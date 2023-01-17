Read full article on original website
NC House Republicans advance a new kind of bathroom bill
It’s been almost seven years since North Carolina Republican lawmakers and then-Gov. Pat McCrory hastily concocted and enacted
carolinajournal.com
GOP lays down the law. Dems work the refs
Moments after Cleveland County state Rep. Tim Moore was selected for a historic and record-setting fifth term as speaker, the Kings Mountain Republican made it clear that if North Carolina legislative Democrats and Gov. Roy Cooper want to obstruct the Republican majority, it will be tough sledding. In the Senate,...
In Depth with Dan: Why NC lawmakers do not vote on every single bill
WRAL anchor/reporter Dan Haggerty explains why North Carolina lawmakers do not vote on every bill considered in the general assembly. WRAL state government reporter Travis Fain explains the history of when state lawmakers would intentionally hold votes on legislation when opposition members were away. WRAL anchor/reporter Dan Haggerty explains why...
Another North Carolina resident sentenced to prison for invading Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WGHP) – Another North Carolina resident is headed to federal prison for invading the U.S. Capitol and trying to disrupt the presidential election on Jan. 6, 2021. Lewis Easton Cantwell of Waynesville, who pleaded guilty on March 24 to one of six original charges, was sentenced on Dec. 6 to five months in […]
Democratic NC Attorney General Josh Stein to run for governor
North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein announced plans to run for governor Wednesday — one of the first major campaign announcements for state office ahead of the 2024 election. The decision sets the stage for a potential political battle focused on culture war issues and abortion rights in the...
Democrat Josh Stein is running for North Carolina governor. But who else may be on the ballot? We have names.
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – The race to replace Democrat Roy Cooper as the governor of North Carolina officially heard the starter’s pistol on Wednesday morning when Attorney General Josh Stein announced he wanted to follow Cooper’s lane to the governor’s mansion. Stein replaced Cooper as AG in 2017 and was re-elected in 2020 by about […]
Ohio House ex-speaker's trial in $60M bribery probe to begin
COLUMBUS, OHIO — Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder goes on trial next week in the highest-profile reckoning yet to arise from a $60 million federal bribery investigation that federal prosecutors call the largest corruption case in state history. The 2 1/2 years since the Republican's arrest have seen...
NC Rep Davis to WNCN: It’s ‘essential’ for U.S. to repay debt
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Congressman Don Davis has been busy this week speaking to the people he represents in District 1. On Tuesday, Davis held a swearing-in ceremony in front of friends, family and supporters at the Pitt County Courthouse. “There’s no greater feeling. My joy and passion in life is Eastern North Carolina,” said […]
wataugaonline.com
U.S. and NC Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Former NC Rep. Annie Brown Kennedy
Governor Roy Cooper ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to half-staff immediately until sunset Friday, January 20, 2023 in honor of former North Carolina House of Representative Annie Brown Kennedy, who passed away Tuesday, January 17. Kennedy was the second African American female attorney in North...
Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson calls for North Carolina to become ‘destination state for life’ in anti-abortion speech
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Mark Robinson, the Guilford County native who rose to be lieutenant governor largely based on a reputation for making pointed and sometimes incendiary speeches, delivered one Saturday that clearly reinforced his opposition to abortion. Robinson was the keynote speaker at North Carolina Right to Life’s 25th annual Rally and March for […]
Wbt.com
Nasty Name Calling In Governor’s Race
State Attorney General Josh Stein came out swinging as he announced his plans to run for Governor. Instead of touting his record, Stein blasted his likely opponent, the state’s first black Lt. Governor Mark Robinson a bigot.
Jan. 6 defendant convicted on separate weapons charges
ALEXANDRIA, VA. — A jury has convicted a Navy reservist from Virginia accused of storming the Capitol on Jan. 6 on separate charges that he illegally possessed silencers disguised to look like innocuous cleaning supplies. The conviction Wednesday night against Hatchet Speed in U.S. District Court in Alexandria comes...
1st Black woman serving in North Carolina legislature dies
Annie Brown Kennedy, an attorney who was the first Black woman to serve in the North Carolina General Assembly, has died at age 98, a family member said.
Tighter regulations on gun-stabilizing braces impact gun owners in Carolinas
CHARLOTTE — The Justice Department is finalizing tighter regulations on guns with accessories known as stabilizing braces, a gun-control action touted by President Joe Biden after the devices were used in mass shootings in recent years. The rule, formalized on Jan. 13, was one of several steps Biden announced...
Religious leaders sue to block Missouri's abortion ban
ST. LOUIS — A group of religious leaders who support abortion rights filed a lawsuit Thursday challenging Missouri's abortion ban, saying lawmakers openly invoked their religious beliefs while drafting the measure and thereby imposed those beliefs on others who don't share them. The lawsuit filed in St. Louis is...
Regulators move mine plan near Okefenokee a big step forward
SAVANNAH, GA. — A company's plan to mine minerals just outside the Okefenokee Swamp and its federally protected wildlife refuge moved a big step closer Thursday to approval by Georgia regulators, who have spent years evaluating the project that opponents say could permanently harm an ecological treasure. The Georgia...
whqr.org
After exiting State Senate race amid harassment allegations, Jason Minnicozzi rejoins district attorney's office
The allegations date back to 2015 when, according to employment records provided by the North Carolina Judicial Branch, Minnicozzi was employed by the New Hanover County public defender’s office. A young woman, who asked to remain anonymous to avoid additional harassment, alleged Minnicozzi used his position as a court...
WLOS.com
Cawthorn claims he never heard from Edwards about data; Edwards responds with screenshots
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Former NC District 11 congressman Madison Cawthorn responded to newly sworn-in NC-11 Rep. Chuck Edwards' claim that Cawthorn's office did not transfer official constituent casework by the deadline of Dec. 23, 2022. On Monday, Jan. 9, Edwards' office released a statement that not only said...
Duke Energy Carolinas seeks North Carolina rate increases
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Duke Energy Carolinas asked North Carolina regulators on Thursday to let it raise residential electricity rates by nearly 18% over three years as part of a broad request to raise revenues from its 2 million customers in the state. Proceeds from the rate case initiated by...
North Carolina witness says disc-shaped object 'too close to neighbor roof tops'
A North Carolina witness at Carolina Beach reported watching a dark, silent, unknown object, with multiple red lights along its underside at 8:20 p.m. on November 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
