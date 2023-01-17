ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

29-year-old Akron woman attacked in her car while at red light

By AJ Smith, Bob Jones
 2 days ago
On Monday around 4:42 p.m., a 29-year-old woman, who was on her way home from work, was attacked by a man while she was stopped at a red light at Cedar Street and Dart Avenue in Akron, according to Akron Police.

The man opened her door and repeatedly punched her in the face yelling "give me" before fleeing the scene empty-handed, police said.

According to police, the woman was on the phone with her husband during the attack, which may have prevented the situation from escalating futher.

"It's bold and then some. It unfortunate. It's really foolish. It's foolishness at its highest level to be honest with you," said Lt. Michael Miller.

Akron 911 dispatcher Kim Cherry took the call from the victim and stayed on the phone with her for several minutes until police arrived.

"It was flabbergasting to me because that's a medical area— cars up and down that street all the time— people in that area walking on foot, so it just seemed brazen," Cherry said.

A specific description of the individual was not provided.

The Akron Police Department Detective Bureau is asking anyone with information to reach them at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

Mark Wise
2d ago

too bad she was not armed. she possibly could have gave him more than he bargained for. these punks better realize that stuff is not going to be in their best interest as time goes on and more people begin to exercise their legal carrying rights

Oracle Of Delphi
2d ago

And you want to bring more people down town but yet you fail to clean up what you have. Look folks this could have been any of ours mothers, wife’s, sisters or daughters. Demand something be done by the City Console and mayor. As they say AO way to go Ohio.

Renee Maye
2d ago

Terrifying. Always keep your doors locked. She must have an older car or she had just pulled out from a parking lot somewhere and had not yet gotten up to speed before she stopped at the light. The newer cars have automatic locks which engage once you hit a certain speed...

