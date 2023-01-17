ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Remains of missing Amarillo man found, identified

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Potter County Sheriff’s reported the remains of 28-year-old Wade Benjamin Pierce, who went missing in June 2022, were positively identified after found in December. Officials detailed that the remains were located in the area of Indian Hill and Hope Road on Dec. 19, with the Oklahoma State University Center […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

3 indicted in Potter County after fatal September shooting

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Three individuals have been indicted on “Murder” charges in relation to a shooting in mid-September 2022 that killed a 17-year-old in northeast Amarillo. According to documents filed in December in Potter County District Court, 23-year-old Keshawn Latrell Horn, 19-year-old Javonne Demontre Mayes and 18-year-old Kezabien Dionte Mayes were indicted on first-degree […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Gas station catches fire in Hereford

HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - Video sent in from a viewer shows a fire at the Murphy Gas station in Hereford today. The gas station is located at the Walmart near Highway 385 in Hereford. The fire is out at this time. (Video Courtesy of JJ Beltran.) We will provide more...
HEREFORD, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Police investigating crash that left one woman dead

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are investigating a late night crash that left one woman dead. According to the report, on Jan. 17, at around 9:17 p.m., Amarillo police officers were called near Amarillo Boulevard East and Folsom Road on reports of a major crash. A Toyota Rav-4 driven...
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Over 8 Pounds Of Cocaine Seized By DEA on Bus in Amarillo

Seems like drug traffickers moving through the Northwest Texas area haven't been the brightest this month. A passenger on a greyhound bus in Amarillo was caught with nearly 9 pounds of cocaine in his luggage. After searching a greyhound bus stationed in Amarillo, Amarillo Police Department's K9 unit was able...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

How Potter County Sheriff’s Office ID’s human remains

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — After identifying the remains of a missing man on Thursday, the Potter County Sheriff’s Office shared details about their processes for identifying remains. Sgt. Jacob Powell who works in the Crime Scene Unit at the sheriff’s office said they work with the Criminal Investigation Division to identify remains. Every year, Powell […]
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Man Arrested Drug Charges – Amarillo

A man from Dekalb County, Alabama has been arrested after officials found a bag with 336-thousand dollars worth of drugs at the Greyhound Bus Station in Amarillo. A criminal complaint filed on January 16, says an Amarillo Police K9 officer searched the Greyhound luggage compartment and found a black bag with four packages of cocaine.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Crews respond to overnight structure fire near NE 9th Ave

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department responded to an overnight structure fire near Evergreen Street and NE 9th Ave. According to the report, at around 1:46 a.m. the Amarillo Fire Department was called near Evergreen Street and NE 9th Ave on reports of a structure fire. When crews...
AMARILLO, TX
KWTX

6 injured in fire at Texas oil refinery

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA/Gray News) - Six people have been injured in a fire Tuesday at Phillips 66 Borger Complex in Hutchinson County, a refinery complex north of Amarillo, Texas. According to City of Borger/Hutchinson County Office of Emergency Management, at around 10:15 a.m., crews responded to a fire that...
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, TX
KFDA

Fire officials investigating a fire in northwest Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Fire officials are investigating after a fire in northwest Amarillo. About 3:43 p.m., Amarillo Fire Department were called out to Northwest 16th Avenue and North Bonham Street on a fire. Officials said an RV, a couple of sheds, and several lawn mowers were on fire, creating...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

RV, shed, mowers catch fire in backyard of northwest Amarillo home

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Several items caught fire in the backyard of a northwest Amarillo home on Monday, Amarillo fire officials said. According to the Amarillo Fire Department, crews were called to a fire at 1930 NW 16th at about 3:45 p.m. Firefighters found an RV, a couple of...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Crews responding to incident at tank farm in Hutchinson County

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Crews are responding to an incident at the Johnson Tank Farm in Hutchinson County. The Johnson Tank Farm is located in between Stinnett and Borger. Highway 136 is closed from Borger to Stinnett at this time. The City of Borger/Hutchinson County OEM says there is...
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

NewsTalk 940 AM

