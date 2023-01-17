Read full article on original website
tourcounsel.com
Ohio Station Outlets | Outlet mall in Burbank, Ohio
Ohio Station Outlets is a collection of more than 60 stores, conveniently located off I-71 at Route 83, an hour's drive south of Cleveland. The cheerful and spacious complex has a playground, food court, visitor information desk, and acres of free parking. Stores include Adidas, Eddie Bauer Outlet, Black and...
crawfordcountynow.com
Avita Ontario South Campus opening Friday
ONTARIO—Avita Health System has announced that Avita Ontario South Campus will open at the end of this week in the former Sears building at 600 Richland Mall, Ontario. The facility will feature a walk-in clinic, medical offices, a dietitian office, x-ray, and lab draw stations. The Avita Walk-In Clinic will be the first to move into the new facility and will open their doors Friday, Jan. 20 at 8:00 AM.
Application Under Review For Proposed Gas Pipeline To Feed Intel; Delaware County Impacted
As we have shared more than once in stories concerning the construction of two silicon chip manufacturing facilities for Intel in northeast Licking County, the closeness of Delaware County – the border of which is just a few thousand feet away – is certain to be impacted by the project.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Thunderstorm watches expire as storms move out of central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Severe thunderstorms watches and warnings issued Thursday for central Ohio have expired after storms moved through the area. Wind advisories remain in effect for much of the region until 9 p.m. AEP Ohio is reporting thousands of customers without power in Delaware and Franklin counties. View...
614now.com
After nearly three years, Columbus-area seafood spot reopens for business
Since March of 2020, when Columbus restaurants temporarily shuttered in the wake of COVID-19, Jay’s Crab Boil & Oyster Bar had remained closed. Now, after almost three years waiting of, Jay’s officially reopened for business earlier this week. According to owner Jay Zheng, its reopening celebration was nearly three years exactly from the restaurant’s initial grand opening, which took place on Jan. 14, 2020.
Thousands of FirstEnergy customers without power across Ohio
The power is out for more than 1,600 electric customers in Lorain County, including more than 1,200 in Elyria, according to FirstEnergy.
AG Office sues ‘phony’ home warranty company
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is calling out a “phony” home warranty company and taking them to court for misrepresentation and other suspect business practices. The Attorney General’s office learned that Amazon Home Warranty, a Wyoming company based in New Jersey, received over 1,200 filed complaints from consumers since 2018. The […]
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you're in central Ohio and looking for Chinese food, you should check out this family-owned restaurant. To start, customers recommend the spicy potato salad. As for entrees, you can't go wrong with the twice cooked fish (the fish is crispy and comes with plenty of spice), spicy pork with cilantro, and spicy fried chicken, which features popcorn chicken, chili oil, and plenty of hot peppers. They also have delicious salt and pepper tofu, spicy beef noodle soup, and cumin fried tofu. The restaurant also offers Chinese-American staples such as egg rolls, General Tso's chicken, and lo mein.
WSAZ
Man wanted in connection with W.Va. missing teen arrested in Ohio
FRESNO, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man wanted on charges in Lincoln County has been arrested in Ohio by US Marshals. Officials say Dustin Daugherty, 39, of Fresno, Ohio was in Fresno, Ohio. Daugherty is being held at Coshocton County Jail while he awaits extradition to West Virginia. Daugherty is...
hbsdealer.com
Tractor Supply opens latest and largest distribution center
Tractor Supply Company has opened its latest and largest distribution center in Navarre, Ohio. Earlier today, Tractor Supply executives and team members celebrated the grand opening. Local elected officials and community leaders were also in attendance. The new facility will support the company’s continued growth and U.S. expansion. It’s also...
Couple wanted for felony theft of credit cards at Easton Town Center
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man and woman who are facing felony theft charges for stealing credit cards at Easton Town Center. The suspects were in a clothing store at Easton Town Center when the male went behind the counter and stole a wallet from the victim’s purse. The Columbus […]
whbc.com
Grand Opening for Tractor Supply in Navarre
NAVARRE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The CEO of Tractor Supply was in town Wednesday for the official opening of the company’s $70 million distribution center on Sterilite Drive SE in Navarre. Quite a few people turned out for tours of the 900,000 square foot facility. It’s...
cleveland19.com
Extra police officers assigned to Massillon Middle School
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Additional police officers will be at Massillon Middle School Tuesday after officials were made aware of a threat on social media. Massillon police said they are investigating the Snapchat threat and are taking all proper precautions. Besides the school resource officer, there will be an...
ocj.com
Ohio Field Leader Roadshow | John Buck – Buck Farms, Marion County
Ohio Field Leader’s Dusty Sonnenberg visits with John Buck of Buck Farms in Marion County. This video, originally shot this past fall, discusses the application of many different agricultural technologies at Buck Farms. The full in-depth discussion can be heard in the Ohio Field Leader Podcast. Ohio Field Leader...
10 Columbus Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Columbus, OH. - In addition to being the Ohio State Capital, Columbus is also the largest city in the state - anchoring a metro area of over 2.1 million people. Therefore, the city has a highly diversified economy that's comprised of several sectors like government, education, finance, banking, insurance, healthcare, technology, aviation, logistics, and retail.
wktn.com
Man Apprehended in Wooded Area North of Dunkirk
A man wanted on multiple felony warrants from Logan County was apprehended in a wooded area north of Dunkirk Tuesday afternoon. According to Chief Deputy Dennis Burns from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, a tip was received that the man was in the area. He ran into the wooded...
3 Places To Get Seafood in Ohio
If you're in the state of Ohio, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you find yourself in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this tavern. They're known for their oysters. Customers enjoy the oysters on the half shell. If you prefer your oysters to be served hot, customers also recommend the N’awlins style baked oysters. Another popular option is the restaurant's fish and chips, which feature fried fish caught in the Great Lakes and malt vinegar fries with coleslaw. If you want a seafood feast, check out the seafood tower, which includes 12 oysters on the half shell, a half-pound of peel and eat gulf shrimp, Louie dressed colossal crab, lobster tail, cocktail sauce, and pickled horseradish. If you have room for dessert, the Pearl has pies that are baked fresh every day.
Recently-Sold 56-Year-Old Shopping Mall Now Receiving Proposals For Redevelopment With Expected Loss of Existing Stores
The loan to purchase the property was $13.9 million. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, MorningJournal.com, and MidwayMallShopping.com.
Building Design & Construction
Columbus, Ohio, to be new home for 100,000-sf esports arena
Up-and-coming esports stadium company Glytch has announced its plan to build a versatile esports arena in Columbus, Ohio. The project will be the second stadium built by the company in North America, following its first venture in Los Angeles, Calif. Glytch partnered with Populus, an experimental design firm aimed at...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ohio Department of Agriculture announces 2023 county fair schedules
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Agriculture has released the 2023 Ohio county fairs schedule. The list, officials say, includes 94 county and independent fairs and the Ohio State Fair. The Paulding County Fair kicks off the 2023 fair season starting on June 12, with the Fairfield County...
