California State

POPSUGAR

Chef Claudette Zepeda Is Elevating Mexican Cuisine Con Orgullo

If you've ever wondered what the secret to a delicious taco is, Chef Claudette Zepeda firmly believes it all lies within the tortilla and the salsa. "That's the magic of a taco. It's not really the meat, it's the tortilla and the salsa. We've all had that bland tortilla and we've all had that bland salsa," she says. If you've ever had a disappointing taco experience, then you know how crucial it is for the tortilla to be soft and fresh and for the salsa to be bold and tasty. "Those are the things that are key," she adds. The first-generation Mexican-American chef knows a thing or two about cooking authentic Mexican cuisine. Growing up between Tijuana, San Diego, and Guadalajara, Zepeda learned to appreciate Mexican culture and food from an early start.
KPBS

PATI'S MEXICAN TABLE: The Magic of Piloncillo

Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 at 3 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS Video app. On this episode, the Garza family invites Pati to a once-a-year tradition at their vineyard when they open the doors to the whole community to help make Piloncillo, the traditional way. And it takes everyone to help stir because you can't stop, and it's hard work.
InsideHook

Why You’ve Never Tasted Jose Cuervo’s Best Tequila

Back in 2021, I was visiting a relatively young distillery in the town of Tequila that makes a boutique agave product. Down the street, I heard what sounded like a raucous party. “Oh, that’s Cuervo,” said our guide, chuckling. “It’s like tequila’s Disney World.”. Now,...
Rolling Stone

Could This Oaxacan Town Become the ‘Burgundy of Mezcal?’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. There’s a drastic change in terrain as you drive southeast from the energetic Oaxaca City into the Sierra Madre del Sur range, where mezcal has been produced there for centuries. About an hour in, the roads wind into rugged slopes studded with majestic agaves including the most common variety, espadin, and the wild and elusive tobalá, which thrives in these higher altitudes.  While mezcal is distilled all over the state of Oaxaca, it was one specific palenque, or small...
msn.com

How to Make Delicious Lime Margarita Cookies with Tequila Glaze

Margaritas are one of my favorite drinks. I just love the flavor, but then again, I’m a huge fan of citrus. These Lime Margarita Cookies with Tequila Glaze add a whole new dimension to your cookie baking repertoire. In the past couple of years, margaritas have really had a...
modernfarmer.com

Move Over, Mezcal. A Sustainable Tequila Alternative Is Taking Over.

In the Chihuahuan desert, a plant that grows wild, without a drop of water, could change the spirits industry. Its leaves are long and spindly, growing in a circular pattern, and are sometimes used for weaving baskets and craft decorations by indigenous communities. It is the hardy, drought-tolerant Dasylirion wheeleri, or desert spoon. The plant springs up across the Chihuahuan desert, which covers parts of Mexico and stretches into the southwestern United States, dotting the landscape with spiky orbs of deep green and silvery blue. But it’s more than just foliage—the desert spoon plant also offers a great opportunity to bartenders the world over. When harvested, the plant produces a spirit that, at first sniff, could easily be mistaken for tequila, although there are earthy and vegetal aromas that set it apart. The spirit, sotol, often boasts a deep minerality and notes of caramel, mint and stone fruit on the palate. The finish is silky smooth, with hints of oak.
TEXAS STATE
Outsider.com

Wild Common Enters Outsider-Approved Best Tequilas List

Outsider has added a new tequila to the Best Tequila List: Wild Common Reposado. Shannon Terry has added the slightly aged expression to the list and notes agave-forward flavors in his updated review of the bottle. Wild Common is made at the family-owned Cascahuin distillery. Fifteen brands are made at...
winemag.com

What’s the Difference Between Liquor and Liqueur?

As with many drinks terms and names, it can get a bit confusing when determining the difference between liquor vs. liqueur. While they may sound similar, there are important differences to know when opening a bottle. So, we broke down the important distinctions between liquor vs. liqueur terms, plus everything...

