Mississippi State

WAPT

Mississippi Early Learning Alliance fighting for moms and children

JACKSON, Miss. — The fourth annual Early Childhood capitol day hosted by the Mississippi Early Learning Alliance spoke about problems and concerns in the state's childcare facilities. The Alliance is proposing recommendations like extending Medicaid coverage for mothers to last the whole year after birth. Usually, this only lasts...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Public officials met in ‘confidence’ to overhaul state financial aid. Their proposal could become law

A task force of public officials met behind closed doors last year to discuss revamping Mississippi’s college financial aid programs, and lawmakers next week will begin debating a bill written based on the group’s private discussions. The 16-person task force, which met several times last year outside public view, was comprised of multiple public officials, […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Entergy launches new child savings account program

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Entergy Mississippi launched a new child savings account program at the Children’s Foundation of Mississippi Summit.  Kids to College is a program that will donate $60,000 to help low and moderate income Mississippi families establish 1,200 child savings accounts. Eligible families can sign up for a Kids to College my529 account […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mississippifreepress.org

Mississippi House Passes Ban On Treatments For Transgender Minors

JACKSON, Miss.—A bill that would prohibit transgender minors from accessing trans-inclusive health care could become law after the Mississippi House passed it by 78-28 vote this afternoon. The bill, known as the “Regular Experimental Adolescent Procedures (REAP) Act,” would prohibit standard treatments such as hormone therapy and puberty-blocking drugs...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi sees nearly 10,000 COVID-19 cases in two weeks

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Nearly 10,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mississippi in the last two weeks. According to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), 9,662 new coronavirus cases were reported between January 3, 2023, and January 16, 2023. These numbers are the combined totals for two weeks. Thirty-nine new deaths were also […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
pelahatchienews.com

Grant program offers free graduate degree to aspiring educators

Applications are now open for new candidates to the Mississippi Department of Education’s Mississippi Teacher Residency (MTR) program, where up to two hundred aspiring educators can receive a graduate degree in elementary and secondary education and professional mentorship at no cost. The priority deadline to submit applications is Feb....
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

MS bill proposes limits to recording of police activity

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi Representative has proposed a bill that would set limitations for the video recording of law enforcement activity in Mississippi. Mississippi Representative Jill Ford proposed House Bill 448 to be voted upon during the 2023 Regular Legislative Session. If passed, the bill would prohibit a person who is not in the […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Oxford Eagle

Attorney General Fitch joins 21-state challenge to proxy firms’ ESG practices

JACKSON — Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch joined a 21-state coalition that is challenging the ESG practices of two proxy advisory companies, International Shareholder Services, Inc. (ISS) and Glass, Lewis & Co. The Attorneys General specifically question how ISS and Glass Lewis’s commitments to net-zero emissions goals inform their proxy voting recommendations that may conflict with the financial interests of their clients.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
breezynews.com

More Than 200 New COVID Cases Locally

The State Health Department is reporting more than 9,600 new COVID-19 cases in Mississippi in the last two weeks. That includes more than 200 in Attala, Leake and Neshoba counties. Neshoba had 96, Leake 59 and Attala 50. But there were no additional COVID deaths reported in the three counties.
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Can Mississippi lawmaker convince GOP-led legislature to make ‘Blue’ the state color? He has tried for eight years and failed.

Since 2016, one Mississippi legislator has submitted legislation to make the state color officially be blue. This year is no different. State Rep. Gregory Holloway introduced a bill on Monday to make the official state color blue. A Democrat, Holloway has to convince a Republican-led legislature that blue is the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
techvisibility.com

Mississippi Payday advances. Online pay day loans during the Mississippi and exactly why you prefer one

Most readily useful, more info on, one can find an incredible number of North americans looking for brief-manage loans getting drama prices. Whenever you are one particular, never ever getting bad. Off Jackson so you’re able to Madison so you can Meridian and you may regarding condition, online pay day loans when you look at the Mississippi are particularly normal.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi Lottery makes December 2022 transfer to state

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) completed the December 2022 transfer to the state for $10,501,678.23, bringing Fiscal Year 2023 total transfer to approximately $61,220,535. In accordance with the Alyce G. Clarke Lottery Law, the MLC is required to transfer net proceeds within 20 days following the close of each calendar month. […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
hottytoddy.com

Kabir Karriem Wants to Stop Lee from Sharing Holiday with MLK

In the 1980s as a national effort was made to establish a holiday for civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr., the Mississippi Legislature struck an unusual compromise as many other states did at the time. The compromise was to honor King, recognized universally as the leader of the fight...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
DeSoto Times Today

Hernando alderman running for Mississippi 28th District House seat

Republican Doc Harris, who is serving his second term as Alderman at Large in Hernando, released the following statement announcing his candidacy for State Representative in District 28. "It has been an honor and privilege for me to serve as Alderman for my hometown and those who call Hernando their...
HERNANDO, MS

