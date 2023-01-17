Read full article on original website
San Diego Padres Sign Top PlayerOnlyHomersSan Diego, CA
Austin and Aaron Nola to host "Strike Out ALS" tonight in Baton RougeTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
San Diego's Natural Gas Ban to Cost Homeowners $30,000, Increases Fossil Fuel Consumption by 100%Eden ReportsSan Diego, CA
San Diego Padres Sign Former All-StarOnlyHomersSan Diego, CA
Former Major League Baseball Player Passes AwayOnlyHomersSan Diego, CA
daytrippen.com
Fallbrook Avocado Festival Avocado Capital of the World
The Fallbrook Avocado Festival is a fun family event. Plan on arriving early; this place gets crowded with over 50,000 visitors. Enjoy Arts & Crafts, Farmer’s markets, Food Courts, Refreshment Gardens, Live Entertainment, Guacamole Contests, and Children’s Activities. Contests scheduled for the Avocado Festival include a giant avocado,...
addictedtovacation.com
The 5 Best Day Trips Around Sand Diego & Why You Must See Them!
San Diego’s strategic location makes it the ideal jumping-off point for road trips. Here are some great day trips from San Diego to get you started. With its lush urban parks, miles and miles of coastline, beautiful beaches, an amazing climate and luxurious resorts, it’s easy to see why this city attracts millions of visitors every year.
matadornetwork.com
Live Out Your Magical Fantasies With This San Diego Airbnb
If you’re a fan of The Hobbit and Lord of the Rings and your ultimate dream and adventure is to live like your favorite movie characters for a day, then it’s time you escape to this unique San Diego hobbit house in California. Nestled among the trees, this magical spot will transport you away from reality and into a peaceful and relaxing world.
palmtreesandpellegrino.com
5 Luxurious San Diego Anniversary Dinner Ideas
San Diego offers a variety of luxurious restaurants perfect for any occasion. I’ve celebrated many special events at different restaurants and bars across the county and narrowed down the best ones to make your anniversary exceptional. Here are 5 Luxurious San Diego anniversary dinner ideas to celebrate your next milestone and wow your significant other.
Freshening Up Fashion Valley – Project Includes New Features, More Places to Shop
Fashion Valley, one of the region’s major shopping centers, is in the midst of a multimillion-dollar revitalization project, which is expected to continue through December. The center in Mission Valley will remain open throughout the year-long, multi-phase project, with an aim toward elevating and revitalizing the overall shopping and dining experience.
KPBS
New year, new costs for local businesses
A triple whammy of high power bills, an increase to the minimum wage and even the soaring price of eggs are hitting small businesses in San Diego. It's all a bit too much for Meghan Smith, who owns Batch and Box Signature Cookies in Carmel Valley. “You are constantly having...
KPBS
San Diego has seen a jump in home births during COVID years
In March 2022, Emily was pregnant with her first baby and excited to become a mother. But she was a lot less excited about the idea of giving birth in a hospital, especially in the age of COVID-19. “It was uncertain whether there would be restrictions on the number of...
KPBS
Where to celebrate Lunar New Year in San Diego
Lunar New year is a time for friends and family to come together and celebrate a fresh start and new opportunities. Traditionally commemorated by the Chinese, Vietnamese, Korean and other Asian communities, Lunar New Year is tied to the lunar calendar. For those following the Chinese zodiac, we’re entering the Year of the Rabbit. For the Vietnamese zodiac, it’s going to be the Year of the Cat.
Here's How Much You Have To Make To Be "Middle Class" In San Diego
A new report says America’s “middle class” is shrinking, here’s what it means in San Diego.
KPBS
San Diego Unified launches new engagement website for students
San Diego Unified School District launches new student engagement website. Students in the San Diego Unified School District are starting the New Year with a new connection. The district launched an online engagement platform, created by students — for students. "It's really important if you are a student in...
This Southern California Town Is a Total Hidden Gem (and Now’s the Best Time to Visit)
Once nothing more than a military town, Oceanside, California has undergone a major renaissance. The beachside locale boasts fewer crowds than downtown San Diego, but the same top-tier dining and outdoor fun. Here’s everything you need to know before visiting.
Pop Pie Co. Planning Another Joint Location With Stella Jean’s In Pacific Beach
The Sweet and Savory Collective Making Plans for Continued Growth in Southern California
KPBS
Chula Vista district using gardens as classrooms for conservation
California’s new law to reduce the amount of food waste dumped into landfills applies to schools as well as to homes and businesses. As KPBS Education Reporter M.G. Perez tells us Chula Vista Elementary School District is taking the lead in teaching students how to compost and conserve through gardening.
KPBS
Helen Woodward Animal Center to send 2 brother puppies to Puppy Bowl
San Diego dog lovers who have had their NFL team knocked out of playoff contention have something to root for this year, with the Helen Woodward Animal Center sending two puppy brothers to the annual Animal Planet Puppy Bowl. Carlos and Crocket, the first ever litter-mates to compete in the...
KPBS
San Diego's economic outlook 'sunnier' than the rest of the country
The University of San Diego held its 39th Annual Economic Roundtable to take stock of where the national and local economies may be headed in 2023. Next, the U.S. military is struggling to meet recruitment goals. With fewer young people enlisting, now the Navy is allowing older people to join. Then, new research from the UCSD School of Global Policy and Strategy suggests that salary transparency can lead companies to close their gender wage gaps, but not for the reason you might think. And, while it feels like winter outside, spring training, and the return of Padre baseball, is just a month away. Finally, a young San Diego theater company launches it’s first full season with a play about a campus sexual assault.
Local students can apply for 140+ college scholarships by March 8
More than 140 scholarships are available for local students, the San Diego Foundation announced Wednesday.
KPBS
EBT cards easy target for thieves
Imagine: You are at the grocery store, ready to check out. You put your card in the reader. It is declined. And you have no other way to pay. That is what is happening to thousands of San Diego residents who have had their EBT cards hacked and drained of funds.
KPBS
San Diego’s ambulance provider still underperforming, changes looming over emergency medical services
The city of San Diego’s ambulance provider, Falck, is still not meeting expectations and city officials are prepared to take more control over the local 9-1-1 system, which could see a contract with another ambulance company to makeup for shortfalls. “We can't continue to operate this way,” said Marni...
kusi.com
San Diego moves forward with natural gas stove ban
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – When the Biden administration appeared to be considering a nationwide natural gas stove ban, Americans were outraged. San Diego is miles ahead of the White House; the city plans to ban all natural gas appliances by introducing a retrofit mandate for home and building owners and outlawing the installation of new natural gas appliances. This process is set to be complete by the city by 2035.
