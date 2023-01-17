BOWLING GREEN, Mo.– The Bowling Green Bobcats and Lady Cats welcome in the Montgomery County Wildcats for an EMO Conference showdown on Tuesday. These two teams last met at the Montgomery County Invitational Tournament at the beginning of the season. The Lady Cats dropped their fifth straight game to the Lady Wildcats, as they lost 57-31. Bowling Green heads into the rematch with an even 7-7 record after coming off a win at home against the Van-Far Lady Indians, 56-43. Montgomery County has an 11-4 record after coming off a loss to Fatima, 48-41, in the 56th Annual South Callaway Tournament. The Lady Cats are 4-2 on their home floor and Bowling Green averages 46.4 points per game on offense and around 42 points per game on the defensive side of the ball. Montgomery County is 3-1 on the road and the Lady Wildcats average around 43 points per game, but their defense shines brighter, as they only allow 34 points per game to opponents.

BOWLING GREEN, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO