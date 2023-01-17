Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Lacey Evans Straddles A Motorcycle In Cheeky Swimsuit Photo Drop
Lacey Evans is one of the most powerful and athletically gifted WWE superstars in the women’s division. Moreover, she displayed her strength and beauty in a jaw-dropping photo riding a motorcycle. The 32-year-old superstar was a U.S. Marine before joining WWE in 2016. Lacey Evans’ impressive strength and persona...
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Calls Out The Bloodline Member After WWE Raw
WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley doesn't back down from anyone who tries to get to Dominik Mysterio, and she called out The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa on social media for what happened on Monday's "WWE Raw." "Step to @dominik_35 [Dominik Mysterio], you automatically step to me. I know your intimidation game @WWESoloSikoa,...
wrestlinginc.com
Big E Seems To Confirm Exit Of Tenured WWE Executive
On Tuesday, just after noon ET, Fightful Select reported that Adam Hopkins, a longtime WWE employee who most recently served as Vice President of Communications, is no longer with the company after more than 25 years on its payroll. The nature of his departure is not yet public as of this writing, but injured WWE wrestler/talent scout Big E seemingly confirmed the news in a reply to the tweet from Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp that broke the news. Emails sent by Wrestling Inc. to Hopkins' WWE email account bounced back, giving a "Security or policy settings at wwecorp.com have rejected your message" error.
ringsidenews.com
Braun Strowman Says Things ‘Got Real’ When Brock Lesnar Legit Punched Him During Match
Brock Lesnar is not someone you want to mess with, but Braun Strowman doesn’t care how big any of his opponents are. This was the case in 2018, and Strowman will never forget that story. Braun Strowman kneed Brock Lesnar in the head during a triple-threat match against Kane...
stillrealtous.com
Brie Bella Called Out Former WWE Star For Flirting With Bryan Danielson
Bryan Danielson spent many years working in WWE as Daniel Bryan and for a period of time he was paired with The Bella Twins on screen. It’s no big secret that Bryan went on to marry Brie Bella, but it sounds like there’s another former WWE star who had taken an interest in Bryan.
bodyslam.net
The Rock Says Whoever Purchases WWE Needs To Have Vince McMahon’s Passion For The Business
The Rock lets his belief on the WWE sale be known. While speaking on CNBC, The Rock was asked about WWE potentially selling. The Great One made it clear that he believes WWE’s new owners would need to be as passionate as Vince McMahon. I could tell you this,...
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
wrestlinginc.com
Dominik Mysterio Explains Why He Prefers Working Heel
The second half of 2022 saw Dominik Mysterio undergo a major character change after he turned on his father and Edge at Clash at the Castle, and since then the rising star has not looked back. Mysterio has been a key member of The Judgment Day, establishing a winning partnership with Rhea Ripley and recently taking on a tough prisoner gimmick, and he admitted to "Keepin' It 100" that he "did feel a lot more comfortable" playing a heel character than his previous babyface run.
wrestlinginc.com
JoJo Clarifies Relationship Status With Bray Wyatt
Joseann Offerman (formerly known as JoJo in WWE) shed some light on when she will be tying the knot with Bray Wyatt. "Well, we're not officially married," Offerman told Nikki and Brie Bella on "The Bellas Podcast". [We're] engaged, but we will be married at the end of the year. We picked our date and everything. I'm really excited. It's fun. The kids are crazy."
wrestlinginc.com
Bianca Belair Is Open To Wrestling Either Member Of WWE HOF Duo
"WWE Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair is open to the possibility of a future match with either of The Bella Twins. While appearing on "Watch What Happens Live" with her husband, fellow WWE star and Street Profits member Montez Ford, Belair was asked if she would rather face Nikki or Brie in the squared circle. "Man, that's such a hard question. I love both of them so much," Belair said. "Honestly, I think it would be an honor just to get in the ring with either one of them. They've done so much in the women's division for WWE."
411mania.com
Rikishi & Samu Set to Appear at WWE Raw XXX Show
– The Daily Item reports that WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi and former WWE Superstar Samu Anoa’i will be appearing on next week’s WWE Raw 30th Anniversary, aka Raw XXX. The report noted that Anoa’i signed a WWE Legends contract last year. The show is scheduled for Monday, January 23 in Philadelphia.
wrestlinginc.com
Police Reportedly Do Wellness Check On Kevin Nash
Earlier this week, wrestling Kevin Nash caused quite a stir when he remarked on his Kliq This podcast that "Time flies when you got a gun in your mouth. I mean — time flies when you're having fun." When pushed by co-host Sean Oliver to "not joke" about that, Nash replied, "I can do whatever I want, as long as I leave a note." The exchange led to more than a bit of concern online, and according to a new report that concern reached all the way to the local authorities.
wrestlinginc.com
The Rock Weighs In On Possible WWE Sale And Vince McMahon's Involvement
The potential sale of WWE has everyone in the wrestling world talking. Appearing on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street," WWE icon Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson discussed with show anchors Morgan Brennan and David Faber what he sees as the next chapter of WWE. "It's an exciting brand," Johnson said, noting...
wrestlinginc.com
Jade Cargill Confirms Change In AEW Plans For Bow-Wow
For weeks and weeks this past fall, TBS Champion Jade Cargill engaged in a feud with rapper Bow Wow, as the two delivered video messages back-and-forth to each other while fans waited for the rivalry to somehow boil over on AEW television. However, in a new interview on the "Bootleg...
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Discusses Possibility Of Becoming WWE Champion
Sami Zayn saw his career elevate to the next level in 2022 when he aligned with The Bloodline as an "Honorary Uce." It hasn't been a perfect alignment as Zayn has had on-and-off friction with Bloodline members The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and even the undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. As we inch closer to WrestleMania season, fans are waiting for an implosion to occur in hopes that Zayn challenges Reigns for the world title.
wrestlingrumors.net
A Long Run: WWE Name Departs Company After 25 Years
That’s a long, long time. We are in a time of change in WWE and there are all kinds of pieces moving at once. That can make it difficult to keep track of what is going on, but it is clear that this is not the same WWE that we have known for a long time. This includes names leaving, and now another not so familiar name is leaving the company after a quarter century.
wrestlinginc.com
Jade Cargill Had Heart-To-Heart With Former AEW Champion When Things Were Tough
TBS Champion Jade Cargill has had one of the most impressive debut runs in professional wrestling history, currently standing as the longest-reigning champion in AEW history at over 373 days. Understandably, seeing such a fresh face in pro wrestling reach this level of success so quickly can lead to jealousy, leaving others who are also trying to work their way to the top believing that she jumped the line. Cargill gets it.
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Nash Gives Thoughts On Stephanie McMahon's Resignation
Vince McMahon returning to WWE and, more specifically, back onto its Board of Directors has been all wrestling has been talking about the last few weeks, but getting lost in the cracks of the story of a potential WWE sale has been Stephanie McMahon's exit from the company, resigning from her executive duties. She had originally stepped back from WWE in May of 2022 taking a leave of absence before swiftly returning in the role of co-CEO in July following her father's retirement in light of sexual misconduct allegations However, this departure appears much more permanent.
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Owens's Family Donates Large Sum To Briscoe Family Fund
The wrestling world is still coming to grips with the tragic death of Jay Briscoe, who passed away this past Tuesday following a car accident. The accident also saw Briscoe's two daughters injured, compounding an already terrible situation for the family, and leading to a GiveSendGo page being started to help raise money for Briscoe's wife and children during this difficult time.
wrestlinginc.com
Matt Cardona Files To Trademark WWE Ring Name
The future seems to be bright for one Matt Cardona. The former WWE star turned independent wrestling sensation has had quite a run between promotions such as GCW, Impact Wrestling, and the NWA over the past few years, enough so that rumors are swirling that Cardona could soon be returning to WWE, alongside his wife, Chelsea Green, who is also rumored to be returning to the promotion. As such, those rumors make Cardona's most recent move interesting.
