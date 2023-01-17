The second of three men indicted in a timber theft investigation in Liberty County was convicted of engaging in organized criminal activity this month. Anthony Dewayne Major, 43, of Livingston, pleaded guilty to the second-degree felony charge and was sentenced to 10 years of deferred adjudication and ordered to pay a $5,000 fine and $102,776 in restitution. Deferred adjudication is a form of probation that allows Major to accept responsibility of the crime without a conviction placed on his record.

LIBERTY COUNTY, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO