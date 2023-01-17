Read full article on original website
foodsafetynews.com
Consumer Reports promotes petition to FDA to ban Red Dye No. 3, the artificial color, in food
In the current issue of its “On Health” newsletter, Consumer Reports calls on its member to sign a petition about one of its older causes. The formal petition was submitted to FDA by the Center for Science in the Public Interest (CSPI) and it was supported by a number of groups, including CR. The CR effort mentioned in “ON HEALTH” is meant to provide an opportunity for CR readers to support the formal petition.
Younger, healthy people don't need another Covid booster, vaccine expert says
A key adviser to the Food and Drug Administration's vaccine panel is questioning whether more Covid booster shots are necessary for healthy, younger people. The evidence for the new versions of the vaccines for the omicron variant of the coronavirus, which the FDA authorized in August, is "underwhelming" and fails to show they are much better than the original shots, Dr. Paul Offit, a pediatrician who is a leading vaccine and infectious diseases expert, wrote Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine.
Merck set to remove cancer-causing chemical from top diabetes drugs - Bloomberg News
Jan 17 (Reuters) - Merck & Co (MRK.N) has discovered how its blockbuster diabetes drugs have become contaminated with a potential carcinogen and believes it can resolve the problem by the end of the year, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.
AZFamily
FDA announces new standard for food poisoning
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Consumer Reports says that the Food and Drug Administration has announced a new standard regarding food poisoning. Around 48 million Americans get sick every year from contaminated food. Finding what food made you sick can be extremely difficult, so the FDA wants to change that by tracking foods through the supply chain to help identify when the foods are exposed to contaminates.
A burned-out former CEO takes an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job and claims it cured him of depression
An article in Business Insider describes the experience of a former CEO and a Facebook and Microsoft exec, Philip Su who was paralyzed by burnout. Su claimed that he was so depressed that he quit his CEO job and decided to take an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job. However, he did not need the money.
Eating one fish from U.S. lakes or rivers likened to drinking month's worth of contaminated water
Eating one freshwater fish caught in a river or lake in the United States is the equivalent of drinking a month's worth of water contaminated with toxic "forever chemicals," new research said on Tuesday. The invisible chemicals, called PFAS, were first developed in the 1940s to resist water and heat...
ScienceBlog.com
First-in-kind psychedelic trials treat opioid and methamphetamine use disorders
Three million people in the United States have had opioid use disorder, and another 1.5 million people have dealt with methamphetamine misuse within the last year alone. But two new groundbreaking clinical trials out of the UW Transdisciplinary Center for Research in Psychoactive Substances (TCRPS), housed within the University of Wisconsin–Madison School of Pharmacy, aim to address these pressing issues with a promising psychoactive agent: psilocybin.
Harvard Health
Vitamin D benefits linked to body weight
New research finds vitamin D may metabolize differently in those considered overweight, resulting in diminished health benefits. The study, which appears in JAMA Network Open, is a new analysis of data from the VITAL trial, a large nationwide clinical trial led by Brigham and Women’s Hospital researchers that investigated whether taking vitamin D or marine omega-3 supplements could reduce the risk of developing cancer, heart disease, or stroke.
Benzinga
UK Pharma Co. Becomes First Ever Permitted By Gov To Produce High-THC Medicinal Cannabis
UK-based Celadon Pharmaceuticals PLC received the green light to produce high-THC medicinal cannabis in its Midlands facility, reported London South East. What Happened: This is the first company in the United Kingdom to be granted a Good Manufacturing Practice or GMP registration by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency to produce medical marijuana on UK soil.
The avian flu is hammering U.S. poultry farmers, leaving experts to ask: What has changed?
The worst outbreak of avian influenza on record is threatening to stretch into a second year, as the United States races to contain a virus that has already caused some food prices to soar amid a shortage of eggs. Nearly 58 million birds from commercial and backyard flocks have been...
Thinx Settled a Lawsuit Claiming Its Period Underwear Contains Potentially Harmful Chemicals
If you've bought a pair of Thinx period underwear in the last six years, you may be entitled to some money. The menstrual underwear brand has agreed to settle a class action lawsuit for $4 million claiming its products contain short chain per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), and Agion anti-microbial treatment. PFAS are chemicals that take a long time to break down in the environment and may be harmful in high concentrations, and the anti-microbial treatment may have adverse health effects.
foodsafetynews.com
Jan. 26 is an important date for FDA agricultural water requirements
On Friday, the FDA released a fact sheet and constituent update to remind produce stakeholders of the upcoming end of the intended enforcement discretion period for the harvest and post-harvest agricultural water requirements in the Produce Safety Rule for covered produce other than sprouts. For large farms covered by the...
Science Friday
Lab-Grown Meats Are Finally Inching Closer To Commercial
The United States is one of the largest consumers of meat in the world, with the average American eating 273 pounds of meat per year That’s not to say that tastes aren’t changing: Nearly a quarter of Americans say they have cut down on meat consumption, and 41% of Americans under 50 have tried plant-based meat.
Is it time for a reality check on rapid COVID tests?
At-home rapid tests have become a staple of COVID-19 precautions, but some experts worry that people are relying too much on these tests and that's creating a false sense of security.
beckershospitalreview.com
Potential safety risks with 10 health technologies
At-home medical devices were listed as the nation's most pressing health technology safety issue for 2023, according to ECRI's 2023 recently released hazards list. ECRI, the nation's largest nonprofit patient safety organization, creates an annual report that identifies health technology concerns that warrant attention from patients, healthcare leaders and industry. The report listed the following 10 health tech hazards for 2023:
beckershospitalreview.com
Philips, Masimo partner on home-based hospital monitoring
Medtech companies Phillips and Masimo partnered to integrate Philips' patient monitoring ecosystem into the Masimo W1 tracking watch. The partnership will use Masimo's secure health data cloud and allow clinicians to remotely track signs of patient deterioration, according to a Jan. 18 Phillips news release. Among other metrics, the Masimo W1 watch can provide continuous pulse oximetry measurements.
beckershospitalreview.com
Local anesthetic drug supply: 132 in shortage, 13 available
Between two types of local anesthetics, there are 132 in short supply and 13 available, according to the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists. Here's how the shortages of bupivacaine and lidocaine break down:. Twenty bupivacaine injections from Pfizer are back-ordered because of manufacturing delays, and resupply dates fall between January...
Behavioral telehealth loses momentum without a regulatory boost
Controlled substances became a little less controlled during the pandemic. That benefited both patients (for their health) and telehealth startups (to make money). Some potentially addictive medications — like buprenorphine and Adderall — are now far more available online to patients because of regulatory changes. Given the scarcity of qualified doctors to treat some of the behavioral health conditions associated with these drugs, like opioid use disorder or attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, doctors’ new ability to prescribe online or, in some cases, by telephone is a huge change. But easier access to the drugs has both upsides and downsides, since they’re often dispensed without accompanying therapy that improves the odds of a patient’s success.
verywellhealth.com
Differences Between Oxycodone and Hydrocodone
Both are opioid painkillers with slightly different forms and side effects. Hydrocodone and oxycodone are both opioid pain relievers. They’re available by prescription to treat moderate to severe pain, including that from cancer or recent surgery. The medications have similar chemical structures, and they work by blocking certain receptors...
