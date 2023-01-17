Read full article on original website
Yakama Nation Granted Derogatory Feature Name Change
Nine tribal proposals to rename features across Washington state that once bore a derogatory term for Native American women are now official after the Board of Natural Resources approved them during its meeting Tuesday morning. The Washington State Committee on Geographic Names approved the nine proposals this week including proposals...
Gov. Inslee endorses bill to lower blood alcohol level in Washington
OLYMPIA, Wash. - The number of deadly traffic crashes in Washington soared to a level not seen since 1990, according to Washington Traffic Safety Commission. Preliminary reports show 745 people were killed on the roads in 2022. WTSC said more than half of the deadly crashes involved impairment from drugs...
Attempts to abolish tax advisory votes in WA draws resistance
A Washington House committee has scheduled a vote to approve a bill that would eliminate statewide advisory votes on legislative measures that increase taxes. In 2007, Washington voters approved Initiative 960, which requires any tax increase approved by lawmakers, but not by voters, to be subject to a non-binding public advisory vote.
WA lawmakers are weighing a bottle deposit system to boost recycling. It’s a bad idea | Opinion
Washington invests in recycling. Whether you are putting a plastic bottle or cardboard in the right bin before taking them out to the curb, driving a truck on your recycling route or working in a sorting facility, we are all partners in protecting our planet. Our Legislature is back in session, so we have an opportunity to adopt new strategies to increase our great recycling rate, which is already 50% better than the national average.
Washington House seats member accused of misrepresenting service record on veterans committee
(The Center Square) – The Washington State House Innovation, Community & Economic Development and Veterans Committee has appointed a new member whose own military service has been the subject of some scrutiny. State Rep. Clyde Shavers, a Democrat representing the 10th Legislative District, had been previously accused by his father of lying about his military experience, among other things. During Shavers’ campaign for the 10th District House seat, he had...
WA Legislature 101: From state dinosaurs to a new term for ‘inmate’ | Guest column
Washington state’s legislative session has begun for this year. This will be 105-day session as it requires the writing of a two-year budget known as the biennial budget. Next year, it is only a 60-day session. There are many important topics before the Legislature each year. It is important...
Days of Gillnetting on Lower Columbia River May Be Numbered
Now equipped with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee's support, long-awaited legislation to remove nontribal gillnets from the lower Columbia River may be a step closer to reality. Senate Bill 5297, introduced to the Senate Agriculture, Water, Natural Resources and Parks committee last week, would remove nontribal mainstem gillnet use in the Columbia River downstream of Bonneville Dam to off-channel locations beginning in 2025. Tribal gillnetting in the Bonneville, The Dalles and John Day reservoirs would be unaffected by the bill.
Gov. Inslee Appoints Man From Thurston County to State Parks and Recreation Commission
Gov. Jay Inslee appointed Ali Raad of Thurston County as the newest member of the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission earlier this month. Raad is a first-generation immigrant from Lebanon and has lived in Thurston County since 1982, stated a news release. He is a civil engineer who attended...
Moscow Lawmaker Proposes Legislation to Punish Sanctuary Cities and Prohibit Colleges From Banning Guns
BOISE — Sen. Dan Foreman, R-Moscow, introduced three pieces of legislation Wednesday that would punish sanctuary cities, repeal the state law banning private militias, and prohibit colleges and universities from banning guns on campus. The Senate State Affairs Committee unanimously voted to introduce all three proposals. Foreman proposed adding...
Washington State Board Charges Idaho Doctor With COVID-19 Related Violations
Dr. Ryan Cole of Idaho has until Jan. 30 to respond to charges from the Washington Medical Commission that he violated standards related to COVID-19 and patient care. Cole, a pathologist whose specialty does not involve direct patient-care experience, has maintained that he didn’t violate any standards while treating patients for COVID-19 via telehealth.
This is how Washington legislators seek to limit rent gouging statewide
Measures introduced as companions to bills that increase housing construction and affordability.
Bill Introduced to Restore Police Ability to Engage in Pursuits in Washington State
OLYMPIA - Bipartisan legislation has been introduced in Olympia that would restore the ability of law enforcement to engage in vehicle pursuits of suspects. In 2021, lawmakers passed a bill that limited vehicle pursuits in which there is probable cause to believe a violent or sexual crime was committed. After those new restrictions were enacted, there was an increase in motorists simply driving away from traffic stops. And car thefts jumped.
U.S. Sen. Murray, Washington state lawmakers push for more childcare access
(The Center Square) – U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Bothell, on Wednesday returned to Washington state’s capital, Olympia, where her political career began more than three decades ago as a “mom in tennis shoes,” for a press conference on federal and state legislation on child care. She...
'Pink Tax': Bill to ban gender-based pricing in Washington state
In Olympia, a group of Kirkland High School students are pushing lawmakers to get rid of gender-based pricing on some products. It's being called the "Pink Tax".
Washington State Sheriffs Association denounces governor’s gun control agenda
The Washington State Sheriffs Association last week issued a letter denouncing Gov. Jay Inslee's plan for gun control restrictions in the Evergreen State. The association released the letter days after the governor's State of the State address. The association said Inslee's new restrictions would erode constitutionally protected rights without addressing the root causes of violent crime.
Funding set to be reduced for Washington domestic violence advocacy programs
OLYMPIA, Wash. — In less than six months, the state budget that funds programs for domestic violence victims will be reduced by $25 million. This is due to federal funding being reduced, and state funding staying static. Local nonprofits say if legislators do not step up to increase funding, the effects could be detrimental.
Love Ghosts? Washington State’s Oldest Hotel Is Worth Exploring
Where Is The Oldest Hotel In Washington State Located?. Can you name the oldest hotel in Washington State?. Washington State's Oldest Hotel Is Still Open For Business. The hotel is still open and some locals say it might even be haunted and claim that there is even a ghost cat roaming the halls. I think it's worth exploring.
Washington law aims to break link between warming climate, food waste
The Organics Management Law brings big changes in the ways residents and businesses get rid of organic trash The post Washington law aims to break link between warming climate, food waste appeared first on Columbia Insight. Washington law aims to break link between warming climate, food waste was first posted on January 17, 2023 at 9:25 am.©2022 "Columbia Insight". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at info@columbiainsight.org
Washington State Democrats push for ban on assault rifles sparking debate on 2nd Amendment rights
OLYMPIA, WA. - In recent months, gun violence has been at the forefront of many conversations about reducing mass shootings in our country. Washington State is now taking significant steps towards addressing this issue, with lawmakers introducing legislation prohibiting the sale, manufacture, import, and distribution of assault-style and semi-automatic weapons. This bill follows on the heels of Oregon's Measure 114, which passed in November but is currently on hold due to legal challenges.
