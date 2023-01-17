ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

3 Reasons to Buy and Hold This High-Yield Dividend Stock

Investing in established companies with generous dividend policies can be a great strategy for investors seeking rising passive income. That's because such an investment philosophy can help investors sleep easier at night, knowing that their cash flow isn't subject to the whims of the fickle stock market. Darden Restaurants (NYSE:...
GEORGIA STATE
msn.com

2 Growth Stocks Down 35% or More to Buy and Hold in 2023 and Beyond

When equity markets drop, it is easy to focus on the here and now, ignore companies' long-term prospects, and resort to panic selling. But investors must never forget that holding onto (or buying shares of) solid corporations when markets are down is one of the keys to successful long-term investing.
freightwaves.com

Bank of America bullish on TL stocks as ‘truck demand near floor’

Bank of America said Tuesday it was more bullish on truckload stocks in 2023 as truck demand appears to have bottomed. BofA Securities (NYSE: BAC) research analyst Ken Hoexter made a rare two-step rating upgrade to “buy” from “underperform” on the shares of Schneider National (NYSE: SNDR) and Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN). Below-historical-valuation multiples, “truck demand near [the] floor” and a leveling in spot rates were some of the catalysts for the call.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Zacks.com

Top Growth Stocks Hit Zacks 'Strong Buy' List

The unloved technology stocks that were decimated last year have come roaring back to life in 2023, as lower valuations along with renewed uptrends have seen buying pressure accumulate in growth names. The more aggressive pockets of the market, including the technology and consumer discretionary sectors, typically lead new bull markets.
Benzinga

What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today?

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher Tuesday morning. Multiple analysts provided updates on the Elon Musk-led automaker. What Happened: Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois maintained Tesla with a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $350 to $180, citing a bumpy road ahead for the automaker. The Jefferies analyst...
Zacks.com

3 Tech Stocks Paying Solid Dividends

ORCL - Free Report) , International Business Machines (. AVGO - Free Report) – have no issue paying their investors. And they’ve grown their payouts quite significantly over the last five years. Below is a chart illustrating the performance of all three stocks over the last year, with...
torquenews.com

Cantor Backs Lucid's Tech With Buy Rating For LCID

Lead Equity Analyst Andres Shephard believes Lucid's efficiency, range and more make it a solid investment. Andres Shephard, Lead Equity Analyst for EVs, EVTOL, charging, LIDAR, renewables and more at financial services firm Cantor Fitzgerald has backed the Californian company with a 'Buy' rating for its stock. Despite LCID's nosedive...
NASDAQ

New Strong Buy Stocks for January 12th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. Splunk SPLK: This company that provides software solutions that enable enterprises to gain real-time operational intelligence by harnessing the value of their data, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 73.1% over the last 60 days.

