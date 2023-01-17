Read full article on original website
Timber theft investigation results in second conviction in Liberty County
The second of three men indicted in a timber theft investigation in Liberty County was convicted of engaging in organized criminal activity this month. Anthony Dewayne Major, 43, of Livingston, pleaded guilty to the second-degree felony charge and was sentenced to 10 years of deferred adjudication and ordered to pay a $5,000 fine and $102,776 in restitution. Deferred adjudication is a form of probation that allows Major to accept responsibility of the crime without a conviction placed on his record.
Suspect indicted after allegedly shooting his girlfriend
PORT ARTHUR — The Jefferson County grand jury indicted Mark Allen Davis of Port Arthur on Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Family Violence charges. Officers were called to The Medical Center of Southeast Texas on December 13, 2022, for a gunshot victim. The victim was later identified as Gracelin T Sonnier.
Livingston, Texas Man Ordered to Pay Over $100K for Timber Theft
The Texas A&M Forest Service is reporting that Anthony Dewayne Major, 43, of Livingston, has pleaded guilty to the second-degree felony charge of engaging in organized criminal activity. The charge stems from a timber theft investigation that involves three individuals. Major was sentenced to 10 years of deferred adjudication and...
White supremacist gang member arrested after deputies find drugs, stolen items at house in Vidor
VIDOR, Texas — A gang member is in custody after drugs and stolen property were found at a house in Vidor Thursday morning. On Thursday, January 19, 2023, the Orange County Narcotics Division along with other agencies executed a search warrant in the 400 block of Byrd Street in Vidor.
Traffic stop nets 29g of meth, $17K, arrest of two Alabama men
BEAUMONT, Texas — A pair of Alabama men were arrested on drug charges following a Tuesday morning traffic stop along the interstate west of Beaumont. Melvin Donald Kidd, 66 and Jeffrey Ryan Clark, 26, both of Alabama, were arrested by Beaumont Police officers just after 11 a.m. Tuesday according to a news release from the department.
The Unsolved: Texas Ranger working 1999 Liberty County cold case of dismembered body found in ditch
Texas Ranger Brandon Bess is determined to bring justice for victims of unsolved crimes. His current focus is the cold case of a man’s torso that was discovered back in December 1999 in a roadside ditch on CR 622 in Liberty County. As a cold case investigator for the...
Man, woman busted with guns, coke, crack during traffic stop in south Beaumont neighborhood
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man and woman are behind bars after police found guns and drugs in their car during an afternoon traffic stop in a south Beaumont neighborhood. Keith Allen Fowler Jr., 30 and Ty’Keyah Alliyanna Coleman, 23, both of Beaumont, were arrested Wednesday by Beaumont Police officers, according to a news release from police.
Brief pursuit with Jasper County deputy leads to arrest of 2 men, 1 suspect still on the run
ROGANVILLE, Texas — Two men were arrested and charged and one is on the run after a brief pursuit with a Jasper County deputy. The pursuit happened on Thursday, January 5, 2023 on Bon Ami Road in Roaganville. After the chase, Rhodie Day, of Newton, and Tristan Dalgleish were arrested, according to a Jasper County Sheriff's Office release.
Newton Police Chief back at work after being shot while assisting an eviction notice
NEWTON COUNTY, Texas — The Newton County Police Chief who was shot while assisting during an eviction notice over the weekend was back at work Wednesday. It happened Saturday, January 14, 2023. Chief Will Jackson and Sheriff Robert Burby were helping Newton County Precinct One Constable Colton Havard evict a man and woman from a home in the 3100 block of FM 1004.
7News revisits 30-year-old Jane Doe case in Vinton
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Over 30 years later and the hunt for a killer continues. 7News investigates the murder of a woman and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Office’s efforts to identify her and a possible suspect. “On December 22, 1991, the sheriff’s office received a call from the...
On the Run seeks your help in finding fugitive felon with multiple charges
JEFFERSON COUNTY — UPDATE: As of January 9th suspect is in custody. In this week's On the Run report, Jefferson County Sheriff Zena Stephens is looking for a Beaumont man she says could pose a threat to the public, based on the crime he's already accused of committing. Angel...
Woman wounded in early morning shooting outside north Beaumont home
BEAUMONT, Texas — A woman was wounded in an overnight shooting in the north end of Beaumont early Thursday morning. The shooting happened in the 4300 block of Detroit Ave, according to Beaumont Police Department dispatch records. Just before 2 a.m. a woman and a friend arrived at her...
1 of 2 suspects accused of shooting, injuring Newton Police chief facing additional charges
NEWTON COUNTY, Texas — Officers in Newton County who witnessed one of their colleagues get shot while serving an eviction notice are speaking out about the horrifying experience. While it isn't the first time officers have been at the home to serve evictions, it is the first time they...
Beaumont Police searching for 2 women wanted for stealing from beauty supply store
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department is searching for two suspects wanted for stealing from a beauty supply store. On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, two woman entered the Hair World Beauty Supply store, located at 3210 Avenue A in Beaumont. The two women were shopping for about 20...
DEVELOPING: Beaumont police investigating shooting
Beaumont — Beaumont police are investigating a shooting in the 1300 block of Lindbergh that sent one person to a hospital. Officers responded to a report of shots fired at about 4:25 p.m. Tuesday. One victim was taken to a hospital with injuries investigators say don't appear to be...
Port Arthur Police looking for man caught on video stealing tools
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Police in Port Arthur are asking for the public's help in identifying a man they say stole tools from Lowe's this week. Surveillance video captured the moment just after 6 p.m., Monday, January 16, 2023, when a man walked out of the Lowes's on Memorial Blvd with two laser levels had had not paid for according to Port Arthur Police.
Breaking: Beaumont Police investigating shooting near Park and Euclid
Beaumont — The Beaumont Police Department is investigating a shooting involving multiple rounds fired that left one victim with non-life threatening injuries, according to information Sgt. Thomas Swope provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News. The shooting was reported at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Euclid near...
Crime Stoppers names this week’s Featured Felons
The persons in the attached photo were named as this week’s Featured Felons by the Multi-County Crime Stoppers organization, which serves Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto counties. All persons had active warrants as of Jan. 11, 2023. If you see one of the persons pictured, do not attempt to...
'It's an honor': Newly promoted captain makes Beaumont Police Department history
BEAUMONT, Texas — Onafre Tyler knew he wanted to become a Beaumont Police Department captain, but never thought that in doing so, he would make history. Capt. Tyler was promoted to captain of criminal investigations on January 11, 2023 at the department's Appreciation and Swearing In Ceremony. He is the first Black captain in Beaumont Police Department history.
Law enforcement searching for suspects accused of leading Orange County constable on chase in stolen truck
VIDOR, Texas — Law enforcement in Orange County are searching for the suspects who led them on a chase in a stolen truck. It happened Friday, January 13, 2023. Constable Matt Ortego was in the 1100 block of Orange Street when he saw a white F350 pulling a livestock trailer around 9:40 p.m.
