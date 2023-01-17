Read full article on original website
NHL: Former New York Rangers’ coach John Tortorella defends player’s protest of ‘Pride Night’
Former New York Rangers coach and current Philadelphia Flyers head man John Tortorella came to the defense of one of his players on Tuesday night, which was the organization’s celebratory “Pride Night”. Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov elected not to take part in the team’s pre-game warmup, during which every other member of the team sported a rainbow-themed jersey in support of the LGBTQ+ community.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Prospects Report: Poitras, Harrison, Bussi & More
With the calendar turning to 2023, things are starting to heat up with the prospects for the Boston Bruins. Since January started, there have been some impressive performances from some of the Black and Gold’s prospect pool. In this edition of the latest Bruins Prospects report for The Hockey...
7 Weekly Thoughts: On Alexis Lafreniere, and NY Rangers ‘pursuit’ of Timo Meier
<img src="https://blueseatblogs.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/USATSI_18248152-788x443-1.jpeg" class="webfeedsFeaturedVisual wp-post-image" alt="What is going on with Alexis Lafreniere?" decoding="async" style="display: block; margin: auto; margin-bottom: 5px;max-width: 100%;" link_thumbnail="" srcset="https://blueseatblogs.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/USATSI_18248152-788x443-1.jpeg 788w, https://blueseatblogs.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/USATSI_18248152-788x443-1-336x189.jpeg 336w, https://blueseatblogs.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/USATSI_18248152-788x443-1-750x422.jpeg 750w" sizes="(max-width: 788px) 100vw, 788px" />To view this content, you must be a member of David's Patreon at $2 or more - Click "Read more"
Around the Farm: NY Rangers prospects impress at 2023 World Juniors
<img width="780" height="520" src="https://blueseatblogs.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/chmelar-jaroslav1-2202.jpeg" class="webfeedsFeaturedVisual wp-post-image" alt="Jaroslav Chmelar was one of the NY Rangers prospects impressing at the 2023 World Juniors." decoding="async" loading="lazy" style="display: block; margin: auto; margin-bottom: 5px;max-width: 100%;" link_thumbnail="" srcset="https://blueseatblogs.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/chmelar-jaroslav1-2202-750x422.jpeg medium, https://blueseatblogs.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/chmelar-jaroslav1-2202-336x224.jpeg thumbnail, https://blueseatblogs.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/chmelar-jaroslav1-2202-750x500.jpeg medium_large" sizes="(max-width: 780px) 100vw, 780px" />It has been a while since the last Around the Farm back in December, and while there have not been
Yankees, Mets could lose free-agent All-Star outfielder to Red Sox
UPDATE (Wednesday, 8:07 a.m.): The Miami Herald’s Craig Mish reports “Free Agent Outfielder Adam Duvall is in agreement with the Boston Red Sox. The deal is 1 year $7 million Dollars. Performance bonuses could get the deal up to $10 million dollars per source.” Read more about that here.
MLB news: St. Louis Cardinals, Detroit Tigers, New York Mets
We are another day closer to the start of spring training, and there’s plenty of MLB news from around the league to discuss, including some buzz surrounding the jerseys of the St. Louis Cardinals. St. Louis Cardinals news: City Connect uniforms are coming in 2024. Get ready, St. Louis....
The Hockey Writers
Penguins’ Best & Worst Moves Under GM Ron Hextall
On Feb. 9, 2021, the Pittsburgh Penguins announced Ron Hextall as their new general manager (GM), along with Brian Burke as their president of hockey operations. As the former GM for the Philadelphia Flyers, Hextall was often criticized for a number of reasons by the Flyers fanbase, which was an immediate cause for concern for the Penguins. Hextall was known to be too patient with his team and unwilling to make changes when they were needed. In addition, he wasn’t the best at drafting as he failed to land various all-star caliber players when he had the chance. Once hired in 2021, his time in Pittsburgh has been nothing short of interesting. His transactions have ranged from amazing to terrible and everywhere in between. Here are Hextall’s best moves and worst moves as the Penguins’ GM in his two-year stint.
NHL Star Dies
Hockey is quite the physical game, with most teams having a player or two who are aggressive and willing to stand up for their teammates. These players often become instantly popular with fans and gain quite a following.
New York Mets Reportedly Sign Veteran Outfielder
The New York Mets made a roster move on Wednesday. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the team has signed veteran outfielder Tommy Pham to a one-year deal that's worth $6 million. Pham is coming off a season where he played in 134 games for the Cincinnati Reds and Boston Red Soz. He hit 17 home ...
bvmsports.com
Montreal Canadiens Will Not Trade Sam Montembeault
Montreal Canadiens Will Not Trade Sam Montembeault January 18, 2023 at 12:14 pm CDT | by Gavin Lee 2 Comments When looking around for goaltenders that might be of interest at the trade deadline, one might settle on the Montreal Canadiens. The team gave Cayden Primeau a three-year, one-way contract in the fall that suggested he would soon be installed…
RECAP: Detroit Red Wings’ defensive miscues lead to costly loss against Arizona
The Detroit Red Wings fell to the Arizona Coyotes 4-3 in a shootout, snapping their opponent’s nine-game losing streak. The loss is a metaphor for the season, as Detroit’s momentum quickly shifted to the other side on the scoresheet and in the standings. Why it Matters. Detroit’s defense...
The Hustle Sports News
