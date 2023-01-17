ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

carolinajournal.com

GOP lays down the law. Dems work the refs

Moments after Cleveland County state Rep. Tim Moore was selected for a historic and record-setting fifth term as speaker, the Kings Mountain Republican made it clear that if North Carolina legislative Democrats and Gov. Roy Cooper want to obstruct the Republican majority, it will be tough sledding. In the Senate,...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Democrat Josh Stein is running for North Carolina governor. But who else may be on the ballot? We have names.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – The race to replace Democrat Roy Cooper as the governor of North Carolina officially heard the starter’s pistol on Wednesday morning when Attorney General Josh Stein announced he wanted to follow Cooper’s lane to the governor’s mansion. Stein replaced Cooper as AG in 2017 and was re-elected in 2020 by about […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WRAL News

Ohio House ex-speaker's trial in $60M bribery probe to begin

COLUMBUS, OHIO — Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder goes on trial next week in the highest-profile reckoning yet to arise from a $60 million federal bribery investigation that federal prosecutors call the largest corruption case in state history. The 2 1/2 years since the Republican's arrest have seen...
OHIO STATE
WNCT

NC Rep Davis to WNCN: It’s ‘essential’ for U.S. to repay debt

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Congressman Don Davis has been busy this week speaking to the people he represents in District 1. On Tuesday, Davis held a swearing-in ceremony in front of friends, family and supporters at the Pitt County Courthouse. “There’s no greater feeling. My joy and passion in life is Eastern North Carolina,” said […]
FOX8 News

Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson calls for North Carolina to become ‘destination state for life’ in anti-abortion speech

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Mark Robinson, the Guilford County native who rose to be lieutenant governor largely based on a reputation for making pointed and sometimes incendiary speeches, delivered one Saturday that clearly reinforced his opposition to abortion. Robinson was the keynote speaker at North Carolina Right to Life’s 25th annual Rally and March for […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Wbt.com

Nasty Name Calling In Governor’s Race

State Attorney General Josh Stein came out swinging as he announced his plans to run for Governor. Instead of touting his record, Stein blasted his likely opponent, the state’s first black Lt. Governor Mark Robinson a bigot.
WRAL News

Jan. 6 defendant convicted on separate weapons charges

ALEXANDRIA, VA. — A jury has convicted a Navy reservist from Virginia accused of storming the Capitol on Jan. 6 on separate charges that he illegally possessed silencers disguised to look like innocuous cleaning supplies. The conviction Wednesday night against Hatchet Speed in U.S. District Court in Alexandria comes...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WRAL News

Religious leaders sue to block Missouri's abortion ban

ST. LOUIS — A group of religious leaders who support abortion rights filed a lawsuit Thursday challenging Missouri's abortion ban, saying lawmakers openly invoked their religious beliefs while drafting the measure and thereby imposed those beliefs on others who don't share them. The lawsuit filed in St. Louis is...
MISSOURI STATE
WRAL News

Regulators move mine plan near Okefenokee a big step forward

SAVANNAH, GA. — A company's plan to mine minerals just outside the Okefenokee Swamp and its federally protected wildlife refuge moved a big step closer Thursday to approval by Georgia regulators, who have spent years evaluating the project that opponents say could permanently harm an ecological treasure. The Georgia...
GEORGIA STATE
WRAL News

WRAL News

ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

