Bunker Homecoming Queen
Alexandria Sanders, below, of Bunker was crowned the 2023 Bunker Homecoming Queen. She was escorted by Romello Henderson Maddy Dickerson was won 2nd place, and Samara Brawley was named 1st place.
Rhodes honored on 60 years of Masonic service
On Thursday, January 12, Greenville Lodge No. 107 A.F. & A.M. met for a family night celebration between members and their spouses. A highlight of the evening was the presentation of the 60-year Masonic jewel to C.L. “Buck” Rhodes, a longtime staple of the Greenville community. The ceremony was presided over by W.B. Lavern H. Daves, R.W.B. Ted Marlow and W.B. Jerry Gowen. The Masonic jewel was presented by Pamela Smith, daughter of Rhodes.
Ag Connect January 20-21st
Ag Connect is January 20-21 at the Black River Coliseum in Poplar Bluff. Conference is $5 or a conference and dinner is $60. On Friday, January 20 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. the classes and programs taught will be estate planning, cost sharing practices, marketing, women in agriculture, beginning farmers and so much more. There will also be Ag Industry vendors, tractor driving, FFA trivia and a social hour from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m.
Three Rivers College Releases Dean’s List
Three Rivers College has released its Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester. The honor is awarded to students taking 12 or more credit hours in a semester, who achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or above. Dean’s List honors are also used at graduation to help determine eligibility for honors or highest honors.
Clubb addresses the East Wayne County Chamber
The East Wayne County, Missouri Chamber of Commerce held its first membership and public meeting of the year on Tuesday, January 10 at the Historic Greenville Museum and Community Center. The meeting was well attended with chamber members and several guests. The meeting was presided over by Chamber President Jason...
DNR awards $50,000 to Viburnum
The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has awarded a $50,000 Clean Water Engineering Report Grant to the city of Viburnum to evaluate the city’s wastewater system. The department’s Clean Water Engineering Report Grant program offers funding to small communities for wastewater engineering costs incurred during preparation of a facility plan report. The city will use the grant to develop the report, intended to identify wastewater system improvements needed to continue reliable services to the area, meet permit requirements and reduce inflow and infiltration of stormwater into sewer collection pipes. The facility plan should be complete in June of 2024.
Bears Maul Panthers in Homecoming Win
The Greenville Bears had three players score in double figures as they defeated defending Class 1 state champion South Iron 62-50 Friday night. Greenville went up 20-13 after the first quarter and the South Iron Panthers had trouble finding an answer for this penetrating Greenville offense. South Iron battled back in the second quarter though with a 15-11 effort, but they still found themselves trailing 31-28 at the half. Something they have not been accustomed to the past few years.
GHS Homecoming Queen
Matti Looney was crowned Greenville Homecoming Queen Friday evening. She was escorted by Ty Huffmaster. Members of the Homecoming Court were: Hailey Bratton, Chaney Thiele, Queen Matti Looney, Retiring Queen Emily Barks, Gracie Billingsley, and Emma Ganime. The Bears played the South Iron Panthers. Greenville picked up a 12-point win...
