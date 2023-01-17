Redbird Capital, the firm founded by former Goldman Sachs partner Gerry Cardinale, has acquired a 5% stake in private helicopter company Blade — known for whisking the well-heeled to and from the Hamptons. The media, sports and entertainment-focused private equity firm is known for a slew of flashy hires and clients. Last month, RedBird brought on former CNN boss Jeff Zucker as an operating partner, and it recently teamed up with Ben Affleck and Matt Damon to launch their movie studio, Artists Equity. The firm is also a stakeholder in Hollywood production company Skydance, as well as the XFL, the pro football...

1 DAY AGO