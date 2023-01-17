ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

MacArthur California Pizza Kitchen closes

By Heather Eckstine
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23NfiP_0kHl1X0w00

The California Pizza Kitchen at MacArthur Center has closed.

Their voicemail states, "Our MacArthur Center location has closed as our lease term has concluded.”

They've removed the Norfolk location from their website. It now lists the location in the Town Center area of Virginia Beach as the only local restaurant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BPfHS_0kHl1X0w00 California Pizza Kitchen/website
The only California Pizza Kitchen location locally is in Town Center in Virginia Beach.

This comes as multiple other businesses have decided to leave MacArthur.

MacArthur Center has seen several businesses and restaurants leave the shopping destination, including Nordstrom in 2019, as well as other stores like the Apple Store in 2021 and the Texas de Brazil restaurant last year.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foodgressing.com

Virginia Beach Restaurant Week 2023: Menus Highlights, Dates

Virginia Beach Restaurant Week 2023 returns January 16 – 22. 2023 marks the 18th year of Virginia Beach Restaurant Week, a weeklong celebration of the Virginia Beach culinary scene highlighted by specially designed menus with pre-fixe pricing, discount hotel options, and The Pineapple. Restaurants will incorporate the pineapple in their décor, beverage, or menu options. So look for the pineapple. You never know where it might be.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Rivers Casino holds test night ahead of grand opening

Rivers Casino in Portsmouth is hosting an invitation-only test night Thursday ahead of Monday morning's scheduled grand opening. Rivers Casino holds test night ahead of grand opening. Rivers Casino in Portsmouth is hosting an invitation-only test night Thursday ahead of Monday morning's scheduled grand opening. WAVY Weather Night Update |...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth Rivers Casino holds test night Thursday

WAVY's Michelle Wolf reports live. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/. Portsmouth Rivers Casino holds test night Thursday. WAVY's Michelle Wolf reports live. Old Dominion snaps skid with defeat of Georgia State. Tyreek Scott-Grayson had a game-high 24 points and Chaunce Jenkins (Menchville HS, Newport News) added 21 points as Old Dominion snapped a two-game...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
thenewjournalandguide.com

Area Saddened By Passings Of 2 Iconic Faith Leaders

On the same day, Hampton Roads lost two iconic, faith, and civic leaders. On January 13, according to his family, Father Joseph A. Green, 96, died. There was no cause of death given. Shortly after, it was reported that Bishop Levi Willis II died of an undisclosed ailment. He was...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Boxing gym inside Military Circle Mall searching for new home

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Several non-profits housed inside Military Circle Mall are still looking for new spaces to rent after the city announced the mall would close at the end of this month. The businesses inside only have two weeks left before the mall closes its doors. Easy Work...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Massive Norfolk demolition site used to train firefighters

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Four days into the new year, Norfolk firefighters stopped the spread of a fire in an abandoned home in the Lindenwood section of the city. Rangecast captured the first transmissions as firefighters arrived on the scene. This week, hundreds of abandoned homes are the new...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Woman caught with loaded gun at Norfolk International Airport

A woman has been cited by police after bringing a loaded gun into the Norfolk International Airport on January 17. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/norfolk/woman-caught-with-loaded-gun-at-norfolk-international-airport/. Woman caught with loaded gun at Norfolk International …. A woman has been cited by police after bringing a loaded gun into the Norfolk International Airport on January 17....
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Animals of all kinds coming to Chesapeake for 'Exoticon'

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — If puppies and kittens don't do anything for you, you might try finding the perfect pet at Exoticon in Chesapeake this weekend. The exotic pet expo will showcase a wide variety of animals, many of which aren't sold at your typical pet store. You'll find reptiles, amphibians, arachnids, mammals and more!
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

In The Kitchen: Jerk Chicken Pasta and Stuffed Pineapple Bowl

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Restaurant Week is underway! Chef Wimbo and Chef Rock from Beachhouse 757 gave us a sneak peek at some of the menu items they are featuring all week long. BeachHouse 757. 1910 Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach. Wimbo’s Your Personal Chef. 757-816-7744. Cups...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Newport News Police Department holding hiring event

The Newport News Police Department will be holding an all-day hiring event on February 4, 2023. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/newport-news/newport-news-police-department-holding-a-hiring-event/. Newport News Police Department holding hiring event. The Newport News Police Department will be holding an all-day hiring event on February 4, 2023. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/newport-news/newport-news-police-department-holding-a-hiring-event/. Man dead following overnight shooting on Hemlock …. 1...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

59K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy