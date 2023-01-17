ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

The Daily Advance

The success that is Maya Moore

I am a strong believer that intent means everything. I have lived long enough to learn that while we can impact a great many things, we can control precious few. In an ideal world, people would be judged for their intentions as opposed to the results. That’s the opposite in sports, however. Sports are results driven. Second place is called the first loser. Intent means next to nothing and final scores are recorded in history. ...
msn.com

NBA World Praying For Ernie Johnson Tonight

On Thursday night, NBA on TNT remembered the life of Lois Marjorie Johnson, the mother of beloved host Ernie Johnson. Lois passed away this week at the age of 94. Following her passing, Ernie took some time away from the studio floor to spend some time with his family, as he should.
Yardbarker

Kevin Garnett names best player in NBA today

Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo are having stellar seasons. This past week, Kevin Garnett delved into an interesting topic on his podcast: who is the best player in the NBA today?. Understandably, the conversation came down to Jokic and Antetokounmpo. Although the former...
swishappeal.com

2023 WNBA Free Agency: Many questions remain for Phoenix, but BG being back is the main bright spot

The Phoenix Mercury had the toughest year. With Brittney Griner being arrested and held in a Russian prison for the entire season, it left a dark cloud over the team, the league and the country. Having such a severe issue at the epicenter of a team’s season meant focusing on basketball and being the best version of themselves was simply impossible for the Mercury.
msn.com

Longtime NBA Player, Coach Has Died At 74

Chris Ford, a former NBA player and coach, has passed away this week. He was 74 years old. Ford started his NBA career as a second-round pick for the Pistons. After spending several years in the Motor City, he was traded to the Celtics. Arguably the greatest achievement of Ford's...
North Platte Telegraph

Giannis takes lead in East vote

PARIS — Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo has passed Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant for the All-Star Game voting lead among Eastern Conference players, now putting him on track to be a captain for the Feb. 19 game in Salt Lake City. Antetokounmpo had 5,970,196 votes entering Thursday, the NBA said...
hubpages.com

10 NBA Players Like Kevin Durant But Not Quite

Like him or hate him, Kevin Durant’s legacy for the sport of basketball is undisputed. Even his haters and critics know there’s more than a 99-percent chance of him being inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame (HOF). The question on him making the HOF, is only when—seeing as Durant seems to defy the rules of aging and expectations from athletes who went through Achilles tendon surgery.
ClutchPoints

Breanna Stewart teases WNBA Twitter as free agency speculation continues

Breanna Stewart is going to be the biggest name in this year’s edition of WNBA free agency as the 28-year-old looks to take the next step in her career. Her contract with the Seattle Storm has come to an end, and the 6-foot-4 forward is going to be free to choose which team she wants to play for next season once the free agency window officially opens on Saturday.

