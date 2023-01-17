ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cyril, OK

KFOR

Caregiver charged with murdering Cyril girl extradited to Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA STATE
easttexasradio.com

Court Documents Paint Gruesome Picture

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation confirmed that they had found the remains of a child in rural Grady County while searching for a four-year-old believed beaten to death on Christmas. WARNING: The story contains details that may be disturbing. Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said they could not confirm if...
GRADY COUNTY, OK
abc17news.com

Searchers for missing Oklahoma girl find remains of child

Authorities searching for the body of a missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl say a child’s remains have been found, but not yet identified. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday the remains were found near the Oklahoma town of Rush Springs, about 15 miles from where Athena Brownfield was reported missing Jan. 10. Court documents say the girl’s caretaker, Ivon Adams, reportedly told his wife he buried the girl on property the couple once owned near the town. Adams is charged with murder and his wife, Alysia Adams, is charged with child neglect. The girl was reported missing after a postal carrier discovered her 5-year-old sister alone.
RUSH SPRINGS, OK
kswo.com

Athena's murder confession

LPD investigating early morning shooting on Cache Rd. Lawton Police investigating a Tuesday morning shooting at Aces and Eights.
LAWTON, OK
TMZ.com

Gunshots Go Off At Oklahoma H.S. Basketball Game, Horrifying Video

Multiple gunshots rang out at the end of a high school basketball game in Oklahoma on Tuesday ... sending fans scrambling for their lives -- and the horrifying incident was all captured on video. It happened at Del City H.S. after the school's boy's basketball team beat Millwood High, 62-58.
DEL CITY, OK
oklahomawatch.org

Relief is Coming for Families of the Incarcerated, but Will Oklahomans Feel It?

Chriss Hammon found the financial strains of her husband’s incarceration manageable until last year. Health issues rendered the 42-year-old Tulsa woman unable to work. His transfer to a private facility in Lawton made visits more expensive and less frequent. In December, the Lawton Correctional Facility announced a 10.5% price increase for commissary items. Hammon buys her husband’s hygiene supplies and extra food because she worries the prison doesn’t provide enough nutrition.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Moore American

Oklahoma County making play for Griffin Memorial Hospital

Plans to move Griffin Memorial Hospital to Oklahoma City are in the works, and stakeholders are courting the state’s mental health agency with land and cash to make that happen, The Transcript has learned. Oklahoma County Commissioners on Tuesday approved $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Norman breaks ground on new emergency communications, operations center

NORMAN, Okla. — First responders for the city of Norman and Cleveland County broke ground Thursday on a new emergency communications and operations center. The city of Norman Emergency Communications and Operations Center will be a 20,000-square-foot emergency facility that will provide space for 911 dispatchers, emergency operations and more. The facility will also be built to give emergency responders a better chance to continue serving the community during severe weather.
NORMAN, OK
KFOR

OKC grandma helps grandparents raising their grandkids

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – More than 43,000 children in Oklahoma are being raised by their grandparents. For many of those grandparents, the unexpected labor of love so late in life, takes a huge financial toll. Because of that financial burden, an Oklahoma City woman, Leela Baker, created a non-profit...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

