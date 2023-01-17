Read full article on original website
KMOV
Dead suspect in Wentzville officer-involved shooting identified, was released from prison last October
WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV) - The suspect in Wednesday morning’s officer-involved shooting in St. Charles County was recently released from the Missouri Department of Corrections. Sonny Vincent, 36, was killed after officers with St. Charles County’s Multi-Jurisdictional Auto Theft Task Force tried to stop the car Vincent was in in...
Truck, gun stolen before officers fatally shot suspect; woman charged
WENTZVILLE, Mo. – One man died, and one woman is behind bars after in an investigation that prompted officers to fire shots late Tuesday evening in St. Charles County. An officer fatally shot Sonny J. Vincent, 36, after he reportedly pointed a gun in the direction of officers following a police chase. Police arrested one woman, Amber Smith, 37, connected to the case.
Ex-Missouri police chief indicted in drug overdose death
LOUISIANA, Mo. (AP) — The former police chief of a small northeast Missouri town is facing second-degree murder charges after his girlfriend’s brother died of a drug overdose in his home last year. William E. Jones, 50, the former police chief in Louisiana, Missouri, was indicted by a Pike County grand jury on seven charges […]
KMOV
Suspect dead in officer-involved shooting in Wentzville
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting shut down I-70 in Wentzville for several hours overnight. Around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday night, Crime Reduction Taskforce officers attempted to pull over a vehicle with a registration violation on I-70 near Highway 79. The driver refused to pull over, police say.
Former Louisiana, Missouri, police chief charged with murder after overdose death
LOUISIANA, Mo. — The former police chief of Louisiana, Missouri, is now facing a murder charge in connection with an overdose death in the small-town last year. William Jones was indicted by a grand jury on a second-degree murder charge last week and taken to the Cole County Jail in connection with the death of his girlfriend's brother Gabriel Thone. Jones was already facing multiple drug-related charges in connection with the case.
Murder suspect arrested in western St. Charles County
At about 1:30 p.m., the Wentzville Police Department arrested a person who may have been involved in a murder in St. Louis City. The suspect was arrested near Highway N.
1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting at police near I-70
The westbound lanes of Interstate 70 reopened to drivers on Wednesday at noon. Those lanes were shut down around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday after officers shot and killed a suspect.
KMOV
Man wanted in St. Louis City gas station homicide found hiding in shed in Wentzville mobile home park
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) - St. Charles County law enforcement officers have arrested a man wanted for a January homicide in St. Louis City after he was found hiding in a backyard shed in Wentzville. Police said Brett Kress, 26, was wanted in connection with a homicide on January 7...
wtad.com
Charges dropped against one man in Hannibal beating death
Jordan Payne had faced counts of 2nd Degree Murder and Assault. A Hannibal man, one of five people charged in connection with the October beating death of a Hannibal man, has had all charges against him dropped. Jordan Payne was due in Marion County Circuit Court Friday for a case...
kttn.com
Missouri man pleads guilty to repeated rape of 13-year-old runaway
A Missouri man admitted repeatedly raping a 13-year-old runaway on a trip to Las Vegas. Jacob D. Burney, 24, Mexico, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey to a charge of transportation of a minor to engage in a criminal sex act. Burney admitted becoming involved...
Washington Missourian
Union man hurt in Highway 61 crash near Wentzville
A Union man was injured Jan. 11 in a two-car wreck on Highway 61 northwest of Wentzville in St. Charles County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The highway patrol reports that at 8:35 a.m., 58-year-old Steven Corio was driving a 1997 Chevrolet Silverado northbound when he failed to yield to southbound traffic at Highway W. The side of his pickup truck was struck by a southbound 2009 Volkswagen Jetta, driven by 20-year-old Cyleigh Pickering, of Moscow Mills.
advantagenews.com
Police search for missing woman
Area police are asking for your help locating what is described as a missing / endangered person. 39-year-old Kaila M. Vatole of Dow went missing from her home on Little Piasa Road the afternoon of January 8. She is 5’3” tall and 111 pounds, brown hair dyed blonde, and has multiple tattoos on her neck, arms, legs, and hands.
Washington Missourian
Warren County man arrested for sixth time on DWI charge
A southern Warren County man was charged last month with driving while intoxicated, which authorities allege is the sixth time that he has faced a DWI charge. The recent charge against Robert D. Herbel, 64, of Holstein, stems from an April 2022 crash investigation.
In Hazelwood's $8.2M Experiment, the Teachers Are Miles Away, on a Screen
This year, the St. Louis County district quietly began using for-profit company Stride to provide on-screen instruction — with temps to maintain order in the classroom
This Town Has Been Named The Friendliest in Missouri
If you're looking for one of the friendliest towns in Missouri we've found it. Just west of St. Louis, you'll find Dardenne Prairie, Missouri which was just named by Travelpulse, the friendliest town in Missouri. To be honest, I have not heard of Dardenne Prarie, but they were the town described I want to check out this town.
kjfmradio.com
Louisiana museum has leadership change
LOUISIANA, Mo. — The history museum in Louisiana Missouri has a new leader. Brent Engel is taking the reins as president from Judy Schmidt, who is retiring after six years in the volunteer role. Engel is an Augusta Illinois native who lived in Quincy before moving to Louisiana in...
Father, son owners of Jacksonville construction firms sentenced for defrauding IRS
Jacksonville residents Raul Solis, 52, and Raul Solis-Martinez, 33, were sentenced Monday to 33 months and 21 months in federal prison, respectively, for conspiring to defraud the Internal Revenue Service and to unlawfully employ workers who were neither lawfully admitted to, nor authorized to be employed in the United States.
kjfmradio.com
Eagle Days helps showcase Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Mo. — Clarksville Eagle Days celebrates an iconic American symbol, but it also is a chance for the small town to sparkle. Amid a malaise of high inflation and dysfunctional government, thrifty opportunities to get away from it all can have an impact. A community with fewer than...
kjfmradio.com
A Cat Fight in Bowling Green: Fish previews the EMO Conference showdown
BOWLING GREEN, Mo.– The Bowling Green Bobcats and Lady Cats welcome in the Montgomery County Wildcats for an EMO Conference showdown on Tuesday. These two teams last met at the Montgomery County Invitational Tournament at the beginning of the season. The Lady Cats dropped their fifth straight game to the Lady Wildcats, as they lost 57-31. Bowling Green heads into the rematch with an even 7-7 record after coming off a win at home against the Van-Far Lady Indians, 56-43. Montgomery County has an 11-4 record after coming off a loss to Fatima, 48-41, in the 56th Annual South Callaway Tournament. The Lady Cats are 4-2 on their home floor and Bowling Green averages 46.4 points per game on offense and around 42 points per game on the defensive side of the ball. Montgomery County is 3-1 on the road and the Lady Wildcats average around 43 points per game, but their defense shines brighter, as they only allow 34 points per game to opponents.
