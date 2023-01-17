Read full article on original website
Related
Chef Claudette Zepeda Is Elevating Mexican Cuisine Con Orgullo
If you've ever wondered what the secret to a delicious taco is, Chef Claudette Zepeda firmly believes it all lies within the tortilla and the salsa. "That's the magic of a taco. It's not really the meat, it's the tortilla and the salsa. We've all had that bland tortilla and we've all had that bland salsa," she says. If you've ever had a disappointing taco experience, then you know how crucial it is for the tortilla to be soft and fresh and for the salsa to be bold and tasty. "Those are the things that are key," she adds. The first-generation Mexican-American chef knows a thing or two about cooking authentic Mexican cuisine. Growing up between Tijuana, San Diego, and Guadalajara, Zepeda learned to appreciate Mexican culture and food from an early start.
KPBS
PATI'S MEXICAN TABLE: The Magic of Piloncillo
Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 at 3 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS Video app. On this episode, the Garza family invites Pati to a once-a-year tradition at their vineyard when they open the doors to the whole community to help make Piloncillo, the traditional way. And it takes everyone to help stir because you can't stop, and it's hard work.
Two California Steakhouses Ranked Among The 'Best In America'
Here's where you can find them.
The world's No. 1 restaurant Noma is closing. It was never going to last, chefs say.
Noma is closing its doors in 2024. Insider spoke to seven chefs about their thoughts on the news and the future of fine dining.
A secret speakeasy is hidden under this pretty good ramen shop in Murray Hill
Curious wanderers may not-so-easily stumble upon the latest speakeasy concept to populate the Murray Hill neighborhood at 156-30 Northern Boulevard: Below Shaku, a covert, 25-seat bar inspired by Shanghai's Golden Age of the 1930s. Decor-wise, the space feels clandestine yet luxurious, with dim lighting, red accents all around and unpolished...
Why You’ve Never Tasted Jose Cuervo’s Best Tequila
Back in 2021, I was visiting a relatively young distillery in the town of Tequila that makes a boutique agave product. Down the street, I heard what sounded like a raucous party. “Oh, that’s Cuervo,” said our guide, chuckling. “It’s like tequila’s Disney World.”. Now,...
Market basket: Tequila quality is what makes or breaks the margarita
Everyone has their favorite Mexican restaurant and many of those decisions are based on the authenticity of their signature cocktail, the margarita. And rightly so! If the restaurant pays attention to that aspect of the meal they will more than likely carry that pride into the kitchen. Even though they...
Try Our Paloma Recipe With Mijenta Tequila, Instead of Pouring Another Margarita
Before you order your next Margarita, pause, pucker your lips, and pronounce Paloma. While the margarita is the conventional cocktail of choice for the tequila-consuming crowd in the U.S., the paloma is a potation of perennial popularity in Mexico. The refreshing cocktail features tequila, grapefruit soda, fresh citrus juice, and...
British Woman's Reaction to Trying 'Authentic' Mexican Food Is Too Cute
She couldn't wait to dig into those nachos.
Could This Oaxacan Town Become the ‘Burgundy of Mezcal?’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. There’s a drastic change in terrain as you drive southeast from the energetic Oaxaca City into the Sierra Madre del Sur range, where mezcal has been produced there for centuries. About an hour in, the roads wind into rugged slopes studded with majestic agaves including the most common variety, espadin, and the wild and elusive tobalá, which thrives in these higher altitudes. While mezcal is distilled all over the state of Oaxaca, it was one specific palenque, or small...
msn.com
How to Make Delicious Lime Margarita Cookies with Tequila Glaze
Margaritas are one of my favorite drinks. I just love the flavor, but then again, I’m a huge fan of citrus. These Lime Margarita Cookies with Tequila Glaze add a whole new dimension to your cookie baking repertoire. In the past couple of years, margaritas have really had a...
modernfarmer.com
Move Over, Mezcal. A Sustainable Tequila Alternative Is Taking Over.
In the Chihuahuan desert, a plant that grows wild, without a drop of water, could change the spirits industry. Its leaves are long and spindly, growing in a circular pattern, and are sometimes used for weaving baskets and craft decorations by indigenous communities. It is the hardy, drought-tolerant Dasylirion wheeleri, or desert spoon. The plant springs up across the Chihuahuan desert, which covers parts of Mexico and stretches into the southwestern United States, dotting the landscape with spiky orbs of deep green and silvery blue. But it’s more than just foliage—the desert spoon plant also offers a great opportunity to bartenders the world over. When harvested, the plant produces a spirit that, at first sniff, could easily be mistaken for tequila, although there are earthy and vegetal aromas that set it apart. The spirit, sotol, often boasts a deep minerality and notes of caramel, mint and stone fruit on the palate. The finish is silky smooth, with hints of oak.
Wild Common Enters Outsider-Approved Best Tequilas List
Outsider has added a new tequila to the Best Tequila List: Wild Common Reposado. Shannon Terry has added the slightly aged expression to the list and notes agave-forward flavors in his updated review of the bottle. Wild Common is made at the family-owned Cascahuin distillery. Fifteen brands are made at...
winemag.com
What’s the Difference Between Liquor and Liqueur?
As with many drinks terms and names, it can get a bit confusing when determining the difference between liquor vs. liqueur. While they may sound similar, there are important differences to know when opening a bottle. So, we broke down the important distinctions between liquor vs. liqueur terms, plus everything...
Comments / 0