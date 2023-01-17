ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reed City, MI

UpNorthLive.com

Bomb threat reported at Harrison High School

CLARE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Authorities searched Harrison High School on Thursday after a report that a student had an explosive device in the building, according to the Clare County Sheriff's Office. At 2:15 p.m., Clare County Central Dispatch received a report of an explosive device being put into a...
CLARE COUNTY, MI
wbrn.com

Mecosta County Sheriff's Department Blotter: 1/14-1/18

At 3:07am, deputies responded to an OWI complaint, on Jefferson/ 150th Ave Deerfield TWP. Male driver ran off the roadway causing minor damage to his vehicle. After speaking with subject he advised deputies that he was drinking SFSTs were administer. Subject was taken to BRH for a blood draw and released with a appearance ticket of 02/09/2023 at 9:00am.
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Wellston Man Charged for Taking 2 Women Hostage

Fifty-year-old Michael Miskell was arraigned Tuesday for one count unlawful imprisonment, one count felon in possession of a firearm, and one count assault and battery after troopers say he held two women hostage over the weekend (see the original report below). His bond was set at $35,000 cash surety, and...
WELLSTON, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Two Interlochen women arrested in connection with catalytic converter thefts

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Two Interlochen women have been arrested for allegedly stealing catalytic converters, according to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office. Shortly after 1 a.m. on Jan. 17, a patrol sergeant was completing a property check at an auto shop in Garfield Township where recent thefts...
INTERLOCHEN, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Michigan State Police search for shoplifting suspects

CADILLAC, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan State Police are asking for the public's help in finding shoplifting suspects who allegedly stole items from a Walmart on Christmas Eve. "On December 24, 2022, two persons fled Walmart in Cadillac with a shopping cart full of merchandise without paying," MSP said in a...
CADILLAC, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Man caught on camera beating Muskegon smokeshop worker arrested

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The man accused of lashing out at a worker inside Psycle Sam's Heady Glass is now in custody, Muskegon Police said. The attack happened in December 2022. Timothy Concialdi, 28, is now in custody after he had been absconding from a previous unrelated probation. He is a suspect in this assault, the Muskegon Police Department said Tuesday.
MUSKEGON, MI
WILX-TV

Alcohol believed to be factor in crash that killed Ionia County man

BOWNE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities believe alcohol played a role in a deadly Friday crash just outside Grand Rapids. According to authorities, the crash happened just before 7 p.m. in Bowne Township, near the intersection of 92nd Street and Alden Nash Avenue. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office said an eastbound truck had left 92nd Street and struck a tree. The driver, a 60-year-old man from Ionia County who was the only occupant of the vehicle, died shortly after the crash.
IONIA COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Traverse City Man Dies In Jeep Rollover Crash

The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says a 23-year-old Traverse City man died in a crash on Monday morning. Deputies got a call after 2 in the morning that there was a fire in the woods in Peninsula Township. When Peninsula Township Fire and EMS responded, they found a...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

23-year-old Traverse City man dies in crash

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A 23-year-old man died in a crash early Monday morning in Peninsula Township, according to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office. At 2:24 a.m., central dispatch received a report of a fire in the woods near Center Road near Rue De Vin, the sheriff's...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Greenville Woman Killed When Pickup Smashes Into Her Car

Michigan State Police troopers said a 54-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle traffic crash Friday morning. At 7:13 a.m., troopers were dispatched to Wise Road at Youngman Road in Montcalm Township. Troopers found that a 2004 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by a 54-year-old woman from Greenville, was turning onto Wise...
GREENVILLE, MI
WNEM

Rain south, snow north tomorrow morning.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - ACTIVE ALERTS as of 4pm:. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY... For... Isabella County, Clare County, Roscommon County, Ogemaw County, Iosco County, Gladwin County, Arenac County, and Alcona County. In effect from... early tomorrow morning through tomorrow afternoon. Why... accumulating snow may lead to travel concerns during the morning...
OGEMAW COUNTY, MI

