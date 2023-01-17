ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego County, NY

iheartoswego.com

United Way's Diamond Ring Raffle Winner Announced Featured

Robert Cantwell of Clayton, NY was recently announced the winner of United Way of Greater Oswego County’s drawing for a stunning diamond ring held on Christmas Eve. Laurie Kelly of Oswego won this year’s $200 second prize gift certificate to DuFore’s Jewelers. Valued at $4,000, the one...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
iheartoswego.com

Brothers Blue to Perform January 28, with Mark Wahl Opening, at Oswego Music Hall Featured

On January 28 the Oswego Music Hall welcomes The Brothers Blue, with Mark Wahl opening, to the Main Stage at the McCrobie Civic Center, 41 Lake Street in Oswego. Rooted in the fertile tradition of Old-Time fiddle music, The Brothers Blue grow a sound all their own – offering a hybrid which unites fresh, original song-writing with elements from Country, Bluegrass, Cajun, and Irish music. They weave three part harmonies through a rich tapestry of fiddle, banjo, and guitar. The band of multi-instrumentalists entertained audiences at both the Grey Fox (2017) and Turtle Hill (2015) festivals where they were featured as Emerging Artists. Their tight huddle around a single microphone and groove-oriented arrangements prompted one fan to describe them as an “one-mind band” and another as “a dancer’s dream.” Whether around a campfire or in a concert hall, the band is excited for any opportunity to share honest, heartfelt musical experiences with their ever growing family of friends: The Brethren Blue.
OSWEGO, NY
iheartoswego.com

Local Non-Profit Awarded Shineman Grant Funding for House Featured

The Desens House (www.desenshouse.org) was awarded $25,000 from the Shineman Foundation (https://shinemanfoundation.org/) to support their women’s recovery house. The Shineman Foundation grant was awarded to cover further building costs as demolition and renovation continues for the Desens House. The Desens House is a faith-based, community driven model for recovery...
OSWEGO, NY
iheartoswego.com

River View Pediatrics Receives ARPA Funding From Oswego County Featured

The Oswego County Legislature approved a resolution to distribute $60,000 in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to River View Pediatrics. The funds will be used for repairs and renovation of a new location, allowing River View Pediatrics to expand its practice. “We are very grateful for the...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
iheartoswego.com

Dorothy P. Loomis – January 16, 2023 Featured

Dorothy P. Loomis, 81 of Oswego passed away Monday January 16, 2023 at Crouse Hospital. She was born in Oswego and was the daughter of the late James and Pearl Copeland Jackson. Mrs. Loomis was the widow of the late Starr G. Loomis. She was a life resident of Oswego...
OSWEGO, NY
iheartoswego.com

Daniel J Delaney Sr. – January 16, 2023 Featured

Daniel was born in Oswego, NY in 1936 to Leonard “Red” Delaney and Lillian (Sheldon) Delaney and grew up in the Oak Hill Area of Oswego. Dan served in the 11th Army Airborne Division in Germany during the 1950’s. After returning home he married his beloved wife Beverly in 1958. He worked as a skilled Machinist for Seal Right, Fulton Tool and Alcan Aluminum from which he retired. They resided in Southwest Oswego raising three sons.
OSWEGO, NY
Saratogian

Turning Stone’s 7 Kitchens Buffet open weekends

TOWN OF VERONA, N.Y. – Turning Stone Resort Casino announced today 7 Kitchens, its market-style buffet, will extend its dining experience to now offer brunch every weekend. Developed by Turning Stone’s award-winning culinary team, 7 Kitchens’ brunch menu features a combination of classic buffet favorites and show-stopping “action stations” where guests can watch chefs prepare food made to order, including an Omelet Station, a Pancake and French Toast Station, a Breakfast Burrito Station, a French Classic Station, and more. Brunch will be served on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
VERONA, NY
iheartoswego.com

Adopt A Pet Today: Honey Mustard Featured

Almost 5 months old, sweet little Honey Mustard would be a great addition to any home. She is spayed, vaccinated and combo tested negative. She and her siblings are currently available for adoption. If you are interested in adopting, you can download our Adoption Application at tinyurl.com/oswego-humane-application. You can email...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
iheartoswego.com

Susan M. Richards – January 16, 2023 Featured

Susan M. Richards, 64, lifelong resident of Oswego, passed on January 16, 2023, surrounded by her closest family and friends. Born in Syracuse, she graduated from Oswego High in 1976 before marrying her high-school sweetheart, and love-of-her-life, Ron Richards, the following year. Sue and Ron welcomed their twins, Deborah and...
OSWEGO, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Debate over new Stewart’s Shops location in South Utica

UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – In August of 2022 convenience store and gas chain Stewart’s Shops applied to build a new location at 2634 Genesee Street in Utica. “Since then, there have been appearances at the scenic historic preservation commission and the zoning board of appeals the zoning board of appeals did render favorable decisions in each of the variances that were requested we are optimistic with a site plan that is appropriately zoned and dimensionally meets the requirements that we will be considered for a vote,” said Chuck Marshall, Land Development and Permitting at Stewart’s Shops.
UTICA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Cayuga County to celebrate Restaurant Week: Nine days of deals, specials and promotions

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cayuga County Chamber of Commerce is hosting its 7th annual Restaurant Week from January 20 through the 28, promoting multiple restaurants. During Restaurant Week, participants can enjoy 9 days of deals, specials and promotions. Participating Chamber-Member restaurants will be offering special prix fixe menus, appetizers, drink specials and much more […]
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Faxton-St. Luke's names Dr. Afsar Khan residency program director

UTICA, N.Y. – The new Faxton-St. Luke’s Healthcare Transitional Year Residency Program named Afsar Khan, MD, program director. The program will accept 12 residents and will participate in the National Resident Matching Program. The program gives training to residents before they enter a more specialized residency and is a requirement for many programs like this one.
UTICA, NY
iheartoswego.com

Mayor Barlow Delivers 2023 State of the City Address Featured

Mayor Billy Barlow delivered the 2023 State of the City Address for the City of Oswego Wednesday evening, describing government happenings in the city of Oswego and announcing several new projects and initiatives that’ll comprise his administration’s agenda in 2023. Mayor Barlow took the opportunity to use his...
OSWEGO, NY
WKTV

Big Jays Pizzeria opens second location in Rome

ROME, N.Y. – When Jason Jaegers took a chance opening a pizza restaurant during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, he had no idea his success would allow him to open a second location in his hometown. Jason, who was born and raised in Rome, operates Big Jays Pizzeria...
ROME, NY

