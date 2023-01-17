Read full article on original website
Gov. Wes Moore frees $69M to fund direct investments in key initiatives
BALTIMORE -- Gov. Wes Moore and Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller started their first full day in office with a working breakfast, followed by back-to-back meetings."The lieutenant governor and I want to continue establishing the fact that we said that today was going to be a working day," Moore said.The cabinet also had its first official meeting on Thursday—with more than two dozen people in attendance. Some roles still need to be filled though.A few of Moore's first acts included signing two executive orders, one that will require every administration official to follow ethics rules and another that would create an office...
Maryland Attorney General Commits to Holding Gun Manufacturers and Dealers Accountable
Per the Maryland Attorney General Office (1/17): Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown today demonstrated his steadfast commitment to protecting our communities by holding gun manufacturers and dealers accountable for their conduct that contributes to gun violence. With a coalition of 18 Attorneys General, Attorney General Brown filed an amicus brief supporting states’ rights to enact legislation that protects the public from firearms industry practices that endanger their safety. In the brief, the coalition argues that states – in this case, the challenged.
Governor Moore issues series of executive orders in first full day as governor
Governor Wes Moore is setting his agenda on his first full day as governor issuing a series of executive orders.
Pennsylvania lawmakers want 'Jan 6 Day' to be observed in public schools
PHILADELPHIA (TND) — A trio of Pennsylvania lawmakers have announced they will soon introduce a bill that seeks the establishment and observation of a "Jan. 6 Day" in the state's public school system. State Sen. Art Haywood, alongside State Reps. Ed Neilson and Chris Rabb, are all Democrats who...
Meet the woman in the Moore-Miller administration tapped to lead Maryland's Department of Aging
Gov. Wes Moore appointed Carmel Roques to lead the Maryland Department of Aging this week. For the past decade, Roques led Keswick Multi-Care as CEO, which is a nearly 140-year-old organization that runs a short-term rehabilitation facility and continuing care retirement community in Baltimore. In April 2021, Roques told The...
Maryland gun rights group continues legal fight against county gun control law
Maryland gun rights group continues legal fight against county gun control law. Maryland Shall Issue, a gun rights group in Maryland, has claimed that gun control group Everytown for Gun Safety has violated the legal process in their lawsuit involving a Montgomery County gun control law. The law, which the...
Inauguration of Wes Moore and Aruna Miller
After walking from Annapolis Dock, an entry point for slaves in America, West Moore will be sworn in as Maryland’s first Black Governor. He will put his hand on a bible once owned by abolitionist Frederick Douglas. Moore will be only the third black governor elected in U.S. history.
Who is Aruna Miller, Maryland's new lieutenant governor?
WASHINGTON (7News) — Maryland's new Governor Wes Moore is not the only one rewriting history books on Wednesday. Moore's running mate, Aruna Miller, also turned a new leaf for the state by becoming the first immigrant to win the lieutenant governor's office. Miller is the first South Asian American...
Maryland Gun Rights Group Continues Legal Opposition To Montgomery County Law
Gun rights group Maryland Shall Issue is accusing gun control group Everytown for Gun Safety of violating the amicus process in its effort to support a Montgomery County law banning guns within 100 yards of places of public assembly. The group filed an opposition with the U.S. District Court against...
Momentous election puts a spotlight on Maryland's history of intolerance
BALTIMORE -- A momentous election victory on November 8 cemented Gov. Wes Moore's position as a history-maker.That's when the 44-year-old politician became the first Black governor elected in the state of Maryland.The historic election put a spotlight on Maryland's long and complicated racial history."His election is a culmination of hundreds of years of struggle to secure not only the vote for African Americans but the ability to hold elective office and to rise to the highest elected office in Maryland," Preservation Maryland's executive director Nicholas Redding told WJZ. He said the symbolic distinction was long overdue."It's important to put today in...
Md. Gov. Moore signs executive orders, unveils $69M future plans on first day in office
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (7News) — On day one of his official term in office, the first order of business for Maryland Gov. Wes Moore was to release $69 million in previously withheld funding to put toward key administrative priorities like climate change and economic parity. The funds were authorized by...
Maryland governor wants to expunge all marijuana possession records
He's pledging to tackle climate change, abortion rights and family leave. Plus he says he wants to expunge all marijuana possession records by this July.
Ahead of Moore’s inauguration as first Black governor, another ‘first’ reflects
In 1987, Baltimore State’s Attorney Kurt L. Schmoke was running to become the city’s first elected Black mayor when he was stopped cold one... The post Ahead of Moore’s inauguration as first Black governor, another ‘first’ reflects appeared first on Maryland Matters.
New Maryland governor creates Department of Service and calls for marijuana possession charges expunged
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland's new governor had a busy first day on the job. Gov. Wes Moore (D-Maryland) signed two executive orders and released $69 million in pre-approved funds. A chunk of that money will support the cannabis industry. “We view the general assembly as partners not adversaries,” said...
‘Very, Very, Very Busy Business' as DC, Maryland Residents Seek More Gun Permits
Thousands more people in D.C. and Maryland are getting permits to legally carry concealed handguns. In the District it has nearly doubled since two years ago. In Maryland, nearly eight times as many permits were issued in 2022 as in 2021. Numbers in Virginia have declined in recent years, but...
Gov. Moore says school accountability will be 'necessary' for students to perform
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Hours after taking the oath of office, Maryland’s newest leader, Gov. Wes Moore, answered questions from the press before celebrating with 11,000 of his supporters at the Baltimore Convention Center. Noting he was ready to get to work, Moore said public safety would be one...
Youngkin, Miyares call for tougher penalties on fentanyl dealers after student overdoses
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — In his State of the Commonwealth Address, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin highlighted the thousands of lives that have been tragically lost to fentanyl. “In September of 2020, Tom and Delane’s doorbell rang,” Youngkin said. “Three Fairfax County police officers were there to share unthinkable news:...
Several Organizations Sue Maryland, Allege Foster Children Overprescribed
Three organizations are suing the Maryland Department of Human Services and Maryland Social Services Administration after allegations concerning possible harm to some of the state’s most vulnerable residents. The post Several Organizations Sue Maryland, Allege Foster Children Overprescribed appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Moore joins with dignitaries at wreath laying ceremony before inauguration as state’s first Black governor
Ceremony pays homage to Africans enslaved in the city who were part of the Middle Passage. The post Moore joins with dignitaries at wreath laying ceremony before inauguration as state’s first Black governor appeared first on Maryland Matters.
At the back of the crowd, the Moore-Miller inauguration was an important lesson for East Baltimore student leaders
As the noonday sun shone bright on the steps of the Maryland State House, and the incoming governor and his entourage emerged onstage for... The post At the back of the crowd, the Moore-Miller inauguration was an important lesson for East Baltimore student leaders appeared first on Maryland Matters.
