New Latin Bistro brings unique flavors to West Texas
There’s a new place to eat in Odessa that’s bringing flavors from dozens of different countries. Antojitos Latin Bistro, located off of University and Andrews Highway, offers a little bit of everything. “Honestly this here is the most flavorful food I’ve had in Odessa,” says Andrew, who lives in Odessa. Antojitos has been open for […]
Odessa College Truck Driving Academy receives big donation
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa College Truck Driving Academy received a generous donation from the Permian Strategic Partnership. The donations will help expand the program by adding new scholarships, driving instructors, and equipment to help former and future students. PSP CEO Tracee Bentley said this opportunity is a big step forward in the oil and natural gas industry.
Communities support recycling, but contamination still an issue
ODESSA, Texas — Whether it's plastic, aluminum or paper, almost all of it can be recycled if you do it right. However, when something is put into recycling that's not supposed to be in there, that's when it becomes a issue. "It is so important to recycle right, I...
Odessa museums unveil latest presidential portrait
ODESSA, Texas — UTPB's Presidential Archives and the Ellen Noël Art Museum unveiled a special new portrait Thursday evening. The latest presidential portrait features 45th president Joseph R. Biden Jr. Portrait donor Gary Edmison and the artist, Francisca "Paquita" Esteve, were special guests at the event. Presidential portraits...
Grand Opening! Check Out The New Kent Kwik Into Midland Airport!
Now, when you head to the Midland International Air/Space Port you will be greeted with a brand new spacious Kent Kwik! The Midland International Airport area has been missing a CONVENIENCE store like this and NOW one is available to serve everyone coming and going to the Airport in Midland!
Egg- ‘celente’ news might be on the way for Odessans
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The hot topic at the dinner table recently is the price of eggs. The average price for a carton of eggs at food stores around Midland and Odessa is 5 dollars and 31 cents. That’s almost 3 times the price for a carton of eggs compared...
Museum of the Southwest hold classes in honor of Chinese New Year
MIDLAND, Texas — The Museum of the Southwest will be holding three classes in honor of Chinese New Year. "Works of Art! Rabbit Puppets" will teach children age four to 12 how to make rabbit hand puppets for the Year of the Rabbit. Classes will run 4-4:30 p.m. on...
Midland Resident Ella Bromley turns 100
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Resident Ella Heath turns 100 today. Her family will be traveling to the area to celebrate the milestone. Earlier Ella and her daughter Brenda began preparing for Ella’s party on Friday night.
Is it safe to eat the fish from the ponds in C.J. Kelly Park and Beal Park?
MIDLAND, Texas — Earlier this January, trout was restocked at the ponds in C.J. Kelly Park and Beal Park. For those unfamiliar with the process, the city will be doing this more than once throughout the year. “In early January we stock both Beal Park and C.J. Kelly ponds...
Military Veteran Peer Network raising funds to bury unattended veterans from Midland
MIDLAND, Texas — Two Midland veterans need one last push to get to their final resting place. The Military Veteran Peer Network is raising funds to bury these two "unattended veterans". Unattended veterans are those who have no next of kin. David McGivney was a construction worker and a...
Midland Parks and Recs Commission discusses improvements at William-Sam Skatepark
MIDLAND, Texas — The topic of the William-Sam Memorial Skate Park located at Beal Park was at the center of much of the discussion Tuesday for the Midland Parks and Rec Commission. Concerned mom and Midland Skatepark Association representative, Christina Cockrell, was very vocal about a skate park her...
Intersection of Garfield, Louisiana to be closed for 6 weeks
MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland is warning citizens about an upcoming intersection closure. Starting Jan. 23, the intersection of Garfield St. and Louisiana Ave. will be closed. The city says the project is expected to take around six weeks. During this period, crews will be working on...
Local veterans who recently passed away in need of burial funds to be honored properly
MIDLAND, Texas — A growing problem in the Permian Basin has been veterans passing away and not receiving a proper sendoff, leaving them vulnerable to be remembered without the honors they deserve. Two veterans from Midland recently passed away, and they are both labeled as “unattended veterans,” meaning they...
4 Midland Restaurants You May Not Know About
So much is happening in Midland/Odessa, which is a good thing. New shops and restaurants are opening, some of which we had no clue about. Check out these 4 new restaurants that have recently opened in Midland! I haven't personally tried them yet but after doing this article, I am definitely going to try them. Take a look at the photos, all of these dishes look absolutely delicious.
President & CEO of Odessa Chamber of Commerce to serve in new role on Texas Chamber of Commerce Executives Board of Directors
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Chamber of Commerce is constantly working to better the city. Renee Earls – President & CEO of the Chamber – is set to serve in a new role on the Texas Chamber of Commerce Executives, or TCCE, Board of Directors. Earls will...
Residents nervous about remains found in Midland neighborhood
MIDLAND, Texas — A skull was found by a mailbox near the 1700 block of East Texas in Midland at the end of December. On Saturday morning, more remains were found about a block away on Illinois and Tilden. "Only thing I can think of is while we're sleeping...
City of Midland issues traffic alert for intersection of Garfield and Louisiana
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Midland has issued a traffic alert for the intersection of Garfield Street and Louisiana Avenue as part of a road project. Beginning Monday, January 23, the intersection will be closed, and traffic will be detoured to Michigan Avenue, Golf Course Road, or Cuthbert Avenue. The project is expected to […]
West Texas FC brings semi-pro soccer back to Midland/Odessa
MIDLAND, Texas — It's been a while since there's been a soccer club in the Permian Basin. The Midland/Odessa Sockers were an inactive member of National Premier Soccer League (NPSL) in 2022, and announced that the team would be put up for sale. The team's Facebook page announced that...
Dr. Stephanie Howard joins Midland ISD School Board for first meeting as MISD Superintendent
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD held it’s first school board meeting of 2023, and a new face joined the board of trustees for the first time in her new role. The board welcomed Dr. Stephanie Howard to her first school board meeting as superintendent of MISD. An update...
Local author writes book about doo-wop group that started at Odessa school
ODESSA, Texas — The 1950's Doo-Wop group, The Velvets, were discovered at Blackshear Elementary in Odessa, Texas by their teacher. "Mr. Virgil, the leader of the group, was an 8th grade English teacher and there were four students from their school and they became The Velvets," said Charles Norman III, author of the book Road to Reconciliation... and Beyond: Unlikely Friends Become Brothers.
