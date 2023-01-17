ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chico, CA

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actionnewsnow.com

New 3-year DCBA plan aims to increase safety and attractiveness of Downtown Chico

CHICO, Calif. - Plans to improve the safety and attractiveness of Downtown Chico are underway. Chico City Council voted Tuesday night during its meeting to award the Downtown Chico Business Association (DCBA) with $422,400. That money will be used to implement its new 3-year plan. “So, the money that we’re...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Cohasset Road in Chico to close Thursday

CHICO, Calif. - Chico Public Works says the southbound lane of Cohasset Road from Airpark Road to the Compost Yard will be closed due to road construction Thursday, Jan. 19. Public Works is encouraging drivers to expect delays and plan accordingly. The closure is for the Cohasset Road Widening Project.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Red Bluff City Council approves options to replace Christmas tree

RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff City Council unanimously voted to direct city staff to come up with some options and figure out how much it will cost to plant a new, live Christmas tree on the corner of Pine Street and Main Street. Councilmember Cody Strock told Action...
RED BLUFF, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Dozens gather for North Valley Nut Conference in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - Dozens gathered at the Silver Dollar Fairground in Chico Thursday for the North Valley Nut Conference. Growers, soils experts, and others involved in the agriculture industry came together for forums and to exchange ideas. Some of the hot topics discussed today were pollinators, irrigation, pesticides and growing...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Teichert Ponds is getting seven day notices to clear out

CHICO, Calif. - Police and park rangers were in Teichert ponds Thursday morning, handing out seven-day notices to clear the area. Chico Public Works Director Erik Gustafson says the Plaintiff's Counsel objected to the entire area being cleared, so notices will only be given out to half of the people living there.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Highway 70 in Feather River Canyon remains closed after slides

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. - Caltrans District 2 said there is no estimated time when Highway 70 in the Feather River Canyon will reopen to traffic. Caltrans said the main slide activity is east of Cresta near the Shady Rest Area in Butte County. There was another slide west of Rush...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

PG&E facing new lawsuit over Mosquito Fire damages

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. - PG&E is facing a lawsuit filed by El Dorado County, Plumas County and other public entities for the damages caused by the 2022 Mosquito Fire, according to NBC affiliate KCRA. The fire burned more than 76,000 acres in Placer County and El Dorado County. It burned...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Tree crashes into a Tehama County Supervisor's home

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A massive old Oak tree crashed into a home near Red Bluff during last week's storm. The home belongs to Tehama County Supervisor Candy Carlson. Supervisor Carlson said it was a relatively calm night, when all of a sudden the large Oak tree came crashing through the roof of her home, injuring her daughter who was asleep on the couch in the living room at the time.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Many left without internet after winds snapped a telecommunication tower

CORNING, Calif.- A lot of people in Corning have been left without internet after Saturday's storm bent a telecommunication tower in half. Action News Now talked with the CEO of DM-Tech, Cherliyn Downey, she said their tower was so badly damaged it needs to be replaced entirely. "I got a...
CORNING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Oroville man arrested for breaking into Biggs restaurant

BIGGS, Calif. - A man was arrested in Biggs after breaking into a Pizza Round-up early Wednesday morning, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the restaurant shortly before 6 a.m. and learned a person was inside the restaurant while they were responding. When authorities arrived,...
BIGGS, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Former Enloe employee arrested for making threats toward employees

CHICO, Calif. - A former Enloe Medical Center employee was arrested after she made online threats to harm employees at the hospital in Chico on Thursday, according to the Chico Police Department. Officers responded to the hospital around 9 a.m. after receiving a call from a person who saw a...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

$40,000 worth of equipment stolen from nonprofit in Paradise

PARADISE, Calif. - All Hands and Hearts nonprofit organization tells Action News Now someone broke into its Paradise garage and stole $40,000 worth of equipment Jan. 4. “We’re using this area to store all of our chainsaws and lots of tools for the home rebuilding as well," said All Hands and Hearts Program Development Manager Andre St. Martin.
PARADISE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Oroville sober living center owner admits to possession of narcotics for sale

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - An owner of a sober living environment in Oroville pleaded a no-contest to two charges of transporting narcotics for sales and a charge of possessing narcotics while armed, said District Attorney Mike Ramsey. 60-year-old Michael Mirton Anderson, of Oroville, plead no contest in Butte County Superior...
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Police asking for help identifying Gridley prowling suspect

GRIDLEY, Calif. - The Gridley Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect caught on camera prowling early Thursday morning. Officers said a person’s front porch camera caught a suspect on camera prowling in the 900 block of Vermont Street. The suspect was recorded walking onto the front...
GRIDLEY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy