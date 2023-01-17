ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hardin County, TX

Comments / 3

Related
thevindicator.com

Timber theft investigation results in second conviction in Liberty County

The second of three men indicted in a timber theft investigation in Liberty County was convicted of engaging in organized criminal activity this month. Anthony Dewayne Major, 43, of Livingston, pleaded guilty to the second-degree felony charge and was sentenced to 10 years of deferred adjudication and ordered to pay a $5,000 fine and $102,776 in restitution. Deferred adjudication is a form of probation that allows Major to accept responsibility of the crime without a conviction placed on his record.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Suspect indicted after allegedly shooting his girlfriend

PORT ARTHUR — The Jefferson County grand jury indicted Mark Allen Davis of Port Arthur on Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Family Violence charges. Officers were called to The Medical Center of Southeast Texas on December 13, 2022, for a gunshot victim. The victim was later identified as Gracelin T Sonnier.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
12NewsNow

Traffic stop nets 29g of meth, $17K, arrest of two Alabama men

BEAUMONT, Texas — A pair of Alabama men were arrested on drug charges following a Tuesday morning traffic stop along the interstate west of Beaumont. Melvin Donald Kidd, 66 and Jeffrey Ryan Clark, 26, both of Alabama, were arrested by Beaumont Police officers just after 11 a.m. Tuesday according to a news release from the department.
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Newton Police Chief back at work after being shot while assisting an eviction notice

NEWTON COUNTY, Texas — The Newton County Police Chief who was shot while assisting during an eviction notice over the weekend was back at work Wednesday. It happened Saturday, January 14, 2023. Chief Will Jackson and Sheriff Robert Burby were helping Newton County Precinct One Constable Colton Havard evict a man and woman from a home in the 3100 block of FM 1004.
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
KPLC TV

7News revisits 30-year-old Jane Doe case in Vinton

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Over 30 years later and the hunt for a killer continues. 7News investigates the murder of a woman and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Office’s efforts to identify her and a possible suspect. “On December 22, 1991, the sheriff’s office received a call from the...
VINTON, LA
KFDM-TV

DEVELOPING: Beaumont police investigating shooting

Beaumont — Beaumont police are investigating a shooting in the 1300 block of Lindbergh that sent one person to a hospital. Officers responded to a report of shots fired at about 4:25 p.m. Tuesday. One victim was taken to a hospital with injuries investigators say don't appear to be...
BEAUMONT, TX
12newsnow.com

Port Arthur Police looking for man caught on video stealing tools

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Police in Port Arthur are asking for the public's help in identifying a man they say stole tools from Lowe's this week. Surveillance video captured the moment just after 6 p.m., Monday, January 16, 2023, when a man walked out of the Lowes's on Memorial Blvd with two laser levels had had not paid for according to Port Arthur Police.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
KFDM-TV

Breaking: Beaumont Police investigating shooting near Park and Euclid

Beaumont — The Beaumont Police Department is investigating a shooting involving multiple rounds fired that left one victim with non-life threatening injuries, according to information Sgt. Thomas Swope provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News. The shooting was reported at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Euclid near...
BEAUMONT, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Crime Stoppers names this week’s Featured Felons

The persons in the attached photo were named as this week’s Featured Felons by the Multi-County Crime Stoppers organization, which serves Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto counties. All persons had active warrants as of Jan. 11, 2023. If you see one of the persons pictured, do not attempt to...
SAN JACINTO COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

12NewsNow

Beaumont, TX
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Beaumont local news

 https://www.12newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy