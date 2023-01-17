Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
3 Reasons to Buy and Hold This High-Yield Dividend Stock
Investing in established companies with generous dividend policies can be a great strategy for investors seeking rising passive income. That's because such an investment philosophy can help investors sleep easier at night, knowing that their cash flow isn't subject to the whims of the fickle stock market. Darden Restaurants (NYSE:...
msn.com
2 Growth Stocks Down 35% or More to Buy and Hold in 2023 and Beyond
When equity markets drop, it is easy to focus on the here and now, ignore companies' long-term prospects, and resort to panic selling. But investors must never forget that holding onto (or buying shares of) solid corporations when markets are down is one of the keys to successful long-term investing.
Goldman Sachs Has 6 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for a Soft 2023 Economic Landing
These six top Goldman Sachs stock picks offer dependable dividends and should outperform if the economy sees a soft landing (avoids a deep recession). Financial stocks dominate the list, as they tend to benefit when interest rates are higher.
Tesla, Amazon, Moderna, United Airlines, Goldman Sachs: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Heavy Attention Today
Major Wall Street indices closed mixed on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones falling over 1%, pressured by Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS earnings. The S&P 500 closed marginally lower at 0.2%, while the Nasdaq Composite ended the session 0.14% higher. Meanwhile, here are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention:
freightwaves.com
Bank of America bullish on TL stocks as ‘truck demand near floor’
Bank of America said Tuesday it was more bullish on truckload stocks in 2023 as truck demand appears to have bottomed. BofA Securities (NYSE: BAC) research analyst Ken Hoexter made a rare two-step rating upgrade to “buy” from “underperform” on the shares of Schneider National (NYSE: SNDR) and Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN). Below-historical-valuation multiples, “truck demand near [the] floor” and a leveling in spot rates were some of the catalysts for the call.
A burned-out former CEO takes an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job and claims it cured him of depression
An article in Business Insider describes the experience of a former CEO and a Facebook and Microsoft exec, Philip Su who was paralyzed by burnout. Su claimed that he was so depressed that he quit his CEO job and decided to take an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job. However, he did not need the money.
Bank of America customers outraged after accounts drained without explanation
CHARLOTTE, NC. - The morning sun has barely begun to rise as a new wave of angry tweets and Facebook posts hit the internet. All across the country, Bank of America customers are waking up to discover that their accounts have been emptied or that funds have gone missing.
Zacks.com
Top Growth Stocks Hit Zacks 'Strong Buy' List
The unloved technology stocks that were decimated last year have come roaring back to life in 2023, as lower valuations along with renewed uptrends have seen buying pressure accumulate in growth names. The more aggressive pockets of the market, including the technology and consumer discretionary sectors, typically lead new bull markets.
Netflix is hiring a flight attendant for as much as $385,000 a year after cutting hundreds of jobs just 7 months ago
Netflix is once again expanding despite a disastrous first half of 2022. Despite cutting hundreds of jobs just last year, Netflix is looking to hire a flight attendant to work on the company’s private jet with a potential annual salary of over a quarter of a million dollars. The...
Jim Cramer Reveals His 'Fear' After Microsoft's Massive Layoffs
The software giant announced Wednesday that it's eliminating 10,000 jobs, about 5% of its workforce.
Are Space Stocks An Unexplored Frontier? 2 Top Stock Picks For 2023: BofA Analyst
Space stocks were among the worst-performing stocks in the entire market in 2022, but Bank of America analyst Ronald Epstein said 2023 could be a big rebound year for space investors. Epstein said the severe underperformance of space stocks last year was driven by several specific factors, including negative sentiment...
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today?
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher Tuesday morning. Multiple analysts provided updates on the Elon Musk-led automaker. What Happened: Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois maintained Tesla with a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $350 to $180, citing a bumpy road ahead for the automaker. The Jefferies analyst...
37 million T-Mobile customers were hacked
T-Mobile said a "bad actor" accessed personal data from 37 million current customers in a November data breach.
msn.com
Dow sheds nearly 400 points as U.S stocks finish mostly lower after Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley earnings
U.S. stocks ended mostly lower on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average snapping a four-day win streak after Goldman Sachs reported poor earnings results. The S&P 500 also ended lower, but the Nasdaq Composite eked out a gain as investors focused on whether the early 2023 rally has legs.
Zacks.com
3 Tech Stocks Paying Solid Dividends
ORCL - Free Report) , International Business Machines (. AVGO - Free Report) – have no issue paying their investors. And they’ve grown their payouts quite significantly over the last five years. Below is a chart illustrating the performance of all three stocks over the last year, with...
JPMorgan begins private lending drive with $10 billion - source
Jan 19 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) has set aside at least $10 billion to back its foray into the world of direct lending, a person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
torquenews.com
Cantor Backs Lucid's Tech With Buy Rating For LCID
Lead Equity Analyst Andres Shephard believes Lucid's efficiency, range and more make it a solid investment. Andres Shephard, Lead Equity Analyst for EVs, EVTOL, charging, LIDAR, renewables and more at financial services firm Cantor Fitzgerald has backed the Californian company with a 'Buy' rating for its stock. Despite LCID's nosedive...
Amazon and Microsoft confirm the dismissal of more than 28,000 employees and AI has to do with decisions
The crisis in technology companies is not over yet, since Microsoft and Amazon are joined by companies such as Meta (Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp), SalesForce and Twitter in the massive layoffs of employees for a few months.
Value Crushes Growth to Start 2023: 7 Defensive ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks With Big Dividends
Value stocks are outpacing growth stocks so far this year. These seven outstanding picks come with healthy and dependable dividends and offer slow and steady growth with the ability to weather economic storms.
NASDAQ
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 12th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. Splunk SPLK: This company that provides software solutions that enable enterprises to gain real-time operational intelligence by harnessing the value of their data, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 73.1% over the last 60 days.
