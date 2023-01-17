Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"The Lady Tinder Swindler" scams online boyfriend out of $1.2 millionJade Talks CrimeFort Worth, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Visit One of the Best French Restaurants In the U.S. In IndianapolisRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Strange in Indiana: Noblesville PD/FD Called to Round up 'Loose Bison'. Little Did They Know They Were Herding 'Yaks'Zack LoveNoblesville, IN
Current Publishing
Barnes running for Carmel City Council’s Northwest District seat
Sheldon Barnes has been impressed with the growth and development of Carmel since he moved to the city in 2010, and he’s hoping to help shape its future as a member of the city council. A Republican, Barnes is running for the council’s Northwest District seat in this year’s...
Current Publishing
Rubeck announces bid for at-large Zionsville town council seat
Amanda Rubeck has announced her candidacy for one of the two at-large seats on the seven-seat Zionsville Town Council. “We are at a pivotal time where we must reimagine workforce development because graduates aren’t looking for a company first, they are looking for a place to live and then looking for work. We must think of the future while preserving what is special about Zionsville,” Rubeck stated.
Current Publishing
New buildings proposed in Carmel at The Bridges, 116th Street and Range Line Road
The Carmel Plan Commission met Jan. 17 to review plans for a medical office building in The Bridges, a new building on the corner of 116th Street and Range Line Road and more. The commission reviewed plans for a 17,000-square-foot, three-story medical office building on the southwest corner of Illinois Street and Pittman Way, just south of Market District in The Bridges. The plans fill nearly 4 acres of a 9-acre site set to be developed by Cornerstone Companies, which has not finalized plans for the rest of the site.
Current Publishing
Gossard won’t seek reelection as Westfield clerk-treasurer
Westfield Clerk-Treasurer Cindy Gossard said she won’t seek reelection, citing a “deteriorating relationship with the mayor and the administration.”. Gossard, whose career in government will have spanned more than 30 years when her term expires in December, was initially appointed to the clerk-treasurer position in 2001. She has been reelected in her role since 2003.
Current Publishing
Dartt to run for Westfield council seat
Westfield resident has announced his candidacy for the Westfield City Council District 1 seat. Jon Dartt has filed for the District 1 seat held by Scott Willis, who is running for Westfield mayor. A former superintendent for Westfield Washington Schools, Mark Keen, is also seeking the District 1 seat in the May 2 primary election. He previously held the seat from 2016 to 2019.
Current Publishing
Zionsville receives $1.9 million grant from IEDC
The Indiana Economic Development Corp. has awarded $1.9 million to the Town of Zionsville to be used for the Zionsville Gateway Area project, a plan several years in the making that seeks to optimize land usage in the Zionsville area. The grant is part of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s Indiana Regional...
Indy DPW fixing school zone lights near dangerous intersection after FOX59 reaches out
Leaders of an Indianapolis charter school are asking city officials to help make the street outside the school safer.
INDOT holding public meeting on upcoming Pendleton Pike project
LAWRENCE, Ind. – INDOT leaders are looking to do some work along a five-mile stretch of U.S. 36 and State Road 67 between I-465 and 65th Street. The project, referred to as “Pendleton Pike Progress,” is still a ways out, but INDOT leaders want to help inform the public and get feedback on the upcoming effort. […]
Plans for former Indiana Marsh stores
Developers said there are a few considerations when deciding which Marsh properties should be repurposed.
indianapublicradio.org
Indiana transgender girls school sports ban to take effect after lawsuit dismissed
Indiana’s ban on transgender girls from girls school sports can now take effect after a lawsuit against it was dismissed. The 10-year-old girl represented in the case by the ACLU of Indiana moved to a charter school. The case is over a law passed in early 2022, which bans...
Current Publishing
Noblesville Schools to launch communications platforms
Noblesville Schools has announced plans to launch two new communication platforms as a way to connect with the public. The platforms will enhance information sharing with the community, said Marnie Cooke, executive director of marketing and communications with Noblesville Schools. The district will send out a print publication, ‘The Connect: State of the Schools,” to residents by mail this month that will provide an overview of Noblesville Schools’ finances, academics, construction, celebrations, challenges and more, according to Cooke, who said the comprehensive snapshot of the district will be published annually.
New and coming-soon businesses to Indianapolis, IN
As Indy continues to grow, we’re keeping an eye on upcoming developments and recently opened businesses.
korncountry.com
Matt Myers ends mayoral campaign
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Former Bartholomew County Sheriff Matt Myers (R) announced Tuesday that he is discontinuing his campaign for mayor of Columbus. “After serving more than 30 years in the public sector, it is with much thought and prayer, I have concluded that my heart’s desire is to bring my public service career to an end and to seek new opportunities within the private sector,” Myers said in a statement. “I am truly grateful for the tremendous and overwhelming support that I received in my campaigns for sheriff and mayor. It was the honor of my lifetime to serve two terms as your sheriff.”
Current Publishing
Home for the arts: Owners of historic Lacy Building in Noblesville to bring new life to structure
The historic Lacy Building in downtown Noblesville is undergoing a major renovation that will eventually create workspaces and studios for local artists to showcase their work. The building, which was constructed in 1888, formerly served as a Kirk’s Hardware Store and was purchased by Katie Beeson Nurnberger and her husband,...
wbiw.com
Let’s look at the monumental progress of the I-69 Finish Line project
INDIANA – Let’s look in the rearview mirror at last year’s monumental progress of the I-69 Finish Line project. The following video highlights all the progress made across Morgan, Johnson, and Marion Counties in 2022. I-69 in Martinsville was named the number one road in America by...
Swensons opening 1st Indiana location in Avon
AVON, Ind. — A new option for fresh-grilled burgers, handspun milkshakes and crispy sides is opening in central Indiana. Swensons Drive-In will open in Avon in February and is looking to fill more than 40 positions, including assistant general manager, kitchen supervisor, kitchen crew, and curb servers. "We are...
Indiana State Police conducting death investigation along I-65 north of Franklin
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police are conducting a death investigation along Interstate 65 north of Franklin Thursday morning, a state police spokesperson confirmed to 13News. The right lane of southbound I-65 at the 91.4 mile marker, just north of State Road 44, was closed as police investigated...
WISH-TV
HMD Motorsports expanding headquarters to former Brownsburg Marsh building
BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — The HMD Motorsports racing team announced its plan Tuesday to expand its headquarters to the former Marsh grocery building in Brownsburg. A statement from HMD Motorsports confirmed the plan to renovate the vacant building at 843 E. Main St, the former Marsh supermarket. HMD Motorsports...
Current Publishing
Lennar opens Chatham Village in Westfield
Lennar Corp., one of the nation’s leading homebuilders, has opened Chatham Village, a community of village-style home designs within Chatham Hills in Westfield. “We are delighted to offer stunning home designs within the growing community of Westfield,” said Craig Jensen, Indianapolis division president for Lennar. “The community is centered around a thriving downtown with craft breweries, coffee shops, boutiques and other locally owned businesses. These lively, everyday sights and sounds will attract Chatham Village residents, along with the area’s colorful seasonal displays and small-town charm.”
Current Publishing
Shackleford launches ‘listening tour’
Indianapolis mayoral candidate Robin Shackleford kicked off her campaign listening tour Jan. 7 with a stop at the Lawrence branch of Indianapolis Public Library at 7898 Hague Rd. Shackleford is the Democratic state representative for Indiana House District 98 on the Indianapolis eastside. She is challenging incumbent Indianapolis mayor Joe...
