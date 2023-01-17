PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham is partnering with a Montgomery County bakery to raise money for charity.Graham, who is a Detroit native, has launched the Detroit 55 Pizza at Collegeville Italian Bakery ahead of Saturday's playoff game. The No. 1 seed Eagles are taking on the New York Giants in the divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field.The pizza is loaded with pepperoni, bacon, sauce, mozzarella and other cheeses - all toppings personally chosen by Graham.For every Detroit 55 Pizza sold, $2 will be donated to the Eagles Autism Foundation. The charity, which supports autism research and care, is one Graham has supported before - he wore cleats with the charity's logo during a game against the Tennessee Titans in November last year.The pizza can only be purchased at the bakery's Collegeville location.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO