Read full article on original website
Related
The One App You Should Delete Immediately To Speed Up Your iPhone And Improve Battery Life
A brand new year presents brand new opportunities to learn how to become a wiser tech user. If you’ve been dealing with a slow iPhone for as long as you can remember, this is the perfect time to put an end to its sluggish behavior and find out what the root cause of its speed issues are. In some cases, the only thing standing between you and a faster phone is the apps that you are using on a regular basis that consume so many resources. Even though times have changed drastically in the last few years, one constant has remained: this is STILL the one app tech experts say you should delete immediately to speed up your iPhone and improve its battery life.
The One Screen Setting You Should Always Have Turned Off To Save Your iPhone’s Battery
How often do you think about your phone’s screen settings? If your answer is, “oh, just about never,” you are far from alone, but you are also missing out on an opportunity to preserve your iPhone battery and keep it charged for longer periods at a time. There’s one screen setting in particular that tech experts say is a smart one to change for the sake of your battery. And the best part? Once you turn it off you’ll probably never know anything is different.
Phone Arena
It's super-easy to get Apple's iPhone 13 for free (with no trade-in) for a limited time
If you've been keeping an eye on our website for the last week or so, you're probably aware of multiple sweet ways to start the new year on a high note by now, ranging from getting a premium OnePlus handset at an extremely reasonable price to scoring holiday-like discounts on Google's super-popular Pixel 7 and 7 Pro with no strings attached.
Cult of Mac
iPhone 15 Pro will not have actual, physical buttons. Really.
Apple is reportedly phasing out traditional buttons, starting with the iPhone 15 Pro models. The handsets will still seem to have them, but it’ll be a high-tech trick performed with haptic feedback. The change should make the iOS devices more durable and waterproof. iPhone 15 Pro thinks differently. Volume...
Phone Arena
Confirmed: Apple will be ditching the physical buttons with the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra
Leave it to Apple to do away with a major hardware feature. After successfully abolishing the SIM tray and the headphone jack, it seems the Cupertino company has now set its sights on… physical buttons?. We have been hearing reports that Apple’s next iPhone 15 lineup will be introducing...
Woman Breaks Down How Much It Costs to Charge Her Tesla
And it can get just as expensive as a tank of gas...
iPhone owners have just weeks left to dodge higher bill – check your settings now
CHECK your iPhone settings sharpish – or you may end up out of pocket. Apple is planning a price hike for a key service, and you've got just a few weeks left to dodge it. Replacing your iPhone battery at Apple is a cheap and easy way to instantly improve your handset.
Android Authority
A 7-year-old smartphone will finally stop receiving updates this year
The FairPhone 2's run of software updates put major brands to shame. The FairPhone 2 will stop receiving updates in March 2023, seven years after its release. The handset launched back in 2015 with Android 5.1 Lollipop. Five years of software updates is about as good as it gets for...
Apple Insider
Amazon's $299 iPad deal is still available for January 2023
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's iPad 9th Generation is $30 off at Amazon this first week in January. If you've been waiting for Apple's iPad 9th Generation to dip below $300, today is the day — with the standard 64GB WiFi model in Silver available at the reduced price.
It’s Worse Than We Thought! This Default App Is Draining Your Phone’s Battery
You probably expect Facebook and Snapchat to be a major drain on your phone battery, but default apps? No so much. Apps that come already loaded on your phone are nothing but kind to your device and its battery, right (otherwise why would Apple even install them?) Unfortunately, that isn’t always the case. If you’ve deleted major battery offenders like Facebook and Google Maps and are still struggling to figure out why your battery dwindles below 20 percent faster than it should, it’s time to take a few additional steps. “It’s difficult to say which app might be causing battery drain without more information. The app could be draining your battery for a number of reasons, such as if it has a lot of background activity, uses location services or notifications frequently, or is simply a power-hungry app,” said Tech Expert Dan Riley at SpotifyUnlocked.com. Riley suggests taking these steps to troubleshoot the problem.
Check three iPhone settings today – don’t take a chance by ignoring them
IPHONE is full of useful settings to get the most out of your device. But some are more important than others. Getting them right can save battery, data - and even money. Check these ones on your iPhone now. Roaming. Roaming is what you need to stay connected when you're...
People are only just realising their iPad can power their iPhone
The iPad can do a lot of things. You can use it to watch media, play games, draw and even work. But it seems that a lot of people didn't realise it has another trick built in, and one that could help you our if your phone dies. A tech...
CNET
It Might Be Time to Say Goodbye to Apple's Cheapest iPhone
An iPhone that provides almost the same performance as the iPhone 14 for roughly half the price sounds like a great idea, right? Apparently not. If analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is to be believed, Apple may scrap the next version of its wallet-friendly iPhone SE, which was expected to arrive next year.
Best T-Mobile phones in 2023
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. When it comes to your choice of wireless carriers here in the U.S., the magenta-clad T-Mobile is a strong contender for many people, even though it's a bit smaller than Verizon or AT&T. However, since merging with Sprint, T-Mobile has been doing a lot of work on expanding its 5G network and making itself an even stronger competitor in the market.
CNET
Best Buy Is Slashing 2022 iPad Air Prices by $99 for a Limited Time
Apple's iPad lineup continues to dominate the tablet space with several of its latest devices topping our list of the best tablets going into 2023. Whether you want an iPad for serious work or you just need something you can use for general scrolling and streaming when kicking back on the couch, the iPad Air 5 is a solid option. It offers a great balance of power and price with a midsize screen and modern design.
CNET
How to Take Those Really Long iPhone Screenshots
We all know how to take a screenshot on the iPhone. You just push in the volume up and side buttons at the same time and you capture exactly what's on your screen -- nothing more, nothing less. However, those type of screenshots may not be enough if you're trying to also capture what's above or below what you can see on the screen.
A Tesla owner says he knows people who tie weights to the steering wheel to trick the system into thinking they are actively driving
Some Tesla owners find ways to drive hands-free by tricking their cars' Autopilot and Full Self-Driving systems, The New York Times Magazine reported.
Digital Trends
This Lenovo laptop is usually $999, but right now it’s just $269
Apparently Lenovo is trying to offload some extra laptop stock, because they’re offering their 11-inch ThinkPad Yoga 11e Gen 5 2-in-1 laptop for only $269 as part of a winter sale. It’s $730 off its typical $999 price and a huge weight off of our shoulders as we make a decision on whether or not to buy. Just click the ‘BUY NOW’ button below and use the eCoupon code THINKWINTERSAVE at checkout. This offer has been going for over a week now, but could end at any minute.
TechRadar
One of the best laptops on the market just got a $500 price cut
Samsung Galaxy Books are some of the best 2-in-1 and Ultrabook laptops out there like the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Book2 360, and as such they command a premium price. And any review we have of any of the models score at the lowest a four out of five. Highlights usually include an extremely lightweight and sleek form factor, a sexy design, great specs, long battery life, and a high-quality display.
technewstoday.com
Is It Okay to Charge iPhone Overnight
If you’ve ever left your iPhone to charge overnight, you are certainly not alone. Many smartphone users, including iPhone users, are used to leaving their phones charge overnight. However, overnight charging has always been discouraged. It is a common opinion that leaving just about any smartphone to charge throughout...
Comments / 0