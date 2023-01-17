Read full article on original website
Related
Remembering the Lives Lost: Parkland 17 Memorial Foundation Invites Artists to Create Tribute for Shooting Victims
The Parkland 17 Memorial Foundation released a national call-to-artists notification, inviting artists from around the country to submit conceptual designs for a memorial to honor the 17 victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting. The memorial will be on a stretch of land straddling Coral Springs and Parkland....
Marjory Stoneman Douglas Eagle Regiment Recognized by Parkland City Commission
The Marjory Stoneman Douglas Eagle Regiment was recognized Wednesday night at the Parkland City Hall Meeting. The Eagle Regiment recently performed at the New Year’s Day Parade in London after coming in first at the Florida Marching Band Championship in November. They are set to perform again on the...
Marjory Stoneman Douglas JROTC Hosts Blood Drive in Partnership with OneBlood
Marjory Stoneman Douglas is joining forces with a renowned organization to host a blood drive to save lives in the community. Members of the Eagles Battalion 5 of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School’s Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) will be hosting this event alongside OneBlood, whose mission is to enhance the health and well-being of others through their work with blood and stem cell research, according to their website.
Broward Schools Superintendent's fate hangs in the balance
FORT LAUDERDALE - The fate of embattled Broward Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright hangs in the balance. On Wednesday, the Broward School Board will look at hiring a firm to search for a new superintendent.On January 24th, Cartwright will update the board on her action plan. She was given 90 days last year to prove herself.On that day, the School Board could vote on whether she stays. Some members of the board have expressed doubt about her leadership style. "I've seen too much, I've heard too much and I know too much," said new board member Torey Alston in December.The school...
yr.media
Red Flag Policy Possibly Prevented Florida School Shooting
A public school in Florida faced a shooting threat from a former student. Law enforcement officials in Fort Lauderdale quickly issued a Red Flag which supposedly prevented the shooting. Now, the effectiveness of Red Flag policies has, once again, become a hot topic of debate. Seagull Alternative High School in...
WPBF News 25
Jewish community reacts to antisemitic display at FAU as the university denounces group's presence
BOCA RATON, Fla. — At an event to help students find ways to get involved onFlorida Atlantic University's campus, an antisemitic group set up a table with a banner that read, "#YeIsRight." The hashtag referencing rapper Kanye West's recent antisemitic Twitter rant. Although the tweets got the rapper kicked...
Delray Beach firm says it has 'innovative' plan, state calls it a scam
Florida, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania filed suits against company. Suit accuses company execs of “complex and deceptive scheme" Company says it will work with attorney generals, policymakers and regulators to answer questions. Thousands of Sunshine State homeowners were duped by a Delray Beach-based company into signing 40-year sales contracts that...
palmbeachstate.edu
Palm Beach State College Mourns the Loss of Yvonne S. Boice, Prominent Philanthropist and Longtime Foundation Board Member
Palm Beach State College mourns the loss of Yvonne S. Boice, a beloved member of the Foundation for Palm Beach State College Board of Directors, whose light will continue to shine brightly at PBSC and throughout our communities. Yvonne passed away on Friday, January 13 at her home in Boca Raton. She was a Foundation Board Member since 2004.
Student With Knife Taken Into Custody At Omni Middle School Boca Raton
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A student with a knife was taken into custody Wednesday at Omni Middle School in Boca Raton. Parents reaching out to BocaNewsNow.com say the situation was handled swiftly. Principal Nikkia Deluz sent the following message to parents shortly after […]
Bring Your Personal Documents to the Coral Springs Shredathon
Coral Springs residents are encouraged to safely dispose of their personal documents at a free, touchless shredathon event on Saturday, January 21. The event, hosted by the City of Coral Springs and the Coral Springs Police Department, takes place from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Sportsplex at 2575 Sportsplex Drive.
WPBF News 25
Palm Beach County teacher arrested for bringing gun, knife to high school
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — A teacher was arrested Thursday after he was discovered in possession of a gun and a knife on a Palm Beach high school campus. Robert Krasnicki was arrested by school district police at Royal Palm Beach Community High School and both weapons were taken without incident, according to a message sent to staff and guardians.
tamaractalk.com
Tamarac to Ban Future Marijuana Dispensaries: “We Have Enough”
Tamarac “has enough marijuana dispensaries” and will not approve any new applications from businesses looking to open such stores or pharmacies within city limits, according to the city commission. At the January 11 meeting, commissioners agreed to instruct the staff to prepare the regulations banning any future dispensaries...
Alleged Antisemitism In Boca Raton Is Covered By Free Speech Says State Attorney
BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — While Boca Raton Police continue to investigate allegedly antisemitic leaflets placed in plastic bags and left in yards across the City of Boca Raton, State Attorney Dave Aronberg says there is little that law enforcement can truly […]
Miami Proud: Father, son are rare doctor duo at Broward Health Medical Center
FORT LAUDERDALE - Rajiv Chokshi, M.D. is the director of the graduate medical education program at Broward Health Medical Center. He and his son Ruchir Chokshi, M.D. have spent a lot of time at the hospital in Fort Lauderdale. The senior Chokshi, who practices internal medicine, joined the hospital in the early 1980s. He remembers very clearly years ago when he would work weekends and his family would all stay in an apartment on the property. "Both my son and my daughter loved the cafeteria and roaming around the hospital," the senior Chokshi recalled. Ruchir Chokshi remembers how it...
NBC Miami
‘I Was Traumatized': Girl Bit by Dog at Broward Shelter in 2018 Testifies in Court
A family is suing Broward County for negligence and damages after a young girl was bit in the arm by a dog at a county animal shelter back in 2018. The child, now 11 years old, testified in court Thursday and recounted the moments she was attacked while visiting the shelter in November 2018.
NBC Miami
Attorney Claims Ex-Surfside Commission Candidate's Uncle Killed Himself
In a motion to a Broward County court, the attorney for former Surfside commission candidate Shannon Gallagher argued she should be released from jail because the state cannot prove her uncle’s death was murder and not a suicide. In December, 52-year-old Gallagher was indicted by a grand jury and...
2 Original Florida Pokers From Marjory Stoneman Douglas Tabbed As All-Americans
The Original Florida Pokers baseball team had two players from Marjory Stoneman Douglas named All-Americans. With over 38,000 players competing across the country, Luke Cherry was named to the All-American First Team, while Nick Diaz was selected to All-American Second Team. These two were a part of the 2022 Perfect...
5 South Florida restaurants shut: 115 rodent droppings; ‘objectionable odors’ & roaches near coffee machine among issues
Live cockroaches on the hose of a coffee machine, dead roaches next to tea bags and rodent droppings on a tray with cans of beans were among the issues that prompted state inspectors to temporarily shut down five South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections conducted by the Florida Department of Business and Professional ...
floridapolitics.com
Housing, transit, public safety and resiliency: Miami-Dade Commissioners talk 2023 priorities
Florida Politics spoke with all 13 members of the Miami-Dade County Commission about which issues they plan to prioritize this year. After decades of glacial change from year to year, the 13-seat Miami-Dade County Commission is the freshest it’s been since its inception, with nearly half its members winning office for the first time in 2022.
eagleeye.news
Annual Family Fun Fest Carnival hosted in Parkland
Over the span of three days, the annual Parkland Family Fun Fest Carnival took place from Friday, Jan. 13, to Sunday, Jan. 15 at the Amphitheater at Pine Trails Park to celebrate the community. Hundreds of local residents and visitors visited and went on rides, played games, listened to local music performances and ate fair food with family and friends.
Parkland Talk
