ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 2

Related
CBS Baltimore

Gov. Wes Moore frees $69M to fund direct investments in key initiatives

BALTIMORE -- Gov. Wes Moore and Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller started their first full day in office with a working breakfast, followed by back-to-back meetings."The lieutenant governor and I want to continue establishing the fact that we said that today was going to be a working day," Moore said.The cabinet also had its first official meeting on Thursday—with more than two dozen people in attendance. Some roles still need to be filled though.A few of Moore's first acts included signing two executive orders, one that will require every administration official to follow ethics rules and another that would create an office...
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Maryland Attorney General Commits to Holding Gun Manufacturers and Dealers Accountable

Per the Maryland Attorney General Office (1/17): Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown today demonstrated his steadfast commitment to protecting our communities by holding gun manufacturers and dealers accountable for their conduct that contributes to gun violence. With a coalition of 18 Attorneys General, Attorney General Brown filed an amicus brief supporting states’ rights to enact legislation that protects the public from firearms industry practices that endanger their safety. In the brief, the coalition argues that states – in this case, the challenged.
MARYLAND STATE
wnav.com

Inauguration of Wes Moore and Aruna Miller

After walking from Annapolis Dock, an entry point for slaves in America, West Moore will be sworn in as Maryland’s first Black Governor. He will put his hand on a bible once owned by abolitionist Frederick Douglas. Moore will be only the third black governor elected in U.S. history.
MARYLAND STATE
WJLA

Who is Aruna Miller, Maryland's new lieutenant governor?

WASHINGTON (7News) — Maryland's new Governor Wes Moore is not the only one rewriting history books on Wednesday. Moore's running mate, Aruna Miller, also turned a new leaf for the state by becoming the first immigrant to win the lieutenant governor's office. Miller is the first South Asian American...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Momentous election puts a spotlight on Maryland's history of intolerance

BALTIMORE -- A momentous election victory on November 8 cemented Gov. Wes Moore's position as a history-maker.That's when the 44-year-old politician became the first Black governor elected in the state of Maryland.The historic election put a spotlight on Maryland's long and complicated racial history."His election is a culmination of hundreds of years of struggle to secure not only the vote for African Americans but the ability to hold elective office and to rise to the highest elected office in Maryland," Preservation Maryland's executive director Nicholas Redding told WJZ. He said the symbolic distinction was long overdue."It's important to put today in...
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy