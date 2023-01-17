Read full article on original website
Related
kvrr.com
Pass The Syrup! Kiwanis Pancake Karnival Returns In-Person This Spring
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — After two years of virtual pancake-themed events, the Kiwanis Pancake Karnival returns to an in-person event. The club will resume its decades-long tradition of serving buttermilk and buckwheat pancakes to thousands of people on Saturday, April 22 at Fargodome. It’ll be the 65th Kiwanis Pancake...
kvrr.com
Snow & ice sculpture based on children’s book on display in West Fargo
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – There are eight ice sculptures and one made out of snow at West Fargo’s POW/MIA Plaza. The art is made by Jay Ray, Mike Nelson and Josh Zeis. Each ice sculpture is from five blocks of ice weighing 300 pounds each. They were made at the plaza and took 10 hours each to complete. The snow sculpture took 100 hours to finish.
Iconic Purple Vining Palace Bar For Sale in Ottertail County
If you have ever been to the small town of Vining, Minnesota in Ottertail County, chances are good you stopped by the Vining Palace. It's a hard place to miss, being that it is a big building painted a lovely shade of lavender. If you want to move to a...
wdayradionow.com
Revamped historic Hotel Donaldson and new Irish pub drawing visitors and diners to downtown Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- The new Blarney Stone Pub and restaurant is now open on the ground floor of the historic Hotel Donaldson in Downtown Fargo. "The review that we're getting are really good. There were a few HoDo purists out there and I totally understand that, that were worried about change and what we were going to do and I think they have found that we have preserved quite a bit of what was there," said Jim Poolman, one of the investors in the property.
North Dakota’s Most Expensive Restaurant Could Break The Bank
There are always special occasions to celebrate with exceptional food and drink. This is something humans have been doing since the beginning of time. Birthdays, anniversaries, career advancements, a first date, well, you get the idea. Every city has that one restaurant in town, that is known for dining elegance,...
valleynewslive.com
Noble Hare cocktail bar eyes vacant spot along Sheyenne Street
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you’re looking for a different kind of bar experience or a new date night spot, Noble Hare may be just what you’re looking for. The business owner says it’s an experience-driven cocktail bar that will have a focus on whiskey and wine. Noble Hare is working with EPIC on fitting up the corner lot at THE FIRM, located at 344 Sheyenne Street Unit C.
kfgo.com
Downtown Moorhead may get a hotel back for the first time in nearly 50 years
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO) – What was once the iconic F-M Hotel and home to the Tree Top restaurant in downtown Moorhead may be a hotel once again. Mayor Shelly Carlson made the announcement today at The Chamber’s State of the Cities event. “One of the things that ties...
kfgo.com
FargoDome GM says 2023 shaping up to be great year for concerts, shows
FARGO (KFGO) – General Manager Rob Sobolik said Fargodome is working to expand an already great lineup of concerts and shows, but also said staffing can be a challenge. “We kick off in just a couple of weeks with Parker McCollum on Feb. 11,” Sobolik said. “Then, the Red Hot Chili Peppers (April 6), Def Leppard and Motley Crue, and pink in both in August. Shania Twain in November. So, we’ve got a good lineup.”
kvrr.com
Why is it usually so windy in our area?
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – In our region, we are no strangers to windy conditions. The big question we’d like to know is why is it almost always windy in our area?. “We are very flat, and there is very little terrain and trees across that area. For our area in the Red River Valley, if we have a straight north or south wind, there are long fetches, where there is nothing to stop the wind from blowing. Where if the wind is blowing from the east or the west, there’s trees across Minnesota which tend to block the wind,” Grand Forks National Weather Service Meteorologist Vince Godon said.
6 North Dakota Cities With A Bedbug Outbreak Right Now
You probably grew up with your parents telling you, "sleep tight and don't let the bed bugs bite." Bedbugs were a common occurrence in America back in the early 1900s. They were then mostly eradicated with the advanced use of pesticides for a good share of the century. As more and more immigrants moved to America from third-world countries in the late 1900s and the early 20th century, we have once again seen a bed bug explosion in America.
kfgo.com
Enchantasys misses signature goal, owner says stores grandfathered in as ‘retail’ business
FARGO (KFGO) – Enchantasys, a Fargo company that has been circulating a petition to recall a new City of Fargo zoning ordinance, was unable to gather the required signatures, but their owner said Tuesday that the new ordinance does not apply to their two stores as they currently operate.
kvrr.com
Hornbacher’s Great Plains Food Bank donation pays for more than 176,000 meals
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Hornbacher’s donates $86,260 to Great Plains Food Bank. It’s through the grocery store chain’s Feed Hope Campaign where customers gave at checkouts for three weeks during December. The money will pay for more than 176,000 meals. Great Plains says inflation has hit...
valleynewslive.com
Vanna Adventure Vans expanding to West Fargo
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead-based Vanna Adventure Vans will be expanding to West Fargo. The city commission approved a 5-year incentive to help the business make the move. Vanna Adventure Vans builds and manufactures vans into a camper, workstation, or mobile home. They say it’s the next...
Going organic: How new North Dakota farmers and ranchers can make the change
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — If you are a new farmer in North Dakota, or want to try out organic farming, there is a free organic farming training session happening later this month in our state. The USDA and other agricultural leaders will be at the Organic Academy Roadshow session in Fargo on January 26 and […]
kvrr.com
$150,000 Powerball Ticket Sold in Fargo Last Summer Goes Unclaimed
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — A $150,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Fargo has gone unclaimed. The ticket was bought at a Casey’s on 45th Street South for the July 18, 2022 drawing. But, no one claimed the ticket and it expired this past Saturday. North Dakota Lottery Sales...
kvrr.com
Fargo organization worried about how ND House bills affect LGBTQ+ community
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A Fargo organization is worried about how several bills in the North Dakota legislature will affect the LGBTQ community. “I just know North Dakota is better than what these bills make North Dakota look like,” Project RAI Member Kristin Nelson said. Co-founders of Project...
kvrr.com
Spring Flooding Concerns Lead to Increased Releases at Baldhill Dam
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KVRR) — The outflow on Baldhill Dam near Valley City will be increased next week due to an increased potential for spring flooding. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says although the area experienced moderate to severe drought last year, snowpack measured in the drainage area above the dam indicates an increased potential for flooding.
keyzradio.com
Top 5 Cities In North Dakota With High Crime Index
North Dakota has a lot to offer. We have tons of great farmland, beautiful countrysides and wonderful small towns that have people that are just "North Dakota nice." There are some towns where things are not so nice, and have crime rates that are not so good. Let's take a look at the top 5 cities in North Dakota with the worst crime index. This top 5 comes from USA.com.
KNOX News Radio
ND Priest removed during investigation
An internal investigation is underway on a priest in the Diocese of Fargo for allegations of inappropriate conduct with adults. In a prepared statement Bishop John Folda says Father Neil Pfeifer has been removed from ministry as pastor of St. James in Jamestown…St. Margaret Mary in Buchanan…and St. Mathias in Windsor pending the outcome of the probe.
kvrr.com
Moorhead man arrested for shooting in Monticello
MONTICELLO, Minn. (KVRR) – A Moorhead man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Monticello, Minnesota. The Wright County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a report of a shooting at a local park and compost site at around 8:30 p.m. Monday. Deputies found the...
Comments / 0