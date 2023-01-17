Multiple Springfield Shootings Monday Have Police Searching For Answers

Springfield Police Department Photo Credit: Springfield Police Department on Facebook

Springfield police are investigating two shootings that happened Monday, Jan. 16.

The first was reported around 11 a.m. on Mattoon Street, tweeted Ryan Walsh, spokesman for the Springfield Police Department. Officers found a man bleeding from non-life-threatening injuries. Responders took him to Baystate Medical Center for treatment.

Officers received another Shopspotter activation in the 500 block of Union Street around 9:30 p.m., where they found a man suffering from a non-life-threatening bullet wound on Tyler Street, Walsh said. Paramedics took him to Baystate Medical Center for treatment.

Springfield detectives are investigating both shootings. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 413-787-6300.

to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.