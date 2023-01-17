Read full article on original website
16-year-old boy linked to armed bank robbery found dead, state police say
Editor’s note: Suicidal thoughts and behaviors can be reduced. If you are in crisis, call the National 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 9-8-8 or visiting 988lifeline.org. A teen boy suspected of an armed Berks County bank robbery died by suicide Wednesday as troopers arrived at his home...
Teen Suicide Victim Linked To Berks Bank Robbery: State Police
A teenager who took his own life in Berks County was the suspect in a bank robbery one day before, state police say. An armed thief walked into the Fulton Bank at 2400 Conrad Weiser Parkway in Womelsdof Borough just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17 carrying a rifle and a backpack, troopers said in a release.
Pa. man left battered woman on the side of the road: state police
A Northampton County man is in county prison on allegations he attacked a woman in November and left her on the side of a road. Adam Cox, of Stockertown, was arraigned Wednesday on charges of aggravated assault-attempt to cause serious bodily injury, reckless endangerment, simple assault, and harassment stemming from the Nov. 25 incident.
WGAL
Pennsylvania State Police investigating deadly standoff in Berks County
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a person was found dead inside a home after a standoff with police in Berks County. UPDATE: Pennsylvania State Police have released more information about what happened. That is posted here. The incident happened Wednesday around 2:30 p.m. in Heidelberg Township. PSP said they...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man arrested after attempted burglary in Carbon County
FRANKLIN TWP., Pa. - Police in Carbon County say a man was arrested after breaking into a home in Franklin Township. The burglary attempt was reported just before 8 a.m. Monday at a home in the unit block of Main Road, police said. When officers arrived on scene, the victim...
Duo Dumped Chemicals On Berks Walmart Floor, Police Say
Two men are wanted by police after authorities say they dumped chemical liquids on the floor of a Berks County Walmart. The pair walked into the Tilden Ridge Drive store at about 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, said Tilden Township police in a statement. Once inside, the suspects walked...
abc27.com
Pa. State Police investigating Berks County armed robbery
WOMELSDORF, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Berks County are investigating an armed bank robbery that took place on Tuesday, Jan. 17. According to State Police, the suspect entered the Fulton Bank on 2400 Conrad Weiser Parkway around 3:50 p.m. The suspect allegedly showed a 30-30 action rifle in his right hand and a camouflage backpack in his left hand.
Senior Missing In Bucks County, Police Say
An 80-year-old man is missing in Bucks County, and state police say he may be at special risk for harm. Cory Glenn of Bryn Athyn was last seen in the 200 block of East Street Road in Warminster Township at about 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, police said in a statement.
WFMZ-TV Online
Cause of death pending further investigation after missing Montco mom found dead
ROYERSFORD, Pa. - Authorities have not yet released further details after a missing Montgomery County woman was found dead just miles from her home. Jennifer Brown's body was found partially buried near a warehouse in Royersford on Wednesday. A bystander spotted her body on the property and alerted police, said...
WGAL
Person found dead following barricade situation in Berks County
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — A person was found dead inside a home following a barricade situation in Heidelberg Township, Berks County. State police say they responded to Tulpehocken Forge Road near Penn Avenue around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon to serve a search warrant in connection to a bank robbery that happened on Tuesday night in Womelsdorf.
lvpnews.com
Suspect brandishes a knife in a gas station robbery
Investigators at the Pennsylvania State Police Troop M Bethlehem station are requesting help from the public in an armed robbery of a gas station in Northampton County Jan. 11. A news release outlines the following details:. An unknown suspect entered the Valero Gas Station, 6007 West Main Boulevard, East Allen...
WFMZ-TV Online
State Police investigating theft of truck tractor from Lebanon business
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. - State Police are investigating the theft of a truck tractor from a Lebanon County business. Investigators say a maroon 2005 Peterbilt truck tractor was stolen from Owl Creek Truck Repair, LLC in Jackson Township on January 13. Video surveillance captured a white 2002-2006 Sprinter van with...
Pa. woman accused of killing parents, living with their dismembered bodies
A Montgomery County woman found at home with her parents’ dismembered bodies was charged Wednesday with killing them, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s office. Police found the bodies of a 73-year-old man and a 72-year-old woman in a home in the 1100 block of Beverly Road...
sanatogapost.com
Troopers Investigate Damage in East Greenville Park
SKIPPACK PA – Graffiti damage to park sports facilities, a forced-entry burglary in East Greenville, and scattered rubbish in Upper Hanover all are among incidents recently investigated by Pennsylvania State Police from the Troop K Barracks in Skippack, according to reports released Wednesday (Jan. 18, 2023). Graffiti damage in...
Woman leaves 2 kids, dog in car to gamble at Pa. casino: police
A Lehigh County woman is facing child endangerment and other charges for leaving two children and a dog in a vehicle while she gambled at Wind Creek casino, Bethlehem police said. A witness Thursday night reported seeing the kids and a dog alone in a Honda Civic parked in a...
wrnjradio.com
Man charged for walking in traffic, knocking on car windows in Hackettstown
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A Warren County man was charged for allegedly walking in traffic and knocking on car windows in Hackettstown, according to police. On Jan. 16, at around 12:51 p.m., police responded to East Avenue in the area of Rite Aid for a man in the roadway, police said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Authorities investigate Reading's first homicide of 2023
READING, Pa. - Efforts are underway to find those responsible for a deadly shooting in downtown Reading. Police responded to the 300 block of Washington Street around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday for a shooting. When they arrived, they found a 47-year-old man wounded inside a car. According to investigators, he later...
3 charged with theft at Walmart in Luzerne County
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested three women who allegedly committed separate thefts at a Luzerne County Walmart. According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were called for a report of a theft happening at Walmart in Hazle Township. Police say on January 6 around 8:30 a.m. a 50-year-old woman fled the store […]
Reading High Schooler Knocked Out, Robbed: Report
A student at Reading High School was beaten unconscious during an apparent robbery in a school hallway, WFMZ reports. The assault, which Reading police say was caught on video, occurred Wednesday, Jan. 18, per the report. The clip shows six male students approach the victim before knocking him to the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Monroe County man sentenced in drug-related death
EFFORT, Pa. - A Monroe County man who admitted to distributing drugs that resulted in a man's death has learned his sentence. Matthew Luce, a/k/a “Luck,” 36, of Effort, was sentenced to 20 years in prison, according to a news release from the Department of Justice. The DOJ...
