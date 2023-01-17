ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The 74

Math Teachers in Virtual Classes View Girls & Black Students as 'Less Capable'

This Research Brief, spotlighting interesting academic work, originally appeared at The Conversation.  The big idea In virtual classrooms, math teachers deem Black students as less capable than white students. They also view girls as less capable than boys. That’s what we found after we conducted an experiment with 1,000 teachers in schools throughout the United […]
1808Delaware

Olentangy Local Schools Shares Details About Intradistrict Transfers

Right after the first of the year, and as the school year enters its second phase, thoughts often turn to preparations for the academic year beginning in the fall. In those districts where transfer is an option, it is the time when parents consider numerous factors in choosing the ideal educational environment for their children.
k12dive.com

Momentum grows for family engagement in teacher prep

There is growing momentum to break down barriers between family engagement practices and educator preparation programs. “Historically, family engagement and educator preparation have always operated in silos,” said Weadé James, senior director of development and research at the American Association of Colleges for Teacher Education, or AACTE. But...
Gizmodo

The CEO Behind ChatGPT Says Schools Need to Get Over Their Cheating Fears. Some Experts Agree.

ChatGPT writes well enough to fool scientific reviewers, ace AP tests in English and computer science—it even passed the bar exam. The bot sparked a lot of hand-wringing about an upcoming plague of cheating, and many educators are scrambling to get out in front of the problem. ChatGPT is already banned at public schools in New York City, Los Angeles, Seattle, Fairfax County Virginia, and the list is only growing.
OREGON STATE

