UCLA Receives a Thursday Afternoon "BOOM!"
On Thursday afternoon, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out "BOOM!" A "BOOM!" is a verbal commitment. In his tweet, Ethan Young noted that this was a 2024 commit, which would be UCLA's first in that class.
Long Beach Poly Girls Win Nike Flag Football Challenge, Playoffs Up Next
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by JuJu Smith-Schuster and the JuJu Foundation. The historic Long Beach...
247Sports
RECRUITING: USC football offers nation's No. 1 2024 defensive lineman Eddrick Houston
The USC coaching staff has hit the state of Georgia hard over the last few weeks with offers, including the No. 1 defensive lineman and 2024 five-star Composite Buford (GA) recruit Eddrick Houston on Tuesday. The 6-foot-3, 255-pound Houston is rated the No. 8 overall prospect and the No. 1...
Pac-12 Announces 2023 Football Schedule, UCLA's Full Slate Revealed
Before they officially depart for the Big Ten, the Bruins will have one more go-round against Cal, Stanford, Arizona and company.
USC football recruiting update: Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, nation's No. 4 linebacker, enjoys USC visit
St. John Bosco (California) four-star linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa is one of the top defensive prospects in California
multihousingnews.com
UCLA Expands in South Bay With $80M Buy
Marymount California University sold one of its former campuses, along with a student housing community. The Regents of the University of California, UCLA campus, has paid $80 million for two properties, formerly owned by Marymount California University. The deal, which closed on January 19, encompassed the MCU Oceanview campus in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif., and The Villas student housing property in L.A.’s San Pedro neighborhood.
Southwest Airlines Announces Nonstop Service From KC to Long Beach
Southwest Airlines announced that the carrier will offer its first-ever nonstop service between Kansas City International Airport (MCI) and Long Beach Airport (LGB) in Long Beach, California. Daily flights will begin March 9, 2023. With the addition of LGB, Southwest will have 62 daily departures from MCI to and 26...
New family-owned diner replaces rundown Sizzler in North Long Beach
After undergoing a complete makeover, the new restaurant opened as Bebe’s Diner on Jan. 5, replacing the Sizzler that sat vacant at the corner of Long Beach and Del Amo boulevards since the start of the pandemic in 2020. The post New family-owned diner replaces rundown Sizzler in North Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
freightwaves.com
Port of Long Beach misses record as cargo flow returns to ‘normal’
The Port of Long Beach did not set a cargo record in 2022. It said a breather in container movement allowed for a “return to normal operations while once again serving as the nation’s leading export seaport.”. But the 9,133,657 twenty-foot equivalent units moved in 2022 were only...
foxla.com
Good Day LA’s Tony McEwing announces retirement
LOS ANGELES - I believe the word "bittersweet" is one of the most overused and misused words in the English language. But honestly, I cannot think of a better word to describe what I’m feeling right now as I make this announcement. For the better part of 30 years,...
Headlines: Gang Violence Closes Compton Youth Academy
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Compton: Gang violence, including a December 9 shooting caught on camera, has indefinitely closed Compton’s Wildcat Youth Academy, a...
oc-breeze.com
2nd Annual Long Beach Black Restaurant Week starts Sunday, January 22
Long Beach residents and visitors alike are in for a treat as over two dozen of Black-owned local restaurants and food businesses will offer special menu items and special pricing when the 2nd annual Long Beach Black Restaurant Week returns January 22-29, 2023. Organized by local non-profit Long Beach Food...
foxla.com
Man dies while surfing off Dana Point
DANA POINT, Calif. - An Orange County family is "heartbroken" after a man was killed while surfing over the weekend. Evan McMillen was surfing off of Dana Point on Sunday, Jan. 18, when he was killed. He was 21 years old. Not much information about his death has since been released. According to the Orange County coroner's office, they have not yet determined his cause of death.
Ntuk resigns from CalGEM post, will remain on LBCC board
Uduak-Joe Ntuk resigned from his position as the oil and gas supervisor at the California Geologic Energy Management Division on Friday "to focus on the personal needs of my family as I move forward to the next phase of my career," he said in an email. The post Ntuk resigns from CalGEM post, will remain on LBCC board appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Eater
The 15 Best Breakfast Burritos in Orange County
Orange County has really stepped up its breakfast burrito game in recent years, offering a wider variety of options instead of the same old bacon, sausage, and scrambled eggs. In the past even pastrami was looked at sideways, and pork adobo? Forget about it. Today, thanks to word of mouth, prominent restaurant databases like Yelp, and lots of social media influencer love, some of the region’s best breakfast burritos are getting more attention than ever. From veteran spots that keep the classics alive to outstanding up-and-comers that are shaking things up, here are 15 of the best breakfast burritos to know about in Orange County right now, sorted geographically.
ZIPping around Long Beach: The 90810 is affordable and (or but) freeway close
The median home price in 90810 in November was $647,400, nearly $100,000 less than the city’s median of $730,000. The post ZIPping around Long Beach: The 90810 is affordable and (or but) freeway close appeared first on Long Beach Post.
coloradoboulevard.net
Eating Out in Pasadena: New Al Fresco Pavilions on Colorado Boulevard
PASADENA – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. Eight dining platforms will be installed in Playhouse Village to enhance the open-air dining experience at local restaurants. The outdoor dining areas will be centrally located along Colorado Boulevard between Madison and Oak Knoll avenues in Playhouse Village. Village Al Fresco Pavilions convert existing curbside parking...
Orange County man fatally shot pulled gun, according to Seal Beach police
SEAL BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California man was shot to death by police after he pulled a gun in a confrontation with officers, authorities said Tuesday. Michael Bernard Emch Jr., 47, was pronounced dead at a hospital after the shooting that took place shortly after 9:30 p.m. Monday in Seal Beach, a police […]
KPBS
Small plane headed to Orange County lands on beach in Carlsbad
A small plane landed on the shoreline of Carlsbad State Beach Thursday. Just before 8 a.m., the aircraft came down near the 7100 block of Carlsbad Boulevard, according to the Carlsbad Police Department. Three people were on the plane, but no other information on the passengers was available, according to...
From LA Parking Lot to 100 Stores in 5 Years: Fried Chicken Chain Shows Fast Growth Across Country
You may remember the beginnings of this fried chicken chain, which started as a parking lot pop-up in East Hollywood and has since become the fastest-growing restaurant chain in America. It just opened its 100th location.
