Cresco Times
Man charged with murder in Elma
ELMA - The Howard County Sheriff’s Office filed first degree murder charges against Sayvonne Lealbert Eugene Jordan, age 26, of Elma, Iowa on Friday, Jan. 13. He was then arrested at the Floyd County Jail, where he was serving time on a probation violation. Jordan was charged with the...
KIMT
Man arrested for violent standoff in Pine Island pleads not guilty
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of firing around 20 shots at law enforcement during a standoff in Pine Island is pleading not guilty. Michael Steven Molitor, 37 of Winona, was arrested on August 20, 2022, and charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, terroristic threats, and wearing a bulletproof vest while committing a crime.
Elderly Rochester Woman Injured in Fiery Crash
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - An elderly Rochester woman was transported to St. Marys Hospital following a two-vehicle crash early this evening. The State Patrol says 87-year-old Inez Strahl was traveling west on Civic Center Drive when she attempted to take the left turn onto the south on Highway 52 entrance ramp and collided with Jeep traveling east on Civic Center Drive. The crash occurred around 5:40 PM.
KIMT
Mason City man, 18, accused of Casey's armed robbery to go along with Worth Co. charges
MASON CITY, Iowa - An 18-year-old Mason City is now facing charges in two counties following an apparent two-day crime spree. Jesup Ward is now charged with armed robbery in connection to an incident at Casey’s on N. Federal Ave. on Jan. 3. He’s facing charges of first-degree robbery....
kchanews.com
IC School in Charles City Locked Down, Arizona Man Arrested for Murder
Immaculate Conception Elementary School in Charles City was on lockdown for less than an hour Friday afternoon as law enforcement was apprehending a man wanted for murder in Arizona. IC Principal Laurie Field says they were alerted by Charles City Police about noon that law enforcement would be executing a...
KCRG.com
Arizona murder suspect arrested in Northern Iowa
CHARLES CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Earlier this year, US Marshals developed information that a suspect involved in a homicide in Tucson, Arizona, was in Charles City. On April 28th, 2022, Tuscon Police responded to several 911 reports of a shooting near N. Park Ave and E. 2nd Street. Responding officers found an adult male with gunshots and immediately rendered aid. A second gunshot victim was also located nearby with serious injuries.
Former Rochester Man Arrested in Drug Bust at Austin Restaurant
Austin, MN (KROC-AM News)- A former Rochester man with a lengthy criminal history was arrested following a drug seizure at a property that houses an Austin restaurant. A news release from the Austin Police Department says law enforcement executed a search warrant at a property in the 3400 block of West Oakland Ave. on Friday. Authorities reported seizing cocaine and suspected fentanyl during the raid.
Southern Minnesota News
2 babies, 2 adults injured in Highway 68 crash
Two babies and two adults were injured in a crash on Highway 68 near Evan Friday morning. A Minnesota State Patrol crash report says two pickups collided in Prairieville Township, in Brown County just before 6 a.m. McKenzie Rose Metzler, 23, of Lake Crystal, was driving a GMC Sierra eastbound,...
KIMT
Police: Rochester man, 30, died of drug overdose
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 30-year-old Rochester man died Wednesday following a suspected drug overdose. Police were called at 10:54 p.m. to the 4000 block of Starling Lane. SE. after a roommate reported an unresponsive male. Narcan was administered twice, and items found in the home indicated drug use.
KIMT
Rochester woman sent to hospital after Friday collision
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A two-vehicle collision in Rochester sends one driver to the hospital. It happened just after 5:30 pm Friday at the interchange of Civic Center Drive and Highway 52. The Minnesota State Patrol says Inez Mae Strahl, 87 of Rochester, was westbound and turning to go south when she crashed with the eastbound William Joseph Fogarty, 55 of Rochester.
ktoe.com
Inmate Dies In Olmsted County Jail
(Rochester, MN) — An investigation is underway after an inmate died in the Olmsted County Jail in Rochester. Russell Simon Junior was discovered not breathing on Monday during a routine well-being check. Life-saving efforts were performed before the inmate was pronounced dead. Simon was being held on assault charges in the jail facility.
KIMT
Man sentenced for drugs and stolen items in Dodge County
MANTORVILLE, Minn. – Theft and drugs in Dodge County result in probation. Falconer Roman Bellefy, 27 of Owatonna, was sentenced Wednesday to five years of supervised probation and ordered to perform 100 hours of community work service or pay a $1,000 fine. Bellefy pleaded guilty to felony theft and...
KIMT
Rochester man sent to federal prison for dealing heroin and meth
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Dealing heroin and meth is sending a Rochester man to federal prison. Erick Fontain Thomas, 41, has been sentenced to 16 years and 6 months behind bars, followed by 10 years of supervised release, after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin and methamphetamine.
Southern Minnesota News
2 area women injured in separate crashes Wednesday
Two area women were injured Wednesday in separate crashes. A Courtland woman was hospitalized following a crash just south of New Ulm. The state patrol says a car and an SUV were both southbound on Highway 15 when the vehicles collided near Shag Rd at about 2:30 p.m. The SUV...
KAAL-TV
Man arrested on warrant; drug charges added
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man was arrested on a warrant at Walmart North Monday, Jan. 16, according to Rochester police. Dylan Olson, 30, allegedly had 239 M30 pills, likely containing fentanyl, on his person as he was taken to the Adult Detention Center. Rochester police recommended an...
Rochester Burger King Burglar Makes Off with Large Amount of Cash
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police are investigating a burglary reported at one of Rochester’s Burger King’s. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were dispatched to the fast-food restaurant on Broadway Ave. South around midnight on Friday. The burglary is suspected to have occurred between 10:30 p.m. Thursday and 4:50 a.m. Friday.
kwayradio.com
Remains of Missing Man Found
Remains found at a home in Elma in November have been positively identified as a missing New Hampton man, according to KWWL. 30 year old Jonathan Esparza was last seen leaving his home in New Hampton on October 20th on his way to visit a friend in Elma. Howard County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation then found remains at a home in the 800 block of Main Street in Elma that have now been identified as Esparza. Sayvonne Jordan has been charged with first degree Murder. He is being held in the Howard County Jail on a $1 million cash only bond. The investigation is still ongoing.
KIMT
Looking for a cat thief in North Iowa
MASON CITY, Iowa – The Humane Society of North Iowa is looking for an unusual sort of cat burglary. The Society says it suspects a woman walked into its shelter the week of January 12 and stole a cat. If you have any information on this case, contact the...
KIMT
Warehouse damaged by fire Tuesday in Albert Lea
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Fire caused significant damage at Vortex Cold Storage on Tuesday. Albert Lea Fire Rescue and Police were called to the warehouse facility around 1:30 pm. Fire crews learned a small area of the roof, which was being repaired, had caught fire. Investigators say the roof insulation ignited due to a contractor heating the roof to repair leaks.
KIMT
Missing woman found safe in southern Minnesota
MANKATO, Minn. – Police say a missing Mankato woman has been found safe in Albert Lea. Kathleen Jo Gimenez, 21 of Mankato, was reported missing after last being seen January 12 around 11:30 pm in the 500 block of Record Street in Mankato. Police say she did not contact friends or family.
