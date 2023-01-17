Read full article on original website
United Way's Diamond Ring Raffle Winner Announced Featured
Robert Cantwell of Clayton, NY was recently announced the winner of United Way of Greater Oswego County’s drawing for a stunning diamond ring held on Christmas Eve. Laurie Kelly of Oswego won this year’s $200 second prize gift certificate to DuFore’s Jewelers. Valued at $4,000, the one...
Richard S. Shineman Foundation Bids Fond Farewell to Two Longstanding Board Member Featured
Wrapping up a decade of grant-making in December 2022, the Richard S. Shineman Foundation is bidding a fond farewell to two longstanding board members, Kathy Fenlon and Casey Raymond, who both served on the board since the inception of the foundation. “With Kathy as Chair and Casey as Vice Chair,...
Brothers Blue to Perform January 28, with Mark Wahl Opening, at Oswego Music Hall Featured
On January 28 the Oswego Music Hall welcomes The Brothers Blue, with Mark Wahl opening, to the Main Stage at the McCrobie Civic Center, 41 Lake Street in Oswego. Rooted in the fertile tradition of Old-Time fiddle music, The Brothers Blue grow a sound all their own – offering a hybrid which unites fresh, original song-writing with elements from Country, Bluegrass, Cajun, and Irish music. They weave three part harmonies through a rich tapestry of fiddle, banjo, and guitar. The band of multi-instrumentalists entertained audiences at both the Grey Fox (2017) and Turtle Hill (2015) festivals where they were featured as Emerging Artists. Their tight huddle around a single microphone and groove-oriented arrangements prompted one fan to describe them as an “one-mind band” and another as “a dancer’s dream.” Whether around a campfire or in a concert hall, the band is excited for any opportunity to share honest, heartfelt musical experiences with their ever growing family of friends: The Brethren Blue.
'Brexi's Legacy': GoFundMe set up to support Brexialee Torres-Ortiz's family
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A lot of people in Central New York have reached out to CNYCentral asking what they can do to help Brexialee Torres Ortiz’s family during this time. STEM Syracuse at Blodgett Middle School staff has organized a GoFundMe campaign for Brexialee Torres-Ortiz named "Brexi's Legacy."
Local Non-Profit Awarded Shineman Grant Funding for House Featured
The Desens House (www.desenshouse.org) was awarded $25,000 from the Shineman Foundation (https://shinemanfoundation.org/) to support their women’s recovery house. The Shineman Foundation grant was awarded to cover further building costs as demolition and renovation continues for the Desens House. The Desens House is a faith-based, community driven model for recovery...
River View Pediatrics Receives ARPA Funding From Oswego County Featured
The Oswego County Legislature approved a resolution to distribute $60,000 in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to River View Pediatrics. The funds will be used for repairs and renovation of a new location, allowing River View Pediatrics to expand its practice. “We are very grateful for the...
Dorothy P. Loomis – January 16, 2023 Featured
Dorothy P. Loomis, 81 of Oswego passed away Monday January 16, 2023 at Crouse Hospital. She was born in Oswego and was the daughter of the late James and Pearl Copeland Jackson. Mrs. Loomis was the widow of the late Starr G. Loomis. She was a life resident of Oswego...
Daniel J Delaney Sr. – January 16, 2023 Featured
Daniel was born in Oswego, NY in 1936 to Leonard “Red” Delaney and Lillian (Sheldon) Delaney and grew up in the Oak Hill Area of Oswego. Dan served in the 11th Army Airborne Division in Germany during the 1950’s. After returning home he married his beloved wife Beverly in 1958. He worked as a skilled Machinist for Seal Right, Fulton Tool and Alcan Aluminum from which he retired. They resided in Southwest Oswego raising three sons.
Turning Stone’s 7 Kitchens Buffet open weekends
TOWN OF VERONA, N.Y. – Turning Stone Resort Casino announced today 7 Kitchens, its market-style buffet, will extend its dining experience to now offer brunch every weekend. Developed by Turning Stone’s award-winning culinary team, 7 Kitchens’ brunch menu features a combination of classic buffet favorites and show-stopping “action stations” where guests can watch chefs prepare food made to order, including an Omelet Station, a Pancake and French Toast Station, a Breakfast Burrito Station, a French Classic Station, and more. Brunch will be served on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Adopt A Pet Today: Honey Mustard Featured
Almost 5 months old, sweet little Honey Mustard would be a great addition to any home. She is spayed, vaccinated and combo tested negative. She and her siblings are currently available for adoption. If you are interested in adopting, you can download our Adoption Application at tinyurl.com/oswego-humane-application. You can email...
Susan M. Richards – January 16, 2023 Featured
Susan M. Richards, 64, lifelong resident of Oswego, passed on January 16, 2023, surrounded by her closest family and friends. Born in Syracuse, she graduated from Oswego High in 1976 before marrying her high-school sweetheart, and love-of-her-life, Ron Richards, the following year. Sue and Ron welcomed their twins, Deborah and...
Debate over new Stewart’s Shops location in South Utica
UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – In August of 2022 convenience store and gas chain Stewart’s Shops applied to build a new location at 2634 Genesee Street in Utica. “Since then, there have been appearances at the scenic historic preservation commission and the zoning board of appeals the zoning board of appeals did render favorable decisions in each of the variances that were requested we are optimistic with a site plan that is appropriately zoned and dimensionally meets the requirements that we will be considered for a vote,” said Chuck Marshall, Land Development and Permitting at Stewart’s Shops.
Cayuga County to celebrate Restaurant Week: Nine days of deals, specials and promotions
CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cayuga County Chamber of Commerce is hosting its 7th annual Restaurant Week from January 20 through the 28, promoting multiple restaurants. During Restaurant Week, participants can enjoy 9 days of deals, specials and promotions. Participating Chamber-Member restaurants will be offering special prix fixe menus, appetizers, drink specials and much more […]
A baby cries, worker finds tiny girl in a blanket abandoned on floor at Salt City Market
Syracuse, N.Y. — Salt City Market was bustling Wednesday afternoon with workers in food stalls, prepping food and preparing meals as customers were eating and enjoying cocktails nearby. Suddenly, a baby crying was heard by some. A market worker found a tiny baby alone on the floor of a...
Brother & Sister Team Open New Restaurant in Sangertown Square Mall
There's a new dining option when you're shopping at Sangertown Square Mall in New Hartford thanks to a brother-sister team. Jibril’s Kitchen is now open in Center Court. The latest restaurant offers authentic Halal cuisine. What is Halal Mean. What does halal mean? It's not 'Arabic food' as many...
Faxton-St. Luke's names Dr. Afsar Khan residency program director
UTICA, N.Y. – The new Faxton-St. Luke’s Healthcare Transitional Year Residency Program named Afsar Khan, MD, program director. The program will accept 12 residents and will participate in the National Resident Matching Program. The program gives training to residents before they enter a more specialized residency and is a requirement for many programs like this one.
Hot Dog! Veteran Owned Business in Upstate New York Has Some Unique Eats
One Upstate New York restaurant has caught our eye, all because of it's rather interesting menu selection. No more need to be jealous of the kids menu when you go out to eat anymore. Bring the family, or just yourself, here and all your hot dog dreams will come true.
Mayor Barlow Delivers 2023 State of the City Address Featured
Mayor Billy Barlow delivered the 2023 State of the City Address for the City of Oswego Wednesday evening, describing government happenings in the city of Oswego and announcing several new projects and initiatives that’ll comprise his administration’s agenda in 2023. Mayor Barlow took the opportunity to use his...
Big Jays Pizzeria opens second location in Rome
ROME, N.Y. – When Jason Jaegers took a chance opening a pizza restaurant during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, he had no idea his success would allow him to open a second location in his hometown. Jason, who was born and raised in Rome, operates Big Jays Pizzeria...
Central NY bar that focused almost exclusively on New York craft beers is closing
Skaneateles, N.Y. — At Finger Lakes on Tap, you can tour the state, glass by glass. Of its 60 taps, at least 50 pour New York craft beers. But the seven-year-old bar at 35 Fennell St. in Skaneateles won’t be around much longer: Owner Tom Ierardi announced this weekend that he’s closing the bar when his lease expires in April.
