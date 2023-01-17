ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana, MO

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX4 News Kansas City

Ex-Missouri police chief indicted in drug overdose death

LOUISIANA, Mo. (AP) — The former police chief of a small northeast Missouri town is facing second-degree murder charges after his girlfriend’s brother died of a drug overdose in his home last year. William E. Jones, 50, the former police chief in Louisiana, Missouri, was indicted by a Pike County grand jury on seven charges […]
LOUISIANA, MO
KMOV

Suspect dead in officer-involved shooting in Wentzville

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting shut down I-70 in Wentzville for several hours overnight. Around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday night, Crime Reduction Taskforce officers attempted to pull over a vehicle with a registration violation on I-70 near Highway 79. The driver refused to pull over, police say.
WENTZVILLE, MO
5 On Your Side

Former Louisiana, Missouri, police chief charged with murder after overdose death

LOUISIANA, Mo. — The former police chief of Louisiana, Missouri, is now facing a murder charge in connection with an overdose death in the small-town last year. William Jones was indicted by a grand jury on a second-degree murder charge last week and taken to the Cole County Jail in connection with the death of his girlfriend's brother Gabriel Thone. Jones was already facing multiple drug-related charges in connection with the case.
LOUISIANA, MO
wtad.com

Charges dropped against one man in Hannibal beating death

Jordan Payne had faced counts of 2nd Degree Murder and Assault. A Hannibal man, one of five people charged in connection with the October beating death of a Hannibal man, has had all charges against him dropped. Jordan Payne was due in Marion County Circuit Court Friday for a case...
HANNIBAL, MO
kttn.com

Missouri man pleads guilty to repeated rape of 13-year-old runaway

A Missouri man admitted repeatedly raping a 13-year-old runaway on a trip to Las Vegas. Jacob D. Burney, 24, Mexico, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey to a charge of transportation of a minor to engage in a criminal sex act. Burney admitted becoming involved...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Washington Missourian

Union man hurt in Highway 61 crash near Wentzville

A Union man was injured Jan. 11 in a two-car wreck on Highway 61 northwest of Wentzville in St. Charles County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The highway patrol reports that at 8:35 a.m., 58-year-old Steven Corio was driving a 1997 Chevrolet Silverado northbound when he failed to yield to southbound traffic at Highway W. The side of his pickup truck was struck by a southbound 2009 Volkswagen Jetta, driven by 20-year-old Cyleigh Pickering, of Moscow Mills.
WENTZVILLE, MO
advantagenews.com

Police search for missing woman

Area police are asking for your help locating what is described as a missing / endangered person. 39-year-old Kaila M. Vatole of Dow went missing from her home on Little Piasa Road the afternoon of January 8. She is 5’3” tall and 111 pounds, brown hair dyed blonde, and has multiple tattoos on her neck, arms, legs, and hands.
DOW, IL
Washington Missourian

Warren County man arrested for sixth time on DWI charge

A southern Warren County man was charged last month with driving while intoxicated, which authorities allege is the sixth time that he has faced a DWI charge. The recent charge against Robert D. Herbel, 64, of Holstein, stems from an April 2022 crash investigation.
WARREN COUNTY, MO
KICK AM 1530

This Town Has Been Named The Friendliest in Missouri

If you're looking for one of the friendliest towns in Missouri we've found it. Just west of St. Louis, you'll find Dardenne Prairie, Missouri which was just named by Travelpulse, the friendliest town in Missouri. To be honest, I have not heard of Dardenne Prarie, but they were the town described I want to check out this town.
DARDENNE PRAIRIE, MO
kjfmradio.com

Louisiana museum has leadership change

LOUISIANA, Mo. — The history museum in Louisiana Missouri has a new leader. Brent Engel is taking the reins as president from Judy Schmidt, who is retiring after six years in the volunteer role. Engel is an Augusta Illinois native who lived in Quincy before moving to Louisiana in...
LOUISIANA, MO
kjfmradio.com

Eagle Days helps showcase Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Mo. — Clarksville Eagle Days celebrates an iconic American symbol, but it also is a chance for the small town to sparkle. Amid a malaise of high inflation and dysfunctional government, thrifty opportunities to get away from it all can have an impact. A community with fewer than...
CLARKSVILLE, MO
kjfmradio.com

A Cat Fight in Bowling Green: Fish previews the EMO Conference showdown

BOWLING GREEN, Mo.– The Bowling Green Bobcats and Lady Cats welcome in the Montgomery County Wildcats for an EMO Conference showdown on Tuesday. These two teams last met at the Montgomery County Invitational Tournament at the beginning of the season. The Lady Cats dropped their fifth straight game to the Lady Wildcats, as they lost 57-31. Bowling Green heads into the rematch with an even 7-7 record after coming off a win at home against the Van-Far Lady Indians, 56-43. Montgomery County has an 11-4 record after coming off a loss to Fatima, 48-41, in the 56th Annual South Callaway Tournament. The Lady Cats are 4-2 on their home floor and Bowling Green averages 46.4 points per game on offense and around 42 points per game on the defensive side of the ball. Montgomery County is 3-1 on the road and the Lady Wildcats average around 43 points per game, but their defense shines brighter, as they only allow 34 points per game to opponents.
BOWLING GREEN, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy