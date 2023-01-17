ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garner, IA

KIMT

Looking for a cat thief in North Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa – The Humane Society of North Iowa is looking for an unusual sort of cat burglary. The Society says it suspects a woman walked into its shelter the week of January 12 and stole a cat. If you have any information on this case, contact the...
MASON CITY, IA
KDHL AM 920

Minnesota Man Just Won Huge Jackpot at Iowa Casino

There's nothing like a little luck when you're at the casino, as one Minnesota man just found out when he won big out down in Iowa recently. It was just about two years ago when we heard the news that Minnesota was home to a REALLY big (life-changing, you might say) winner at Treasure Island Resort and Casino. The winner, who (understandably) wanted to remain anonymous hit it big on a progressive jackpot worth over a million dollars! (And she's not the only one-- click HERE to see other big winners at TI.)
MINNESOTA STATE
algonaradio.com

Bancroft Man Claims Top Prize in Iowa Lottery Scratch Game

–A Kossuth County man claimed a $250,000 lottery prize this week after winning one of the top prizes in an Iowa Lottery scratch game. According to the Iowa Lottery, Jason Lowe of Bancroft won the 15th top prize in the lottery’s “$250,000 Extreme Cash” scratch game. Lowe purchased the winning ticket at the Car-Go-Express in Bancroft, and claimed the prize Tuesday at the Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive.
BANCROFT, IA
superhits1027.com

New owner says they are exploring putting housing on top of Southbridge Mall (VIDEO)

MASON CITY — The new owners of Southbridge Mall say they now want to build housing on top of the current structure. Main Street Community Capital purchased the mall and announced they would repurpose it into a recreational and entertainment complex with restaurants, bars, the reopening of the movie theaters, and other family-friendly entertainment.
MASON CITY, IA
KAAL-TV

A look at snow totals

Snow totals largely came back in the 5-9″ range across our area. But there were some in Cerro Gordo County and around that did pop up towards as much as 11″. North Iowa took the cake this time. The Minnesota side of the border had respectable marks too. Here’s a look at totals.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
Radio Iowa

Northwest, northern Iowa hardest hit by snow

Snowfall totals from this latest winter blast are now more than 8 inches in several cities. Northern and northwest Iowa were hit the hardest, with the 8-inch snowfall reports in Floyd, Algona, Britt, and Rock Valley. Nine inches of snow was reported in Auburn. It’ll be sticking around, too, as...
IOWA STATE
KIMT

Our latest winter storm brought several inches of snowfall to Minnesota and Iowa.

The snow is finally winding down across the area this afternoon, but a few scattered snow showers remain. Many of us picked up some decent snowfall with 10" reported in Mason City and 7" in Rochester. Most of us saw between 5-8" as forecast, with a few picking up around that 10" mark. Thankfully all of that snow is over with and we'll see generally cloudy skies tonight and into Friday with temperatures holding steady in the lower to middle 20s. A little sunshine is possible over the weekend with highs in the 20s, but cloudy skies will be commonplace through the extended forecast. Colder temperatures are looming for late next week as highs dip back into the teens by Thursday.
MASON CITY, IA
kchanews.com

Iowa D.O.T.’s Pete Hjelmstad talks winter road conditions; Floyd overpass construction and other projects

Pete Hjelmstad, Field Services Coordinator for the Iowa Department of Transportation‘s Mason City office joined Chris Berg on the morning show this morning to talk about the 7-8″+ inches of snow and how to find the latest road conditions. Pete also provided an update on the Avenue of the Saints Floyd overpass construction as well as other construction projects to watch out for in 2023.
MASON CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Arizona murder suspect arrested in Northern Iowa

CHARLES CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Earlier this year, US Marshals developed information that a suspect involved in a homicide in Tucson, Arizona, was in Charles City. On April 28th, 2022, Tuscon Police responded to several 911 reports of a shooting near N. Park Ave and E. 2nd Street. Responding officers found an adult male with gunshots and immediately rendered aid. A second gunshot victim was also located nearby with serious injuries.
CHARLES CITY, IA
KIMT

Attempted dog poisoning under investigation in Austin

AUSTIN, Minn. – Police are investigating an apparent attempt to poison three dogs. The Austin Police Department says officers were called to a home in the 700 block of 18th Street SE on Thursday about rat poison being found in the backyard. The resident told them on Sunday he found 12 blocks of rat poison that had been stuffed with meat.
AUSTIN, MN
kiow.com

Winter Storm May Cause Problems for Residents

The National Weather Service is now confident the area will receive significant snowfall on Wednesday evening and into Thursday morning. Winnebago, Hancock, Worth, and Cerro Gordo Counties are expected to receive 5 to 9 inches of new snow and it’s anticipated that we will see snowfall rates at or over 1” to 2” per hour. Plows will likely not be able to keep up with keeping the roads completely clear, so residents need to use solid judgement if they venture out this evening.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Warehouse damaged by fire Tuesday in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Fire caused significant damage at Vortex Cold Storage on Tuesday. Albert Lea Fire Rescue and Police were called to the warehouse facility around 1:30 pm. Fire crews learned a small area of the roof, which was being repaired, had caught fire. Investigators say the roof insulation ignited due to a contractor heating the roof to repair leaks.
ALBERT LEA, MN
WHO 13

Fort Dodge mom accused of drowning newborn is asking for new lawyers

FORT DODGE, Iowa – One of the Fort Dodge parents accused of drowning their newborn daughter in a bathtub is asking for different public defenders. Brandon Thoma and Taylor Blaha are charged with first-degree murder. Thoma is also charged with abuse of a corpse. Court documents filed earlier this week show Blaha submitted a letter […]
FORT DODGE, IA
Cresco Times

Man charged with murder in Elma

ELMA - The Howard County Sheriff’s Office filed first degree murder charges against Sayvonne Lealbert Eugene Jordan, age 26, of Elma, Iowa on Friday, Jan. 13. He was then arrested at the Floyd County Jail, where he was serving time on a probation violation. Jordan was charged with the...
ELMA, IA
myaustinminnesota.com

Two people injured in one-vehicle, rollover-type accident on Interstate 90 in Freeborn County Tuesday morning

Two people were injured in a one-vehicle, rollover-type accident on westbound Interstate 90 in Freeborn County Tuesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2006 Chrysler Town and Country van being driven by 32-year old Elizabeth Jolene Adams of Osage, Iowa was westbound on Interstate 90 at approximately 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning when she lost control of the vehicle on the snow and ice-covered road, entered the ditch and rolled near milepost 166 in Hayward Township.
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN

