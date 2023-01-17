Read full article on original website
Related
Math Teachers in Virtual Classes View Girls & Black Students as 'Less Capable'
This Research Brief, spotlighting interesting academic work, originally appeared at The Conversation. The big idea In virtual classrooms, math teachers deem Black students as less capable than white students. They also view girls as less capable than boys. That’s what we found after we conducted an experiment with 1,000 teachers in schools throughout the United […]
Olentangy Local Schools Shares Details About Intradistrict Transfers
Right after the first of the year, and as the school year enters its second phase, thoughts often turn to preparations for the academic year beginning in the fall. In those districts where transfer is an option, it is the time when parents consider numerous factors in choosing the ideal educational environment for their children.
k12dive.com
Momentum grows for family engagement in teacher prep
There is growing momentum to break down barriers between family engagement practices and educator preparation programs. “Historically, family engagement and educator preparation have always operated in silos,” said Weadé James, senior director of development and research at the American Association of Colleges for Teacher Education, or AACTE. But...
Researchers studied kindergarteners' behavior and followed up 19 years later. Here are the findings.
This article originally appeared on 08.12.15Every parent wants to see their kid get good grades in school. But now we know social success is just as important.From an early age, we're led to believe our grades and test scores are the key to everything — namely, going to college, getting a job, and finding that glittery path to lifelong happiness and prosperity.
Report calls for Ed Department to improve process for investigating misleading colleges
WASHINGTON, D.C. — From the cost of tuition to the course requirements, incoming students consider a lot of different factors when picking a college that is right for them. But that information isn’t always clear or even accurate in some cases. Now a new watchdog report from the...
Gizmodo
The CEO Behind ChatGPT Says Schools Need to Get Over Their Cheating Fears. Some Experts Agree.
ChatGPT writes well enough to fool scientific reviewers, ace AP tests in English and computer science—it even passed the bar exam. The bot sparked a lot of hand-wringing about an upcoming plague of cheating, and many educators are scrambling to get out in front of the problem. ChatGPT is already banned at public schools in New York City, Los Angeles, Seattle, Fairfax County Virginia, and the list is only growing.
Several County Schools Receive State Honor
The schools were chosen after officials reviewed several performance indicators
ChatGPT: students could use AI to cheat, but it’s a chance to rethink assessment altogether
ChatGPT is a powerful language model developed by OpenAI that has the ability to generate human-like text, making it capable of engaging in natural language conversations. This technology has the potential to revolutionise the way we interact with computers, and it has already begun to be integrated into various industries.
Researchers just tested ChatGPT on the same test questions as aspiring doctors – and found the AI was 'comfortably within the passing range'
"ChatGPT performed at or near the passing threshold for all three exams without any specialized training or reinforcement," the researchers said.
Comments / 0