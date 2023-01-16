CALEXICO — In a divisive 3 to 2 vote, the Calexico City Council voted to install license plate reader cameras throughout the city, despite lingering concerns from various councilmembers of oversight and data sharing with other departmental agencies, in the most recent meeting on Wednesday, January 19. In a separate but related agenda item, one that would’ve allotted for the creation of a “Violent Crimes” task force in a collaboration with the United States Border Patrol, was rejected in a vote of 4 to 1.

CALEXICO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO