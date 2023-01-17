ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thevalleyledger.com

Allentown Chamber Presents the State of the City with Mayor Matt Tuerk

The Allentown Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce presents “Allentown State of the City with Mayor Matt Tuerk”. The event is officially sold-out. During this event, Mayor Tuerk will share an update and vision for The City of Allentown while reflecting on the...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Reading Hospital named among America’s 50 Best Hospitals

WEST READING — For the second consecutive year, Reading Hospital – Tower Health has been designated one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals, according to new research released by Healthgrades, the marketplace connecting doctors and patients. The designation for 2023 puts Reading Hospital in the top 1% of...
READING, PA
MONTCO.Today

Upper Pottsgrove Residents Protest to Save Smola Farm

Herb Miller (standing), came to lobby for the continued designation of Smola Farm as open space; he is a former Pottsgrove Township commissioner. Upper Pottsgrove residents are up in arms regarding a plan to build $5.5 million municipal buildings on the former Smola Farm. On Jan. 17, a crowd of protestors spilled out of the room holding a public meeting with the township commissioners, reported Evan Brandt for The Mercury.
UPPER POTTSGROVE TOWNSHIP, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania Regal movie theater among 39 set to close

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year. According to a Tuesday U.S. Bankruptcy Court filing, the company plans to reject the leases of 39 locations, including the Barn Plaza Stadium 14 in Doylestown.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Brandon Graham and Montgomery County bakery raise money for charity

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham is partnering with a Montgomery County bakery to raise money for charity.Graham, who is a Detroit native, has launched the Detroit 55 Pizza at Collegeville Italian Bakery ahead of Saturday's playoff game. The No. 1 seed Eagles are taking on the New York Giants in the divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field.The pizza is loaded with pepperoni, bacon, sauce, mozzarella and other cheeses - all toppings personally chosen by Graham.For every Detroit 55 Pizza sold, $2 will be donated to the Eagles Autism Foundation. The charity, which supports autism research and care, is one Graham has supported before - he wore cleats with the charity's logo during a game against the Tennessee Titans in November last year.The pizza can only be purchased at the bakery's Collegeville location. 
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Inaugural celebration took place at Rock Lititz

LITITZ, Pa. — After the pomp and circumstance of the inauguration of Gov. Josh Shapiro, the party started. The inaugural celebration kicked off at Rock Lititz in Lancaster County. No video cameras were allowed inside, but News 8's Meredith Jorgensen was able to take some photos before guests arrived....
LITITZ, PA
sanatogapost.com

Regal Theater in Oaks Among 39 Listed for Closing

OAKS PA – The Regal Oaks Stadium 24 on Mill Road in Upper Providence Township, which opened in 1999 as one of the area’s first multi-screen movie theater venues, is among 39 facilities scheduled to be closed by its corporate parent beginning in February, according to a bankruptcy court filing.
OAKS, PA
lebtown.com

James Hubbard of New Covenant Christian School [We Are Lebanon, Pa]

We Are Lebanon, Pa is a positivity project to tell stories of citizens of Lebanon, Pennsylvania. If you listen to James Hubbard for two seconds, you’ll realize he’s definitely not from this area. He’s one of many people who has found Lebanon to be the place he wanted to make his home.
LEBANON, PA
Daily Voice

Fake 'Marine' Who Conned Elderly Bucks Couple For $320K Learns Fate

The conman who posed as a US Marine Corps veteran to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars from an elderly couple in Bucks County is going to prison. Marc Cheeseman, a 50-year-old Silverdale resident, was sentenced to five to seven years in a Pennsylvania state prison in a hearing on Thursday, Jan. 19, District Attorney Matthew Weintraub said in a statement.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Alvernia's Pottsville CollegeTowne campus opens

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Alvernia University students returned to classes on a new campus. A building they've only seen in blueprints. After two years of construction, project Pottsville CollegeTowne is finally complete. And students like Emily Shappell are enjoying all of the upgrades. “Well, we like the chairs a lot,...
POTTSVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks' newest Mavis Discount Tire offering free tire pressure checks

SOUTH HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. — Mavis Discount Tire has expanded its footprint in Berks County. The new store, at 4846 Penn Ave. in South Heidelberg Township, brings "affordable vehicle services and new jobs" to the Sinking Spring area, according to a news release. Local drivers are invited to stop...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
stnonline.com

Pennsylvania School Bus Leaves Roadway, Hits House

A school bus transporting students went off the road and subsequently hit a house in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, reported WFMZ News. The bus was reportedly transporting students from the Upper Perkiomen School District on their way home from the Western Montgomery Career and Technology Center. The reason why the bus...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA

