KTLO
Baxter Co. man now facing federal charges for large amount of illegal drugs
A parolee was arrested in Baxter County after being caught with a large amount of illegal drugs, including almost 11 pounds of methamphetamine, and 18 pounds of marijuana, has now been indicted by a Federal Grand Jury on the same basic charges. The federal grand jury indictment was served on...
KTLO
Local business owner arrested for theft; not providing services
A local business owner has been charged with a felony count of theft of property over $25,000 for taking funds for work and not providing services. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office received a report at the beginning of December from a homeowner where stated they had been a victim of theft.
Kait 8
Sheriff to not enforce new ATF rule
STONE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A new ATF rule has a North Central Arkansas Sheriff’s Office addressing the public. ATF Rule 2021R-08F is a new rule regarding pistol braces. In a Facebook post, the Stone County Sheriff’s Office said they would abide by the Arkansas Constitution, which goes against the new rule.
whiterivernow.com
Two arrested on drugs, firearms charges after traffic stop
The driver of a vehicle stopped by Arkansas State Police in Locust Grove Tuesday was arrested along with his passenger after illegal drugs and a loaded firearm were allegedly discovered by the troopers. According to court information filed Wednesday, James R. Simmons, 46, was observed by state police driving a...
Kait 8
Former police chief charged with felony after selling gun to pawn shop
HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) – The former Hoxie Police Chief is facing felony charges after an investigation into a pawned police department gun. According to the affidavit for an arrest warrant, an Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division Special Agent, determined former chief Glen Smith stole a police department-owned rifle to pay “for a cell phone bill.”
whiterivernow.com
Stone County sheriff releases letter on enforcement of ‘stabilizing braces’
The U.S. Justice Department recently announced a new rule to address stabilizing braces — accessories used to convert pistols into short-barreled rifles. The department said in a Jan. 13 release that it has submitted the Stabilizing Braces Final Rule to the Federal Register, which, according to the release, “…makes clear that when manufacturers, dealers, and individuals use stabilizing braces to convert pistols into rifles with a barrel of less than 16 inches, commonly referred to as short-barreled rifles, they must comply with the laws that regulate those rifles, including the National Firearms Act (NFA).”
Kait 8
New county road committee tackles gravel roads
FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - You might run across a pothole or two when traveling through Fulton County, but a North Arkansas County has formed a road committee to help tackle its road system issues. New County Judge Kenneth Crow is in the first month of his four-year term and...
KTLO
Guilty plea in cases stemming from theft of vehicle, fishing gear
A 30-year old man appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday and pled guilty to charges stemming from events in August and September 2020. Kyle Randal Bolen, who lists an address in the small Yell County town of Ola, was sentenced to 10 years probation. He is currently in a treatment program in another county and as a condition of his probation; he is required to complete his stay.
Stone County, Arkansas sheriff says he will not enforce ATF gun stock rule
Stone County Arkansas Sheriff Brandon Long announced his department would not enforce a new federal gun equipment rule, a decision he said was based upon the U.S. Constitution and Arkansas law.
Arkansas asks people to avoid eating fish from Bull Shoals and Norfolk Lake
NORTHERN ARKANSAS — The Arkansas Department of Health has issued an advisory asking people to avoid eating fish from Bull Shoals Lake and Norfolk Lake. Bull Shoals Lake stretches across Marion, Baxter and Boone counties. Norfolk Lake is in Baxter and Fulton counties. According to a press release, walleye from both lakes were tested and […]
KTLO
2 boil orders issued, 2 remain in effect
Two boil water orders have been issued, while two remain in effect.According to the Arkansas Department of Health, boil orders have been issued for the Mountain View Waterworks system in Stone County and for the Mockingbird Hill Water Association in Newton County. The boil order for the Mountain View Waterworks...
whiterivernow.com
Walleye consumption advisory issued for Bull Shoals and Norfork
Lovers of walleye fish should be aware of a new advisory from the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH). The department is issuing a fish consumption advisory for walleye on Bull Shoals Lake (Marion, Baxter, and Boone counties) and Norfork Lake (Baxter and Fulton counties). The advisory comes after some walleye...
KTLO
West Plains man acquitted in fatal truck stop shooting
Damian Henry (Photo courtesy of Howell County Jail via KYTV/KSPR) A West Plains man has been acquitted of a fatal shooting outside of a truck stop, according to a report from KYTV/KSPR. Damian Paul Henry had been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 34-year-old James Harlan Vineyard of West Plains.
Kait 8
Former police chief dies
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - A former Northeast Arkansas police chief has died. Thomas “Tommy” Leroy Blackburn died Monday, Jan. 16, at NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital. According to his obituary, Blackburn served as a captain with the Pocahontas Police Department before becoming chief for Walnut Ridge. He also served as mayor for the town of Portia.
Rear-end collision in Wright County involving horse-drawn buggy injures two
CORRECTION: Previous versions of this story said a “4-year-old body” or “the body of a 4-year-old” was in the buggy. It should have read “a 4-year-old boy.” The boy is uninjured. HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. — A two-vehicle crash— one of which was a horse-drawn buggy — near Grovespring in Howell County ended with injuries and […]
KTLO
Flippin man arrested for aggravated assault at family residence
Chase Pollard (Photo courtesy of Baxter County Sheriff’s Office) A Flippin man is in the Baxter County Detention Center on three counts of aggravated assault after being arrested at a family residence. Thirty-two-year-old Chase Pollard is also facing charges of first-degree terroristic threatening and obstructing governmental operations. According to...
KTTS
Not Guilty Verdict In Truck Stop Shooting Death
(KTTS News) — A man charged in a fatal shooting at a West Plains truck stop has been found not guilty. Damian Henry, 22, was arrested after the April shooting death of 34-year-old James Vineyard. It happened at the 14-Junction Truck Stop on Highway 63. KY3 says police believe...
Kait 8
Mayor facing heavy criticism from city council
WILLIFORD, Ark. (KAIT) - A small town in Sharp County is facing a crossroads after multiple issues have led to a gridlock between the city’s mayor and council. Mayor Linda Brock took office on Jan. 3. Brock explained she changed the locks to the office portion of the fire department, and until certain parts of the department are cleaned up, she won’t be handing out any new keys.
kuaf.com
Ozark Mountain Solid Waste District Seeks to Sell Failed Baxter County Landfill
The leaking landfill, purchased by Ozark Mountain Solid Waste District in 2005 later was abandoned by the district and had to be cleaned up, sealed and monitored by the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality which has cost more than $15 million dollars so far. Now the failed facility could reopen under new ownership. We hear from a concerned city mayor as well as the Friends of the North Fork and White Rivers which has retained an attorney to block the transaction.
KTLO
8 business licenses issued in Dec.; 3 home-based
The City of Mountain Home issued 10 business licenses in December, including three home-based. According to a report from building inspection manager Jeannie Anderson, the licenses include:. Ashley Watroba for Treat Yo Shelf Books, located at 809 South Main Street;. Mark Bzdel for Good Vibes Outlet Store located at 1310...
