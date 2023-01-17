Read full article on original website
North Kansas City Hospital names interim chief medical officer
North Kansas City (Mo.) Hospital and its physician network subsidiary, Meritas Health, have named Steven Starr, MD, interim chief medical officer. As interim CMO, Dr. Starr will oversee credentialing, peer review and represent medical staff on the leadership team, according to a Jan. 17 news release from the 451-bed hospital. He will also continue practicing as a cardiologist while serving in the role.
3 systems' leaders join 340B Health's board of directors
Executives from three health systems have joined the board of directors for 340B Health, an organization that represents the hundreds of hospitals part of a federal drug pricing program. The new additions are Meetali Desai, pharmacy business services director of Worcester, Mass.-based UMass Memorial Medical Center; Rosland Fisher McLeod, chief...
RCM firm Ventra Health names president of emergency and hospital medicine
Revenue Cycle Management company Ventra Health has named Darshan Patel president of emergency and hospital medicine. Mr. Patel previously served as Ventra's senior vice president of emergency and hospital medicine, according to a Jan. 18 news release from the company. In that role, he was responsible for the integration and operations of Ventra Health's legacy organizations — Gottlieb and DuvaSawko — which merged and created the emergency and hospital medicine division in 2021.
