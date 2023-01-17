ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
Mega 99.3

Yakama Nation Granted Derogatory Feature Name Change

Nine tribal proposals to rename features across Washington state that once bore a derogatory term for Native American women are now official after the Board of Natural Resources approved them during its meeting Tuesday morning. The Washington State Committee on Geographic Names approved the nine proposals this week including proposals...
WASHINGTON STATE
q13fox.com

Gov. Inslee endorses bill to lower blood alcohol level in Washington

OLYMPIA, Wash. - The number of deadly traffic crashes in Washington soared to a level not seen since 1990, according to Washington Traffic Safety Commission. Preliminary reports show 745 people were killed on the roads in 2022. WTSC said more than half of the deadly crashes involved impairment from drugs...
WASHINGTON STATE
spokanepublicradio.org

Attempts to abolish tax advisory votes in WA draws resistance

A Washington House committee has scheduled a vote to approve a bill that would eliminate statewide advisory votes on legislative measures that increase taxes. In 2007, Washington voters approved Initiative 960, which requires any tax increase approved by lawmakers, but not by voters, to be subject to a non-binding public advisory vote.
WASHINGTON STATE
Tri-City Herald

WA lawmakers are weighing a bottle deposit system to boost recycling. It’s a bad idea | Opinion

Washington invests in recycling. Whether you are putting a plastic bottle or cardboard in the right bin before taking them out to the curb, driving a truck on your recycling route or working in a sorting facility, we are all partners in protecting our planet. Our Legislature is back in session, so we have an opportunity to adopt new strategies to increase our great recycling rate, which is already 50% better than the national average.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

Washington House seats member accused of misrepresenting service record on veterans committee

(The Center Square) – The Washington State House Innovation, Community & Economic Development and Veterans Committee has appointed a new member whose own military service has been the subject of some scrutiny. State Rep. Clyde Shavers, a Democrat representing the 10th Legislative District, had been previously accused by his father of lying about his military experience, among other things. During Shavers’ campaign for the 10th District House seat, he had...
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Days of Gillnetting on Lower Columbia River May Be Numbered

Now equipped with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee's support, long-awaited legislation to remove nontribal gillnets from the lower Columbia River may be a step closer to reality. Senate Bill 5297, introduced to the Senate Agriculture, Water, Natural Resources and Parks committee last week, would remove nontribal mainstem gillnet use in the Columbia River downstream of Bonneville Dam to off-channel locations beginning in 2025. Tribal gillnetting in the Bonneville, The Dalles and John Day reservoirs would be unaffected by the bill.
WASHINGTON STATE
Big Country News

Moscow Lawmaker Proposes Legislation to Punish Sanctuary Cities and Prohibit Colleges From Banning Guns

BOISE — Sen. Dan Foreman, R-Moscow, introduced three pieces of legislation Wednesday that would punish sanctuary cities, repeal the state law banning private militias, and prohibit colleges and universities from banning guns on campus. The Senate State Affairs Committee unanimously voted to introduce all three proposals. Foreman proposed adding...
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

Bill Introduced to Restore Police Ability to Engage in Pursuits in Washington State

OLYMPIA - Bipartisan legislation has been introduced in Olympia that would restore the ability of law enforcement to engage in vehicle pursuits of suspects. In 2021, lawmakers passed a bill that limited vehicle pursuits in which there is probable cause to believe a violent or sexual crime was committed. After those new restrictions were enacted, there was an increase in motorists simply driving away from traffic stops. And car thefts jumped.
OLYMPIA, WA
thereflector.com

Washington State Sheriffs Association denounces governor’s gun control agenda

The Washington State Sheriffs Association last week issued a letter denouncing Gov. Jay Inslee's plan for gun control restrictions in the Evergreen State. The association released the letter days after the governor's State of the State address. The association said Inslee's new restrictions would erode constitutionally protected rights without addressing the root causes of violent crime.
WASHINGTON STATE
Columbia Insight

Washington law aims to break link between warming climate, food waste

The Organics Management Law brings big changes in the ways residents and businesses get rid of organic trash The post Washington law aims to break link between warming climate, food waste appeared first on Columbia Insight. Washington law aims to break link between warming climate, food waste was first posted on January 17, 2023 at 9:25 am.©2022 "Columbia Insight". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at info@columbiainsight.org
WASHINGTON STATE
Edy Zoo

Washington State Democrats push for ban on assault rifles sparking debate on 2nd Amendment rights

OLYMPIA, WA. - In recent months, gun violence has been at the forefront of many conversations about reducing mass shootings in our country. Washington State is now taking significant steps towards addressing this issue, with lawmakers introducing legislation prohibiting the sale, manufacture, import, and distribution of assault-style and semi-automatic weapons. This bill follows on the heels of Oregon's Measure 114, which passed in November but is currently on hold due to legal challenges.
WASHINGTON STATE
Big Country News

Big Country News

Lewiston, ID
17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!

 https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy