WAPT
Mississippi Early Learning Alliance fighting for moms and children
JACKSON, Miss. — The fourth annual Early Childhood capitol day hosted by the Mississippi Early Learning Alliance spoke about problems and concerns in the state's childcare facilities. The Alliance is proposing recommendations like extending Medicaid coverage for mothers to last the whole year after birth. Usually, this only lasts...
WAPT
Mississippi lawmakers push measures geared to help hospitals, nurses
JACKSON, Miss. — In the midst of a financial crisis for rural and local hospitals, Mississippi lawmakers are considering a package of measures to try to keep more health care operations in business. "Our hospitals are going through a situation where their hospital reimbursement has remained the same and...
Public officials met in ‘confidence’ to overhaul state financial aid. Their proposal could become law
A task force of public officials met behind closed doors last year to discuss revamping Mississippi’s college financial aid programs, and lawmakers next week will begin debating a bill written based on the group’s private discussions. The 16-person task force, which met several times last year outside public view, was comprised of multiple public officials, […]
Entergy launches new child savings account program
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Entergy Mississippi launched a new child savings account program at the Children’s Foundation of Mississippi Summit. Kids to College is a program that will donate $60,000 to help low and moderate income Mississippi families establish 1,200 child savings accounts. Eligible families can sign up for a Kids to College my529 account […]
mississippifreepress.org
Mississippi House Passes Ban On Treatments For Transgender Minors
JACKSON, Miss.—A bill that would prohibit transgender minors from accessing trans-inclusive health care could become law after the Mississippi House passed it by 78-28 vote this afternoon. The bill, known as the “Regular Experimental Adolescent Procedures (REAP) Act,” would prohibit standard treatments such as hormone therapy and puberty-blocking drugs...
mississippifreepress.org
Mississippi Must Stop Billing Incarcerated People For Child Support, MDHS Head Says
JACKSON, Miss.—Mississippi will no longer be able to run its child-support-enforcement program with federal funds if it continues to bill people who are incarcerated, Mississippi Department of Human Services Executive Director Bob Anderson warned the Mississippi Senate Appropriations Committee in a meeting on Jan. 10. He said the State...
Mississippi sees nearly 10,000 COVID-19 cases in two weeks
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Nearly 10,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mississippi in the last two weeks. According to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), 9,662 new coronavirus cases were reported between January 3, 2023, and January 16, 2023. These numbers are the combined totals for two weeks. Thirty-nine new deaths were also […]
pelahatchienews.com
Grant program offers free graduate degree to aspiring educators
Applications are now open for new candidates to the Mississippi Department of Education’s Mississippi Teacher Residency (MTR) program, where up to two hundred aspiring educators can receive a graduate degree in elementary and secondary education and professional mentorship at no cost. The priority deadline to submit applications is Feb....
MS bill proposes limits to recording of police activity
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi Representative has proposed a bill that would set limitations for the video recording of law enforcement activity in Mississippi. Mississippi Representative Jill Ford proposed House Bill 448 to be voted upon during the 2023 Regular Legislative Session. If passed, the bill would prohibit a person who is not in the […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Bill would allow installation of surveillance cameras in all Mississippi public schools
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A bill has been introduced in the Mississippi legislature which would allow the installation of video surveillance cameras in every public school district in the state. According to the bill written by Representative Stacey Hobgood-Wilkes (R), the cameras would be equipped with audio technology and would...
Judge allows company that left more than 1,000 Mississippi workers without job to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
A federal judge has allowed the furniture company that shut down its operations in November and left more than a thousand Mississippi workers without a job file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. According to the Daily Journal in Tupelo, U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Selene Maddox ruled Wednesday after hearing testimony a...
impact601.com
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Mississippi history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Mississippi using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Oxford Eagle
Attorney General Fitch joins 21-state challenge to proxy firms’ ESG practices
JACKSON — Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch joined a 21-state coalition that is challenging the ESG practices of two proxy advisory companies, International Shareholder Services, Inc. (ISS) and Glass, Lewis & Co. The Attorneys General specifically question how ISS and Glass Lewis’s commitments to net-zero emissions goals inform their proxy voting recommendations that may conflict with the financial interests of their clients.
breezynews.com
More Than 200 New COVID Cases Locally
The State Health Department is reporting more than 9,600 new COVID-19 cases in Mississippi in the last two weeks. That includes more than 200 in Attala, Leake and Neshoba counties. Neshoba had 96, Leake 59 and Attala 50. But there were no additional COVID deaths reported in the three counties.
Can Mississippi lawmaker convince GOP-led legislature to make ‘Blue’ the state color? He has tried for eight years and failed.
Since 2016, one Mississippi legislator has submitted legislation to make the state color officially be blue. This year is no different. State Rep. Gregory Holloway introduced a bill on Monday to make the official state color blue. A Democrat, Holloway has to convince a Republican-led legislature that blue is the...
techvisibility.com
Mississippi Payday advances. Online pay day loans during the Mississippi and exactly why you prefer one
Most readily useful, more info on, one can find an incredible number of North americans looking for brief-manage loans getting drama prices. Whenever you are one particular, never ever getting bad. Off Jackson so you’re able to Madison so you can Meridian and you may regarding condition, online pay day loans when you look at the Mississippi are particularly normal.
Mississippi Lottery makes December 2022 transfer to state
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) completed the December 2022 transfer to the state for $10,501,678.23, bringing Fiscal Year 2023 total transfer to approximately $61,220,535. In accordance with the Alyce G. Clarke Lottery Law, the MLC is required to transfer net proceeds within 20 days following the close of each calendar month. […]
hottytoddy.com
Kabir Karriem Wants to Stop Lee from Sharing Holiday with MLK
In the 1980s as a national effort was made to establish a holiday for civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr., the Mississippi Legislature struck an unusual compromise as many other states did at the time. The compromise was to honor King, recognized universally as the leader of the fight...
Twitter post goes viral after slamming Alabama bank for sign about Robert E. Lee, MLK Day holiday
A Twitter post taking a bank to task for posting a sign announcing it will be closed to honor Robert E. Lee and Martin Luther King Jr. has gone viral. The post included a photograph of the sign on a CB&S Bank door. CB&S is headquartered in Russellville, Alabama, and has branches in Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee.
DeSoto Times Today
Hernando alderman running for Mississippi 28th District House seat
Republican Doc Harris, who is serving his second term as Alderman at Large in Hernando, released the following statement announcing his candidacy for State Representative in District 28. "It has been an honor and privilege for me to serve as Alderman for my hometown and those who call Hernando their...
