Brawley Christian Women's Club announces February's luncheon
BRAWLEY — The Brawley Christian Women's Club invites the community to their February luncheon which will take place Tuesday, January 31 at the Fellowship Hall of Gateway Church. For this month's luncheon, the club will be meeting on the last week of January due to the speaker's availability. Guest...
MLKJ Day Freedom March inspires justice in community
EL CENTRO — On Monday, January 16, the community celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day by participating in the Freedom Walk. The walk began at the Martin Luther King Jr. Sports Pavilion in El Centro and ended at the Main Street Courthouse for a reenactment of the famous "I Have A Dream" speech.
PMH board meeting outlines plans moving forward
BRAWLEY — On Wednesday, January 18, board members and healthcare personnel convened for their monthly meeting at Pioneers Memorial Hospital in Brawley. Attendees filled every seat in the auditorium and those limited to standing room only lined the perimeter. President Catalina Alcantra-Santillan was quick to mention the board’s attempt...
Hospital Management Partners tenders resignation notice to ECRMC Board
EL CENTRO — Hospital Management Partners (HMP), on contract for temporary services for Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, tendered their termination notice to the El Centro Regional Medical Center Board of Trustees on January 14, 2023, effective January 29, 2023. During the ECRMC Board of Trustees meeting...
Calexico Council divided on police’s surveillance authority
CALEXICO — In a divisive 3 to 2 vote, the Calexico City Council voted to install license plate reader cameras throughout the city, despite lingering concerns from various councilmembers of oversight and data sharing with other departmental agencies, in the most recent meeting on Wednesday, January 19. In a separate but related agenda item, one that would’ve allotted for the creation of a “Violent Crimes” task force in a collaboration with the United States Border Patrol, was rejected in a vote of 4 to 1.
