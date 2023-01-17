The Greenville Bears had three players score in double figures as they defeated defending Class 1 state champion South Iron 62-50 Friday night. Greenville went up 20-13 after the first quarter and the South Iron Panthers had trouble finding an answer for this penetrating Greenville offense. South Iron battled back in the second quarter though with a 15-11 effort, but they still found themselves trailing 31-28 at the half. Something they have not been accustomed to the past few years.

GREENVILLE, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO