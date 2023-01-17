Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
ontarioohio.org
tourcounsel.com
crawfordcountynow.com
Avita Ontario South Campus opening Friday
ONTARIO—Avita Health System has announced that Avita Ontario South Campus will open at the end of this week in the former Sears building at 600 Richland Mall, Ontario. The facility will feature a walk-in clinic, medical offices, a dietitian office, x-ray, and lab draw stations. The Avita Walk-In Clinic will be the first to move into the new facility and will open their doors Friday, Jan. 20 at 8:00 AM.
huroninsider.com
Huron swimmers, parents speak out against coach, facility
HURON – Students and parents of the Huron Tigers swim team spoke out against their coach and the pool facility at last Monday’s Huron Board of Education meeting. During the public comment portion of the meeting, seven student-athletes or parents shared their concerns about the swim program. All...
cleveland19.com
Extra police officers assigned to Massillon Middle School
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Additional police officers will be at Massillon Middle School Tuesday after officials were made aware of a threat on social media. Massillon police said they are investigating the Snapchat threat and are taking all proper precautions. Besides the school resource officer, there will be an...
Galion Inquirer
Bradshaw Beauty opens up in Galion
GALION- Bradshaw Beauty LLC was officially welcomed to Galion on Friday, January 13 with a special ribbon cutting ceremony that was hosted by the Galion-Crestline Chamber of Commerce. Bradshaw Beauty is owned/operated by Hannah Bradshaw. Bradshaw is a licensed esthetician and she received her training from Mason Anthony in Hilliard....
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Thunderstorm watches expire as storms move out of central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Severe thunderstorms watches and warnings issued Thursday for central Ohio have expired after storms moved through the area. Wind advisories that were in effect for much of the region are expired as well. remain in effect for much of the region until 9 p.m. AEP Ohio...
13abc.com
Police pull body from pond in Findlay
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials recovered the body of a male from a retention pond in Findlay Thursday, police said. According to the City of Findlay Police Department, officials found a white male’s body floating in a pond at the rear of 1161 W. Trenton Ave. in Findlay. The...
ocj.com
Ohio Field Leader Roadshow | John Buck – Buck Farms, Marion County
Ohio Field Leader’s Dusty Sonnenberg visits with John Buck of Buck Farms in Marion County. This video, originally shot this past fall, discusses the application of many different agricultural technologies at Buck Farms. The full in-depth discussion can be heard in the Ohio Field Leader Podcast. Ohio Field Leader...
Amid demands for weight loss, diabetes medication Ozempic in short supply
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A diabetic medication being swept off pharmacies’ shelves for its short-term weight loss effects is hard to come by across the United States — worrying senior and health care organizations in central Ohio. LifeCare Alliance promotes independent living for Ohio’s seniors and other residents with disabilities. Its CEO, Chuck Gehring, said […]
Thousands of FirstEnergy customers without power across Ohio
The power is out for more than 1,600 electric customers in Lorain County, including more than 1,200 in Elyria, according to FirstEnergy.
13abc.com
Fire crews battle nursing home fire in Willard
WILLARD, Ohio (WTVG)- The Willard Fire and Rescue Department continues investigating a fire at Blossom Healthcare nursing home. According to the department’s officials, fire crews responded to a structure fire at the assisted living facility and called additional crews from surrounding counties. Fire crews were able to safely evacuate...
wktn.com
Man Apprehended in Wooded Area North of Dunkirk
A man wanted on multiple felony warrants from Logan County was apprehended in a wooded area north of Dunkirk Tuesday afternoon. According to Chief Deputy Dennis Burns from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, a tip was received that the man was in the area. He ran into the wooded...
dayton.com
Springfield barbecue restaurant to open first franchise location
Rudy’s Smokehouse, a barbecue restaurant that has been in Springfield for nearly two decades, is opening its first franchise location in Columbus. “We’re very excited and blessed to grow such a fun and authentic BBQ brand in the Columbus area and look forward to serving the community,” said Springfield native Kristopher Rowland, who will be the first franchisee of Rudy’s Smokehouse. “Our business is providing quality, slow smoked meats with made from scratch sides that has passion built into every recipe that you can taste.”
Body found Thursday in Findlay retention pond
FINDLAY, Ohio — A body was found Thursday in a retention pond in Findlay. Officers were dispatched to the pond behind the Walmart on West Trenton Avenue about 1:15 p.m. for a report of a person floating. According to Findlay police, the body of a deceased white male was recovered.
‘Shelter in place’ lifted in Powell after domestic situation
POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) – The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office issued a “shelter-in-place” order Thursday morning for a townhouse complex and surrounding area in Powell after reports of a domestic disturbance. The order has since been lifted. Deputies were on the scene of a domestic situation at the 3700 block of Echo Place in Powell, near […]
Knox Pages
Brenneman announces May 31 retirement as executive director for United Way of Knox County
MOUNT VERNON -- United Way of Knox County Executive Director Kelly Brenneman announced she will retire May 31 from the position she has held since 2015. United Way of Knox County has been a health and human service organization serving Mount Vernon and neighboring communities since 1951.
