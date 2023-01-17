Read full article on original website
Remains of missing Amarillo man found, identified
POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Potter County Sheriff’s reported the remains of 28-year-old Wade Benjamin Pierce, who went missing in June 2022, were positively identified after found in December. Officials detailed that the remains were located in the area of Indian Hill and Hope Road on Dec. 19, with the Oklahoma State University Center […]
3 indicted in Potter County after fatal September shooting
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Three individuals have been indicted on “Murder” charges in relation to a shooting in mid-September 2022 that killed a 17-year-old in northeast Amarillo. According to documents filed in December in Potter County District Court, 23-year-old Keshawn Latrell Horn, 19-year-old Javonne Demontre Mayes and 18-year-old Kezabien Dionte Mayes were indicted on first-degree […]
Amarillo Police Department using drones for new Regional Crime Center
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department will be using drones as the latest way to help fight crime. The drones help by mapping crime scenes, aiding in search and rescue and finding a suspect on foot or by car. “The idea behind any technology is to be a...
Kidnapping case, details still under investigation in Crosby County
The Swisher County Sheriff’s Department confirmed in a brief statement on Facebook Thursday morning that a kidnapping investigation was underway based on information from Crosby County.
Gas station catches fire in Hereford
HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - Video sent in from a viewer shows a fire at the Murphy Gas station in Hereford today. The gas station is located at the Walmart near Highway 385 in Hereford. The fire is out at this time. (Video Courtesy of JJ Beltran.) We will provide more...
Amarillo Police investigating crash that left one woman dead
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are investigating a late night crash that left one woman dead. According to the report, on Jan. 17, at around 9:17 p.m., Amarillo police officers were called near Amarillo Boulevard East and Folsom Road on reports of a major crash. A Toyota Rav-4 driven...
1 dead after semi-involved ‘major crash’ on Folsom Road, Amarillo Boulevard
UPDATE: Amarillo Police report woman has been found
UPDATE: The Amarillo Police Department report that the woman from Clovis who was reported missing has been found safe by the Clovis Police Department. Original Story AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that it is searching for a woman who was last seen driving east on I-40 from downtown Amarillo at around […]
Clovis woman located and safe, Amarillo police say
Over 8 Pounds Of Cocaine Seized By DEA on Bus in Amarillo
Seems like drug traffickers moving through the Northwest Texas area haven't been the brightest this month. A passenger on a greyhound bus in Amarillo was caught with nearly 9 pounds of cocaine in his luggage. After searching a greyhound bus stationed in Amarillo, Amarillo Police Department's K9 unit was able...
Man with active warrant arrested after officials find $336,000 worth of drugs at Greyhound station
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A Man with an active warrant from another county was arrested after officials found a bag that contained around $336,000 worth of drugs at the Greyhound service station. According to a criminal complaint, on January 16, an Amarillo Police K9 officer searched the Greyhound luggage compartment...
How Potter County Sheriff’s Office ID’s human remains
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — After identifying the remains of a missing man on Thursday, the Potter County Sheriff’s Office shared details about their processes for identifying remains. Sgt. Jacob Powell who works in the Crime Scene Unit at the sheriff’s office said they work with the Criminal Investigation Division to identify remains. Every year, Powell […]
Man Arrested Drug Charges – Amarillo
A man from Dekalb County, Alabama has been arrested after officials found a bag with 336-thousand dollars worth of drugs at the Greyhound Bus Station in Amarillo. A criminal complaint filed on January 16, says an Amarillo Police K9 officer searched the Greyhound luggage compartment and found a black bag with four packages of cocaine.
Amarillo A Hideout? It Was For A Clovis Man Until He Got Busted.
One thing that I believe most of us in Amarillo can agree upon is that we seem to be a hub for drugs. I've lived in a lot of different places, but I've never lived somewhere where I have heard about so many arrests related to drugs in some capacity.
Crews respond to overnight structure fire near NE 9th Ave
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department responded to an overnight structure fire near Evergreen Street and NE 9th Ave. According to the report, at around 1:46 a.m. the Amarillo Fire Department was called near Evergreen Street and NE 9th Ave on reports of a structure fire. When crews...
BREAKING: Reported Explosion, Fire at Johnson Tank Farm Near Borger and Stinnett
Update posted by the High Plains Observer shows the scene. An update has been posted by officials with the Borger Complex. According to several sources and area emergency communications, there have been multiple reports of explosions at Phillip 66 Johnson Tank Farm in Hutchinson County near FM1551 & Wilson. The...
6 injured in fire at Texas oil refinery
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA/Gray News) - Six people have been injured in a fire Tuesday at Phillips 66 Borger Complex in Hutchinson County, a refinery complex north of Amarillo, Texas. According to City of Borger/Hutchinson County Office of Emergency Management, at around 10:15 a.m., crews responded to a fire that...
Fire officials investigating a fire in northwest Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Fire officials are investigating after a fire in northwest Amarillo. About 3:43 p.m., Amarillo Fire Department were called out to Northwest 16th Avenue and North Bonham Street on a fire. Officials said an RV, a couple of sheds, and several lawn mowers were on fire, creating...
RV, shed, mowers catch fire in backyard of northwest Amarillo home
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Several items caught fire in the backyard of a northwest Amarillo home on Monday, Amarillo fire officials said. According to the Amarillo Fire Department, crews were called to a fire at 1930 NW 16th at about 3:45 p.m. Firefighters found an RV, a couple of...
Crews responding to incident at tank farm in Hutchinson County
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Crews are responding to an incident at the Johnson Tank Farm in Hutchinson County. The Johnson Tank Farm is located in between Stinnett and Borger. Highway 136 is closed from Borger to Stinnett at this time. The City of Borger/Hutchinson County OEM says there is...
