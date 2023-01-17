ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multiple Springfield Shootings Monday Have Police Searching For Answers

By Josh Lanier
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
Springfield Police Department Photo Credit: Springfield Police Department on Facebook

Springfield police are investigating two shootings that happened Monday, Jan. 16.

The first was reported around 11 a.m. on Mattoon Street, tweeted Ryan Walsh, spokesman for the Springfield Police Department. Officers found a man bleeding from non-life-threatening injuries. Responders took him to Baystate Medical Center for treatment.

Officers received another Shopspotter activation in the 500 block of Union Street around 9:30 p.m., where they found a man suffering from a non-life-threatening bullet wound on Tyler Street, Walsh said. Paramedics took him to Baystate Medical Center for treatment.

Springfield detectives are investigating both shootings. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 413-787-6300.

Comments / 3

Soul Not 4 Sale
2d ago

Probably retaliation from yesterday's shooting or the day before that or lasts weeks murder or last month or last year ...Hell there's too much violence could be anything all I know is the police aint doing they're job

Reply
2
 

