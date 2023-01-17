ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh County, PA

WGAL

Pennsylvania State Police investigating deadly standoff in Berks County

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a person was found dead inside a home after a standoff with police in Berks County. UPDATE: Pennsylvania State Police have released more information about what happened. That is posted here. The incident happened Wednesday around 2:30 p.m. in Heidelberg Township. PSP said they...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man arrested after attempted burglary in Carbon County

FRANKLIN TWP., Pa. - Police in Carbon County say a man was arrested after breaking into a home in Franklin Township. The burglary attempt was reported just before 8 a.m. Monday at a home in the unit block of Main Road, police said. When officers arrived on scene, the victim...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Pa. State Police investigating Berks County armed robbery

WOMELSDORF, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Berks County are investigating an armed bank robbery that took place on Tuesday, Jan. 17. According to State Police, the suspect entered the Fulton Bank on 2400 Conrad Weiser Parkway around 3:50 p.m. The suspect allegedly showed a 30-30 action rifle in his right hand and a camouflage backpack in his left hand.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Senior Missing In Bucks County, Police Say

An 80-year-old man is missing in Bucks County, and state police say he may be at special risk for harm. Cory Glenn of Bryn Athyn was last seen in the 200 block of East Street Road in Warminster Township at about 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, police said in a statement.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Person found dead following barricade situation in Berks County

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — A person was found dead inside a home following a barricade situation in Heidelberg Township, Berks County. State police say they responded to Tulpehocken Forge Road near Penn Avenue around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon to serve a search warrant in connection to a bank robbery that happened on Tuesday night in Womelsdorf.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
lvpnews.com

Suspect brandishes a knife in a gas station robbery

Investigators at the Pennsylvania State Police Troop M Bethlehem station are requesting help from the public in an armed robbery of a gas station in Northampton County Jan. 11. A news release outlines the following details:. An unknown suspect entered the Valero Gas Station, 6007 West Main Boulevard, East Allen...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Troopers Investigate Damage in East Greenville Park

SKIPPACK PA – Graffiti damage to park sports facilities, a forced-entry burglary in East Greenville, and scattered rubbish in Upper Hanover all are among incidents recently investigated by Pennsylvania State Police from the Troop K Barracks in Skippack, according to reports released Wednesday (Jan. 18, 2023). Graffiti damage in...
EAST GREENVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Authorities investigate Reading's first homicide of 2023

READING, Pa. - Efforts are underway to find those responsible for a deadly shooting in downtown Reading. Police responded to the 300 block of Washington Street around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday for a shooting. When they arrived, they found a 47-year-old man wounded inside a car. According to investigators, he later...
READING, PA
WBRE

3 charged with theft at Walmart in Luzerne County

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested three women who allegedly committed separate thefts at a Luzerne County Walmart. According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were called for a report of a theft happening at Walmart in Hazle Township. Police say on January 6 around 8:30 a.m. a 50-year-old woman fled the store […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Reading High Schooler Knocked Out, Robbed: Report

A student at Reading High School was beaten unconscious during an apparent robbery in a school hallway, WFMZ reports. The assault, which Reading police say was caught on video, occurred Wednesday, Jan. 18, per the report. The clip shows six male students approach the victim before knocking him to the...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Monroe County man sentenced in drug-related death

EFFORT, Pa. - A Monroe County man who admitted to distributing drugs that resulted in a man's death has learned his sentence. Matthew Luce, a/k/a “Luck,” 36, of Effort, was sentenced to 20 years in prison, according to a news release from the Department of Justice. The DOJ...
MONROE COUNTY, PA

