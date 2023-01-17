Revenue Cycle Management company Ventra Health has named Darshan Patel president of emergency and hospital medicine. Mr. Patel previously served as Ventra's senior vice president of emergency and hospital medicine, according to a Jan. 18 news release from the company. In that role, he was responsible for the integration and operations of Ventra Health's legacy organizations — Gottlieb and DuvaSawko — which merged and created the emergency and hospital medicine division in 2021.

1 DAY AGO