Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The time that a $4 flea market picture frame hid an original copy of the Declaration of IndependenceAnita DurairajAdamstown, PA
This Infamous Deli in Pennsylvania is Known for a Single Menu ItemTravel MavenNorristown, PA
Flavorful local restaurant just opened in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
Winter Mimosa Flights - Setter Ridge VineyardsJoJo's Cup of MochaKutztown, PA
Pennsylvania witness catches black triangle-shaped object crossing skyRoger MarshConshohocken, PA
Related
thevalleyledger.com
Allentown Chamber Presents the State of the City with Mayor Matt Tuerk
The Allentown Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce presents “Allentown State of the City with Mayor Matt Tuerk”. The event is officially sold-out. During this event, Mayor Tuerk will share an update and vision for The City of Allentown while reflecting on the...
Norristown Times Herald
Reading Hospital named among America’s 50 Best Hospitals
WEST READING — For the second consecutive year, Reading Hospital – Tower Health has been designated one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals, according to new research released by Healthgrades, the marketplace connecting doctors and patients. The designation for 2023 puts Reading Hospital in the top 1% of...
Upper Pottsgrove Residents Protest to Save Smola Farm
Herb Miller (standing), came to lobby for the continued designation of Smola Farm as open space; he is a former Pottsgrove Township commissioner. Upper Pottsgrove residents are up in arms regarding a plan to build $5.5 million municipal buildings on the former Smola Farm. On Jan. 17, a crowd of protestors spilled out of the room holding a public meeting with the township commissioners, reported Evan Brandt for The Mercury.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Regal movie theater among 39 set to close
AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year. According to a Tuesday U.S. Bankruptcy Court filing, the company plans to reject the leases of 39 locations, including the Barn Plaza Stadium 14 in Doylestown.
Brandon Graham and Montgomery County bakery raise money for charity
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham is partnering with a Montgomery County bakery to raise money for charity.Graham, who is a Detroit native, has launched the Detroit 55 Pizza at Collegeville Italian Bakery ahead of Saturday's playoff game. The No. 1 seed Eagles are taking on the New York Giants in the divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field.The pizza is loaded with pepperoni, bacon, sauce, mozzarella and other cheeses - all toppings personally chosen by Graham.For every Detroit 55 Pizza sold, $2 will be donated to the Eagles Autism Foundation. The charity, which supports autism research and care, is one Graham has supported before - he wore cleats with the charity's logo during a game against the Tennessee Titans in November last year.The pizza can only be purchased at the bakery's Collegeville location.
WGAL
Inaugural celebration took place at Rock Lititz
LITITZ, Pa. — After the pomp and circumstance of the inauguration of Gov. Josh Shapiro, the party started. The inaugural celebration kicked off at Rock Lititz in Lancaster County. No video cameras were allowed inside, but News 8's Meredith Jorgensen was able to take some photos before guests arrived....
Former Doylestown Resident, Actor from ‘The Wire’ Remembered for His Long Career on the Big Screen
An actor from one of the most popular shows of all time once lived in the Bucks County area for many years. Naledi Ushe wrote about he actor for USA Today. Al Brown, an actor known for playing Col. Stanislaus Valchek on the hit television show “The Wire”, passed away last week at the age of 83 following a battle with Alzheimer’s.
sanatogapost.com
Regal Theater in Oaks Among 39 Listed for Closing
OAKS PA – The Regal Oaks Stadium 24 on Mill Road in Upper Providence Township, which opened in 1999 as one of the area’s first multi-screen movie theater venues, is among 39 facilities scheduled to be closed by its corporate parent beginning in February, according to a bankruptcy court filing.
Six Montgomery County School Districts Are Among Top 50 in Pennsylvania
Six Montgomery County school districts ranked among Pennsylvania’s top school districts for 2022, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Lower Merion School District ranked highest, coming in fifth place in the state and third place for the Philadelphia region. Next on the list is Upper Dublin School...
Inspired to make a change: sometimes you have to see it to believe it
Born and raised in Reading, Ashley Dejesus-Santiago has contributed to her community by working to improve the public spaces and lives of her neighbors in the northside of Reading. But she wasn’t always confident in the potential for a city, or even a single neighborhood, to transform for the better....
lebtown.com
James Hubbard of New Covenant Christian School [We Are Lebanon, Pa]
We Are Lebanon, Pa is a positivity project to tell stories of citizens of Lebanon, Pennsylvania. If you listen to James Hubbard for two seconds, you’ll realize he’s definitely not from this area. He’s one of many people who has found Lebanon to be the place he wanted to make his home.
Pennsylvania witness photographs hovering triangle-shaped object
A Pennsylvania witness at Hatboro reported watching and photographing a V or triangle-shaped object hovering nearby at 10:55 p.m. on November 26, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Fake 'Marine' Who Conned Elderly Bucks Couple For $320K Learns Fate
The conman who posed as a US Marine Corps veteran to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars from an elderly couple in Bucks County is going to prison. Marc Cheeseman, a 50-year-old Silverdale resident, was sentenced to five to seven years in a Pennsylvania state prison in a hearing on Thursday, Jan. 19, District Attorney Matthew Weintraub said in a statement.
Novel from Bestselling Author and Malvern Resident About a Chester County Family in Witness Protection
Lisa Scottoline, the bestselling author who lives on a horse farm in Malvern, released her 34th work of fiction last year, a thriller titled What Happened to the Bennetts, writes Victor Fiorillo for Philadelphia magazine. With her daughter grown up, the prolific author has been feeling like she is back...
Alvernia's Pottsville CollegeTowne campus opens
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Alvernia University students returned to classes on a new campus. A building they've only seen in blueprints. After two years of construction, project Pottsville CollegeTowne is finally complete. And students like Emily Shappell are enjoying all of the upgrades. “Well, we like the chairs a lot,...
fox29.com
Neighbors shaken by death of missing Pennsylvania mom Jennifer Brown: 'We're numb'
Neighbors of once-missing Montgomery County mom Jennifer Brown described her as 'happy' and loyal to her two sons. Brown's body was found partially buried behind a warehouse in Royersford, a short distance away from where she lived and was last seen two weeks earlier.
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks' newest Mavis Discount Tire offering free tire pressure checks
SOUTH HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. — Mavis Discount Tire has expanded its footprint in Berks County. The new store, at 4846 Penn Ave. in South Heidelberg Township, brings "affordable vehicle services and new jobs" to the Sinking Spring area, according to a news release. Local drivers are invited to stop...
Local Inn Rated to Serve the Finest Brunch in All of Montgomery County, and One of the Best in the U.S.
What’s better than brunch? Nothing! The mimosas, the Bloody Marys, the combination of breakfast and lunch — you don’t have to decide! Have both! Open Table, the online restaurant reservation resource, has released its best-of assessment of brunch across the U.S. The rankings resulted from more than...
Data Show That When Montgomery Countians Move, Here’s Where They Go
A Stacker analysis of migration patterns revealed the locales to which Montgomery County residents relocate most. A Stacker analysis of 2015–2019 migration patterns from U.S. Census Bureau data reveals the U.S. destinations to which Montgomery County residents are most likely to move. Montgomery County’s population has been rising steadily...
stnonline.com
Pennsylvania School Bus Leaves Roadway, Hits House
A school bus transporting students went off the road and subsequently hit a house in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, reported WFMZ News. The bus was reportedly transporting students from the Upper Perkiomen School District on their way home from the Western Montgomery Career and Technology Center. The reason why the bus...
Comments / 0