Shaun Widmeyer
2d ago
this is not a tobacco vape lmao ..this is a thc vape ..you can definitely see the differences between the two..lmao
Guest
2d ago
Legalize marijuana eatables and tobacco will become obsolete because marijuana won't kill you like alcohol and tobacco does especially the eatables.
wbiw.com
Governor, Health Department to host Statehouse event to call attention to the importance of public health
INDIANAPOLIS — Public health advocates from across Indiana will gather at the Statehouse on Jan. 26 to celebrate the important role public health plays in Hoosiers’ daily lives and learn more about efforts to improve how services are delivered around the state. Public Health Day will be held...
A letter to the Indiana General Assembly Re: Cannabis
The 2023 session of Indiana’s General Assembly has commenced, and I am certain you’re thinking about the biennial budget that features K-12 & higher education funding along with how you can make Indiana a healthier state. As you know, another issue that has gained prominence and support in the minds of many Hoosiers is the […] The post A letter to the Indiana General Assembly Re: Cannabis appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana Gov. Holcomb seeking to eliminate public school textbook fees
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is proposing Indiana eliminate textbook fees for all students in public and charter K-12 schools as part of his 2023 Next Level agenda. Indiana is one of seven states that currently allows schools to charge families for textbooks and curriculum materials. For many families, these fines can add up to hundreds of dollars. John Kenny, director of business operations at Monroe County Community School Corporation, told the IDS in an email that parents and families owed a total of $319,000 in textbook fees across the entire K-12 school district based on data from the 2021-22 school year.
WTHI
Indiana 988 seeing "steady call volume" since its launch in July
INDIANA (WTHI) - An important resource for people across the Wabash Valley is seeing an increase in use. In 2020 the Suicide Hotline was changed to three simple numbers 988. Now, the crisis line helps anyone struggling with mental health, substance abuse and thoughts of suicide. Numbers from the substance...
wbiw.com
Ivy Tech Bloomington awarded more than $24,000 by Circle of Ivy for spring projects
BLOOMINGTON — Ivy Tech Community College Bloomington received $24,088 from Ivy Tech Foundation’s Women in Philanthropy, Circle of Ivy, to fund six spring semester projects. Circle of Ivy awarded a total of $263,649 for 84 projects statewide. Circle of Ivy raises funds to diminish barriers to higher education...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Indiana transgender girls school sports ban to take effect after lawsuit dismissed
Indiana’s ban on transgender girls from girls school sports can now take effect after a lawsuit against it was dismissed. The 10-year-old girl represented in the case by the ACLU of Indiana moved to a charter school. The case is over a law passed in early 2022, which bans...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Lack of data, info leaves Indiana doctors unprepared for more tick diseases
Ticks are on the move. Warmer temperatures could create more places where they can thrive in Indiana and give them more time to feed. All of this could lead to more tick-borne illnesses in the future. But without good data and communication — many of these diseases could go unnoticed....
wbiw.com
Register for the 2023 Early Intervention Conference
BLOOMINGTON – The 2023 Early Intervention Conference hosted by First Steps in partnership with Infancy Onward will be June 8 and 9, at the Monroe County Convention Center in Bloomington. Officials are excited to be back in-person and hope you will join the scheduled pre-conference sessions, enlightening break-out sessions,...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
All Indiana students would qualify for voucher-like funds under education proposal
School choice in Indiana could be remade if proposed legislation gains traction. Senate Bill 305 would provide more funding with less eligibility restrictions than allowed under the popular private school voucher program. It’s unclear the total cost of the program or potentially how many families would consider it. Republicans, who...
wbiw.com
Indiana students encouraged to apply to Governor’s STEM Team
INDIANA – Gov. Eric. J. Holcomb, Secretary of Education Dr. Katie Jenner, and Treasurer of State Daniel Elliott invite Indiana high school students to apply for the 2023 Governor’s STEM Team. Gov. Holcomb developed the competition in 2017 to highlight Indiana’s top high school students for their achievements in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM).
wbiw.com
Sign up for Happy Little Trees virtual 5K by March 1 and support Indiana State Parks
INDIANA – Inspired by “Happy Painter” Bob Ross’ love of the outdoors, Indiana State Parks and the Indiana Natural Resources Foundation (INRF) are partnering with the Michigan DNR to stage the virtual Run for the Trees / Happy Little (Virtual) 5K between Earth Day and Arbor Day.
Indiana Has an Official State Pie and it Looks Delicious
Each state has different things that are named official representations of that state. For instance, the official state bird of Indiana and Kentucky is the Cardinal. The Indiana State river is the Wabash River. There is even a state flower of Indiana, the Peony. But, did you know there is...
wbiw.com
Community Foundation of Morgan County Awards $10,000 to Youth First
MORGAN CO. – The Community Foundation of Morgan County (CFMC) is investing in mental health support for K-12 youth. A $10,000 grant award will be presented to Youth First, Inc., by CFMC on Thursday, January 19, at 2:00 pm ET. The check presentation will be held at Bell Intermediate...
wbiw.com
Bryan Beneke named District 2 Conservation Officer of the Year
INDIANA – Indiana Conservation Officer Bryan Beneke has been selected as the 2022 District 2 Officer of the Year. District 2 includes Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wells, and Whitley counties. Beneke is assigned to Allen County where he has been a conservation officer since 2015. In...
Indiana lawmaker plans to address hate crimes following attack on Asian IU student
INDIANAPOLIS — A racist attack on an Asian student at Indiana University has led to renewed attention on Indiana’s lack of a true hate crime law. Bloomington Police arrested 56-year-old Billie Davis after they say she stabbed an Asian student in the head multiple times. Davis told police she targeted the victim due to her […]
eaglecountryonline.com
IDOE Deploys First Round of Enhancements to Indiana GPS Dashboard
INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) has deployed the first round of enhancements to its new Indiana Graduates Prepared to Succeed Dashboard (Indiana GPS) – a resource that is constantly evolving in response to the needs of Indiana’s students, communities and employers. The most recent enhancements allow users to drill down into longitudinal and disaggregated data, showing data over time by student population.
Increase in domestic violence drives need for more help for victims
Domestic violence in Indiana rose by 181 percent during the pandemic. Coburn Place in Indianapolis, which provides housing options and support services to survivors of domestic violence, found itself overrun with calls for help. “I think a lot of this has to do with the stressors that the pandemic unleashed...
WTHI
Proposed Indiana bill would increase the penalty for killing law enforcement animals
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - One bill at the Indiana statehouse would increase the penalty for killing law enforcement animals. Wednesday, the courts and criminal code committee passed House Bill 13-06. If the bill is signed into law, the crime would become a level 5 felony. A level 5 felony carries...
wbiw.com
Deadline approaching to apply for Gov. Holcomb’s Fellowship Program
INDIANA – The deadline to apply to the 2023-2024 Governor’s Fellowship is approaching. The Governor’s Fellowship is highly selective and provides a unique experience in Indiana state government by placing fellows in various state agencies on a rotating basis throughout the year. “Our Governor’s Fellows receive an...
Lawmakers start process to change portion of Indiana constitution
Republicans in the statehouse want to allow judges to deny a defendant's bail if they are considered a risk to the public.
