Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
UpNorthLive.com
Bomb threat reported at Harrison High School
CLARE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Authorities searched Harrison High School on Thursday after a report that a student had an explosive device in the building, according to the Clare County Sheriff's Office. At 2:15 p.m., Clare County Central Dispatch received a report of an explosive device being put into a...
wbrn.com
Mecosta County Sheriff's Department Blotter: 1/14-1/18
At 3:07am, deputies responded to an OWI complaint, on Jefferson/ 150th Ave Deerfield TWP. Male driver ran off the roadway causing minor damage to his vehicle. After speaking with subject he advised deputies that he was drinking SFSTs were administer. Subject was taken to BRH for a blood draw and released with a appearance ticket of 02/09/2023 at 9:00am.
Wellston Man Charged for Taking 2 Women Hostage
Fifty-year-old Michael Miskell was arraigned Tuesday for one count unlawful imprisonment, one count felon in possession of a firearm, and one count assault and battery after troopers say he held two women hostage over the weekend (see the original report below). His bond was set at $35,000 cash surety, and...
UpNorthLive.com
Two Interlochen women arrested in connection with catalytic converter thefts
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Two Interlochen women have been arrested for allegedly stealing catalytic converters, according to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office. Shortly after 1 a.m. on Jan. 17, a patrol sergeant was completing a property check at an auto shop in Garfield Township where recent thefts...
UpNorthLive.com
Michigan State Police search for shoplifting suspects
CADILLAC, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan State Police are asking for the public's help in finding shoplifting suspects who allegedly stole items from a Walmart on Christmas Eve. "On December 24, 2022, two persons fled Walmart in Cadillac with a shopping cart full of merchandise without paying," MSP said in a...
Man caught on camera beating Muskegon smokeshop worker arrested
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The man accused of lashing out at a worker inside Psycle Sam's Heady Glass is now in custody, Muskegon Police said. The attack happened in December 2022. Timothy Concialdi, 28, is now in custody after he had been absconding from a previous unrelated probation. He is a suspect in this assault, the Muskegon Police Department said Tuesday.
‘Catfishing’ Mom Heading to Trial After Hearing Waived
Update 01/16/23 5:50 p.m. The Isabella mom accused of catfishing her daughter and another teen is heading to trial. Last week, Kendra Licari was supposed to have a hearing to see if there was enough evidence for a trial, but it was waived. So she will be bound over to...
Police: Michigan man arrested after taking 2 women hostage
A Michigan man was arrested after holding two women hostage, state police said Sunday.
MSP: Northern Michigan man arrested after accusing women of stealing his meth, holding them hostage
A Northern Michigan man is behind bars after allegedly holding two women hostage Saturday morning, a situation sparked by allegations of stolen meth.
WILX-TV
Alcohol believed to be factor in crash that killed Ionia County man
BOWNE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities believe alcohol played a role in a deadly Friday crash just outside Grand Rapids. According to authorities, the crash happened just before 7 p.m. in Bowne Township, near the intersection of 92nd Street and Alden Nash Avenue. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office said an eastbound truck had left 92nd Street and struck a tree. The driver, a 60-year-old man from Ionia County who was the only occupant of the vehicle, died shortly after the crash.
Michigan State Police Respond to Armed Barricade in Manistee County
Michigan State Police responded to an armed barricade in Wellston on Saturday morning. According to the State Police, their Emergency Support Team responded to the scene on Lily Road, located in Manistee County. Troopers say they took the man into custody without incident. 9&10 will update this article as we...
Traverse City Man Dies In Jeep Rollover Crash
The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says a 23-year-old Traverse City man died in a crash on Monday morning. Deputies got a call after 2 in the morning that there was a fire in the woods in Peninsula Township. When Peninsula Township Fire and EMS responded, they found a...
UpNorthLive.com
23-year-old Traverse City man dies in crash
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A 23-year-old man died in a crash early Monday morning in Peninsula Township, according to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office. At 2:24 a.m., central dispatch received a report of a fire in the woods near Center Road near Rue De Vin, the sheriff's...
Crash sends two to the hospital, closes intersection
The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says two people- including a 9-year-old boy were hospitalized- after a crash in Tallmadge Township.
Lake County Sheriff Says One Person Killed In Chase Township Crash
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says one person died after a two-car crash in Chase Township. Deputies were called to the intersection of US-10 and Depot Street around 4 p.m. on Saturday. They say two people had to be airlifted to the hospital but did not say if they...
Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office Says They Found Missing Woman
The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says that they have found Tristan Dostal. No further details have been released at this time. The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing Traverse City woman. Tristan Dostal is 36 years old. She was last known to...
Greenville Woman Killed When Pickup Smashes Into Her Car
Michigan State Police troopers said a 54-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle traffic crash Friday morning. At 7:13 a.m., troopers were dispatched to Wise Road at Youngman Road in Montcalm Township. Troopers found that a 2004 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by a 54-year-old woman from Greenville, was turning onto Wise...
WNEM
Rain south, snow north tomorrow morning.
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - ACTIVE ALERTS as of 4pm:. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY... For... Isabella County, Clare County, Roscommon County, Ogemaw County, Iosco County, Gladwin County, Arenac County, and Alcona County. In effect from... early tomorrow morning through tomorrow afternoon. Why... accumulating snow may lead to travel concerns during the morning...
21-year-old Newaygo County man falls through frozen lake, develops hypothermia; Michigan DNR issues renewed call for ice safety
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is urging extreme caution on and around ice after a 21-year-old Newaygo County man and a conservation officer fell through a lake surface Sunday, resulting in hypothermia.
Michigan man's memory lapse leads to twin lottery jackpots
A Michigan man who couldn't remember if he had already purchased a lottery ticket ended up with two identical tickets -- and won two jackpots.
Comments / 0