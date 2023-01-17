ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

ABC Big 2 News

New Latin Bistro brings unique flavors to West Texas

There’s a new place to eat in Odessa that’s bringing flavors from dozens of different countries. Antojitos Latin Bistro, located off of University and Andrews Highway, offers a little bit of everything. “Honestly this here is the most flavorful food I’ve had in Odessa,” says Andrew, who lives in Odessa. Antojitos has been open for […]
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Odessa College Truck Driving Academy receives big donation

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa College Truck Driving Academy received a generous donation from the Permian Strategic Partnership. The donations will help expand the program by adding new scholarships, driving instructors, and equipment to help former and future students. PSP CEO Tracee Bentley said this opportunity is a big step forward in the oil and natural gas industry.
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Odessa museums unveil latest presidential portrait

ODESSA, Texas — UTPB's Presidential Archives and the Ellen Noël Art Museum unveiled a special new portrait Thursday evening. The latest presidential portrait features 45th president Joseph R. Biden Jr. Portrait donor Gary Edmison and the artist, Francisca "Paquita" Esteve, were special guests at the event. Presidential portraits...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Egg- ‘celente’ news might be on the way for Odessans

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The hot topic at the dinner table recently is the price of eggs. The average price for a carton of eggs at food stores around Midland and Odessa is 5 dollars and 31 cents. That’s almost 3 times the price for a carton of eggs compared...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Midland Resident Ella Bromley turns 100

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Resident Ella Heath turns 100 today. Her family will be traveling to the area to celebrate the milestone. Earlier Ella and her daughter Brenda began preparing for Ella’s party on Friday night.
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Intersection of Garfield, Louisiana to be closed for 6 weeks

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland is warning citizens about an upcoming intersection closure. Starting Jan. 23, the intersection of Garfield St. and Louisiana Ave. will be closed. The city says the project is expected to take around six weeks. During this period, crews will be working on...
MIDLAND, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

4 Midland Restaurants You May Not Know About

So much is happening in Midland/Odessa, which is a good thing. New shops and restaurants are opening, some of which we had no clue about. Check out these 4 new restaurants that have recently opened in Midland! I haven't personally tried them yet but after doing this article, I am definitely going to try them. Take a look at the photos, all of these dishes look absolutely delicious.
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Local author writes book about doo-wop group that started at Odessa school

ODESSA, Texas — The 1950's Doo-Wop group, The Velvets, were discovered at Blackshear Elementary in Odessa, Texas by their teacher. "Mr. Virgil, the leader of the group, was an 8th grade English teacher and there were four students from their school and they became The Velvets," said Charles Norman III, author of the book Road to Reconciliation... and Beyond: Unlikely Friends Become Brothers.
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

NewsWest 9

