Long Beach, CA

multihousingnews.com

UCLA Expands in South Bay With $80M Buy

Marymount California University sold one of its former campuses, along with a student housing community. The Regents of the University of California, UCLA campus, has paid $80 million for two properties, formerly owned by Marymount California University. The deal, which closed on January 19, encompassed the MCU Oceanview campus in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif., and The Villas student housing property in L.A.’s San Pedro neighborhood.
RANCHO PALOS VERDES, CA
foxla.com

Good Day LA’s Tony McEwing announces retirement

LOS ANGELES - I believe the word "bittersweet" is one of the most overused and misused words in the English language. But honestly, I cannot think of a better word to describe what I’m feeling right now as I make this announcement. For the better part of 30 years,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
LATACO

Headlines: Gang Violence Closes Compton Youth Academy

Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Compton: Gang violence, including a December 9 shooting caught on camera, has indefinitely closed Compton’s Wildcat Youth Academy, a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
oc-breeze.com

2nd Annual Long Beach Black Restaurant Week starts Sunday, January 22

Long Beach residents and visitors alike are in for a treat as over two dozen of Black-owned local restaurants and food businesses will offer special menu items and special pricing when the 2nd annual Long Beach Black Restaurant Week returns January 22-29, 2023. Organized by local non-profit Long Beach Food...
LONG BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Man dies while surfing off Dana Point

DANA POINT, Calif. - An Orange County family is "heartbroken" after a man was killed while surfing over the weekend. Evan McMillen was surfing off of Dana Point on Sunday, Jan. 18, when he was killed. He was 21 years old. Not much information about his death has since been released. According to the Orange County coroner's office, they have not yet determined his cause of death.
DANA POINT, CA
Long Beach Post

Ntuk resigns from CalGEM post, will remain on LBCC board

Uduak-Joe Ntuk resigned from his position as the oil and gas supervisor at the California Geologic Energy Management Division on Friday "to focus on the personal needs of my family as I move forward to the next phase of my career," he said in an email. The post Ntuk resigns from CalGEM post, will remain on LBCC board appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
Eater

The 15 Best Breakfast Burritos in Orange County

Orange County has really stepped up its breakfast burrito game in recent years, offering a wider variety of options instead of the same old bacon, sausage, and scrambled eggs. In the past even pastrami was looked at sideways, and pork adobo? Forget about it. Today, thanks to word of mouth, prominent restaurant databases like Yelp, and lots of social media influencer love, some of the region’s best breakfast burritos are getting more attention than ever. From veteran spots that keep the classics alive to outstanding up-and-comers that are shaking things up, here are 15 of the best breakfast burritos to know about in Orange County right now, sorted geographically.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Eating Out in Pasadena: New Al Fresco Pavilions on Colorado Boulevard

PASADENA – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. Eight dining platforms will be installed in Playhouse Village to enhance the open-air dining experience at local restaurants. The outdoor dining areas will be centrally located along Colorado Boulevard between Madison and Oak Knoll avenues in Playhouse Village. Village Al Fresco Pavilions convert existing curbside parking...
PASADENA, CA
KPBS

Small plane headed to Orange County lands on beach in Carlsbad

A small plane landed on the shoreline of Carlsbad State Beach Thursday. Just before 8 a.m., the aircraft came down near the 7100 block of Carlsbad Boulevard, according to the Carlsbad Police Department. Three people were on the plane, but no other information on the passengers was available, according to...
CARLSBAD, CA

