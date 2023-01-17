Read full article on original website
Related
Barack Obama's Senior Adviser names the only NBA star who played competitively with the president at the White House
Obama's Senior Adviser said there was also an NBA star who slept through his presidential basketball game.
Hakeem Olajuwon On If Shaquille O'Neal Played In Today's NBA: “He’d Be A Monster! Who’s Going To Stop Him?”
Hakeem imagines what Shaquille O'Neal could do in the modern NBA.
Nancy Pelosi Suits Up in Warriors Blue for NBA Title Celebration at White House With Steph Curry
Nancy Pelosi joined her fellow politicians at The White House on Tuesday to welcome The Golden State Warriors. For the occasion acknowledging the San Francisco-based NBA team, the California Congresswoman and former Speaker of the House (who represents the 11th congressional district in San Francisco) wore a royal blue peak lapel pants suit with a beige crewneck undershirt. To accessorize the look, Pelosi wore one of her signature pearl necklaces with matching pearl statement earrings. American flag and Ukraine flag pins adorned her left lapel.More from WWDCritics Choice Awards 2023 Red Carpet ArrivalsGraceland Mansion Through the Years: Elvis Presley's Iconic Home,...
thecomeback.com
Steph Curry sends Joe Biden clear Brittney Griner message
The Golden State Warriors, the reigning NBA champions, visited President Joe Biden at the White House on Tuesday to celebrate the franchise’s most recent championship. While speaking to media at the event, All-Star guard Steph Curry thanked President Biden for bringing WNBA superstar Brittney Griner home from Russian custody.
NBC Sports
Steph's text to KD shows Warriors star's unique selflessness
Steph Curry is one of the most unselfish superstars the NBA has ever seen, and his part in recruiting Kevin Durant to the Warriors portrayed exactly that. The idea of sharing the spotlight with another superstar while in the prime of your career could be intimidating to any star. That's why the conversation understandably is often deflected.
WATCH: Golden State Warriors Give Joe Biden And Kamala Harris Custom Jerseys
The Golden State Warriors presented President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris with custom jerseys.
Vice President Kamala Harris Reveals Hilarious Warriors Fandom Moment
Kamala Harris got out of a moving car to see a Warriors game.
Steph Curry and Joe Biden Create Viral Moment During Warriors' White House Visit
The Golden State Warriors made their trip to the White House
Jeff Van Gundy Makes Case For Steph Curry, Not LeBron James, As Player of the Decade
The former coach says Curry is arguably the most valuable player of the last 10 years
sportszion.com
Joe Biden goes down on one knee in front of the Golden State Warriors as Kamala Harris refuses ‘I’m not doing that’
On Tuesday, the Golden State Warriors, the reigning NBA Champions, made a visit to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue and were met by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. It should have been a simple and joyous occasion, however, Harris got the ball rolling by introducing Steph Curry and the...
thecomeback.com
Joe Biden sends Steve Kerr clear message on gun control
The Golden State Warriors visited President Joe Biden on Tuesday. The Warriors were at the White House to celebrate their 2022 NBA championship after turning down two similar events with then-President Donald Trump. Before the event with Biden, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and players Klay Thompson and Moses Moody...
“Been drug tested like six times this season” - Ja Morant is confused as to why the NBA is after him
The annual drug test the NBA conducts makes sure that players are tested 4 times ever season. It’s also one way for the league to make sure that these athletes aren’t taking performance enhancing substances.
Stephen Curry is the 'modern MJ,' Warriors coach and Michael Jordan's former teammate Steve Kerr says
Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr has a combined seven championships with Michael Jordan and Stephen Curry. Surely, he knows what he's saying when comparing the two.
Warriors advocate, celebrate latest title in White House ceremony
Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors celebrated another NBA championship at the White House on Tuesday. At the invitation
“I really thought about it once or twice, but I was really upset because of that - Stephen Curry opens up about not winning the 2018 Finals MVP
The series between the Warriors and Cavaliers was so lopsided in those two years that all the attention was directed on who would win the Finals MVP between KD and Steph.
Steph Curry Hits Absurd Half-Court Shot At The Buzzer
Steph Curry hit a miraculous shot to end the first half of Thursday’s game.
NBA Insider Drops Truth Bomb About LeBron James' Chances Of Being Traded To The Warriors
LeBron James' move to the Golden State Warriors this season deemed unlikely by NBA insider.
Why Kerr believes Steph is modern-day Michael Jordan
Steve Kerr spent a little over three seasons as Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls teammate, and he now is in his ninth year coaching Steph Curry. If there's anyone on this planet best equipped to compare the two NBA legends, it's Kerr. Following the Warriors' 127-118 win over the Washington Wizards...
Photos: NBA Champion Golden State Warriors visit the White House
US President Joe Biden, left, arrives with Stephen Curry, basketball player for the NBA's Golden State Warriors, while hosting the Golden State Warriors in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Biden is honoring the team to celebrate their 2022 NBA championship against the Boston Celtics. Representative Eric Swalwell, a Democrat from California, exits following an event hosting the Golden State Warriors in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks...
NBC Sports
Steph, Warriors explain grand significance of White House visit
WASHINGTON DC -- To understand the significance of the White House visit for the Warriors, you have to start with the holiday before -- Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. These occasions on back-to-back days had the Warriors feeling empowered about what they can accomplish with their platform. “That definitely amplified...
Comments / 0