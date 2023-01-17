ELLSWORTH — Chance Mercier fell to the floor and watched as his jumper lofted over two defenders and easily split the twine for a countable basket. The points, which put the Ellsworth boys’ basketball team ahead 17-15 at the 1:15 minute mark in the first quarter of its game against the Foxcroft Academy Ponies (7-3) on Tuesday, Jan. 17, came at the same time as so many of Mercier’s points have this season: with his team needing a clutch bucket to stay ahead of a motivated opponent gunning for the undefeated, number one Eagles.

