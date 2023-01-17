The U.S. Justice Department recently announced a new rule to address stabilizing braces — accessories used to convert pistols into short-barreled rifles. The department said in a Jan. 13 release that it has submitted the Stabilizing Braces Final Rule to the Federal Register, which, according to the release, “…makes clear that when manufacturers, dealers, and individuals use stabilizing braces to convert pistols into rifles with a barrel of less than 16 inches, commonly referred to as short-barreled rifles, they must comply with the laws that regulate those rifles, including the National Firearms Act (NFA).”

STONE COUNTY, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO