting Underserved Municipalities Broadband Opportunities program.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
What Walker Howard said about leaving LSU football, entering transfer portal
BATON ROUGE - LSU football freshman quarterback Walker Howard has confirmed he has entered the transfer portal and will be leaving LSU. Howard redshirted during his only season with the Tigers, appearing in just two games. He was the No. 40 prospect in the country out of St. Thomas More in Lafayette, according to 247Sports Composite, and the No. 5 quarterback in the Class of 2022. His father, Jamie, was LSU's starting quarterback from 1992-95.
stmarynow.com
ALICIA CORTEZ ROBICHEAUX
Alicia Cortez Robicheaux, 77, a resident of Morgan City, passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023 at her home. Alicia was born November 3, 1944, the daughter of Alidor Cortez and Elizabeth Martinez Cortez. Alicia was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her family was her pride and joy, and she...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Gonzales Police, Chief Sherman Jackson remember retired officer
Gonzales Police Chief Sherman Jackson and the Gonzales Police Department paid tribute to retired GPD Sgt. George "G.W." Anderson, who passed away Jan. 17. In a Facebook post, the department and the chief sent condolences to his family and friends. He was 82 and a lifelong resident of Gonzales. Anderson...
VIDEO: 3 arrested after fight at Franklin High School basketball game Friday
Three people were arrested after a fight at a Franklin High School basketball game Friday that led to shots reportedly being fired.
klax-tv.com
Large crowd shows up for statue unveiling
Former LSU Tigers women’s basketball player Seimone Augustus was honored by a statue that was unveiled outside the program’s arena, the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, on Sunday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Augustus went to the women’s Final Four three times with the Tigers. She was then the No....
St. Mary Parish teen missing since getting off school bus Wednesday
ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) Baldwin police are asking for help finding a 17-year-old who hasn’t been seen since getting off the school bus Wednesday afternoon. According to police, Freddie Brown Jr., was let off the bus at his home around 4:45 p.m. That was the last time he was seen. He was wearing black […]
stmarynow.com
MONA BARROW
Mona Barrow, 70, a resident of Morgan City, died Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at her residence. Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete at this time.
stmarynow.com
Drug arrests reported in Morgan City, Berwick
Editor’s note: The charges listed here and the narratives that go with them are provided by the police agencies that made the arrests. Guilt or innocence has not been determined in court.) Morgan City and Berwick police reported a total of three arrests on drug charges over the long...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish firefighters battle house fire
Volunteers from Galvez-Lake VFD, St Amant and 5th Ward responded Jan. 18 to a house fire on Lake Meadows Court. According to Ascension Parish Fire District 1, the fire is under investigation with the State Fire Marshals Office. No injuries were reported. The volunteer firefighters had just finished a three-hour...
theadvocate.com
Relatives erect monument to honor 2 20th century pioneering Denham Springs women
A new monument alongside the central street in Denham Springs Memorial Cemetery is a salute to two remarkable sisters, Yvonne Stafford and Dr. Nelda Faye Stafford, who were trailblazers in the fields of aviation and medicine during a time in the nation’s history when women were not always readily accepted in both demanding disciplines.
stmarynow.com
Police link gangs to fight outside Franklin basketball game
Franklin police believe the fight Friday outside a Franklin Senior High boys basketball game involved gangs, and three people have been arrested, according to Interim Chief Tina Thibodeaux. Arrested were:. --Kalob Peters, 19, Ninth Street, Franklin, at 8:44 p.m. Friday on charges of disturbing the peace (fighting), inciting to riot...
Fire destroys Whiskey River Landing bar in Henderson
HENDERSON, La. (KLFY) — Emergency crews have responded to a large fire late Wednesday in Henderson at the site of the Whiskey River Landing and Bar. The fire had the area covered in smoke, according to witnesses who said when firefighters arrived, they found the entire building engulfed in flames. There have been no reported […]
brproud.com
Waitress accused of writing over $650 tip for $25 meal at local restaurant
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A restaurant waitress was arrested after she had allegedly committed fraud after giving herself an unauthorized tip of over $600 charged to a customer’s credit card. The waitress identified as Rylee Francis, 19, of Walker, was charged with one count each of theft...
theadvocate.com
These 37 people were killed in Lafayette Parish homicides in 2022; see suspects, case status
Thirty-seven people were killed in Lafayette Parish in 2022. Homicides in the parish rose again year over year, with the number of people killed rising from 34 in 2021 to 37 in 2022. The victims ranged from two 15-year-olds shot and killed in Lafayette to a 62-year-old Broussard man, who...
