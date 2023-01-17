Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
Parking enforcement on hold in downtown Chico after issues with more than half of meters
CHICO, Calif. — The City of Chico has put parking enforcement on hold after members of the public reported problems with 281 of the 404 meters in the downtown core. According to city officials, members of the public notified the city on January 18 that several meters were not processing credit card transactions.
actionnewsnow.com
New 3-year DCBA plan aims to increase safety and attractiveness of Downtown Chico
CHICO, Calif. - Plans to improve the safety and attractiveness of Downtown Chico are underway. Chico City Council voted Tuesday night during its meeting to award the Downtown Chico Business Association (DCBA) with $422,400. That money will be used to implement its new 3-year plan. “So, the money that we’re...
actionnewsnow.com
Cohasset Road in Chico to close Thursday
CHICO, Calif. - Chico Public Works says the southbound lane of Cohasset Road from Airpark Road to the Compost Yard will be closed due to road construction Thursday, Jan. 19. Public Works is encouraging drivers to expect delays and plan accordingly. The closure is for the Cohasset Road Widening Project.
actionnewsnow.com
Red Bluff City Council approves options to replace Christmas tree
RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff City Council unanimously voted to direct city staff to come up with some options and figure out how much it will cost to plant a new, live Christmas tree on the corner of Pine Street and Main Street. Councilmember Cody Strock told Action...
actionnewsnow.com
Dozens gather for North Valley Nut Conference in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - Dozens gathered at the Silver Dollar Fairground in Chico Thursday for the North Valley Nut Conference. Growers, soils experts, and others involved in the agriculture industry came together for forums and to exchange ideas. Some of the hot topics discussed today were pollinators, irrigation, pesticides and growing...
actionnewsnow.com
Teichert Ponds is getting seven day notices to clear out
CHICO, Calif. - Police and park rangers were in Teichert ponds Thursday morning, handing out seven-day notices to clear the area. Chico Public Works Director Erik Gustafson says the Plaintiff's Counsel objected to the entire area being cleared, so notices will only be given out to half of the people living there.
actionnewsnow.com
Highway 70 in Feather River Canyon remains closed after slides
PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. - Caltrans District 2 said there is no estimated time when Highway 70 in the Feather River Canyon will reopen to traffic. Caltrans said the main slide activity is east of Cresta near the Shady Rest Area in Butte County. There was another slide west of Rush...
actionnewsnow.com
PG&E facing new lawsuit over Mosquito Fire damages
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. - PG&E is facing a lawsuit filed by El Dorado County, Plumas County and other public entities for the damages caused by the 2022 Mosquito Fire, according to NBC affiliate KCRA. The fire burned more than 76,000 acres in Placer County and El Dorado County. It burned...
actionnewsnow.com
Tree crashes into a Tehama County Supervisor's home
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A massive old Oak tree crashed into a home near Red Bluff during last week's storm. The home belongs to Tehama County Supervisor Candy Carlson. Supervisor Carlson said it was a relatively calm night, when all of a sudden the large Oak tree came crashing through the roof of her home, injuring her daughter who was asleep on the couch in the living room at the time.
Sutter County experiencing blocked weirs, power shutoffs and flooded roads
(KTXL) — The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office lifted a Jan. 8 evacuation warning on Wednesday, but residents are now dealing with a power shutoff connected to the recent storms and flooding. •Video Above: Floodwaters leave behind potholes, road damage Residents in the area of Lovey’s Landing were evacuated and had their power shut off as […]
actionnewsnow.com
Many left without internet after winds snapped a telecommunication tower
CORNING, Calif.- A lot of people in Corning have been left without internet after Saturday's storm bent a telecommunication tower in half. Action News Now talked with the CEO of DM-Tech, Cherliyn Downey, she said their tower was so badly damaged it needs to be replaced entirely. "I got a...
actionnewsnow.com
Oroville man arrested for breaking into Biggs restaurant
BIGGS, Calif. - A man was arrested in Biggs after breaking into a Pizza Round-up early Wednesday morning, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the restaurant shortly before 6 a.m. and learned a person was inside the restaurant while they were responding. When authorities arrived,...
krcrtv.com
Paradise residents heartbroken over Paradise Holiday Market announced closing
PARADISE, Calif. — Devastating news for the Paradise community after residents learned that their long-time Holiday Market located on 6848 Skyway is scheduled to close for good at the end of January. Many residents from Magalia, Paradise, Chico and Concow visited the market to shop and eagerly waited to...
KCRA.com
Here's where these Northern California reservoirs' levels stand after weeks of rain
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Without a doubt, weeks of rain and snow since late December are absolutely helping with California's water supply. But how much help exactly is a question many have been asking. KCRA 3 Chief Meteorologist Mark Finan goes over where water reservoirs in Northern California stand. Spoiler alert: It's a lot of good news.
actionnewsnow.com
Former Enloe employee arrested for making threats toward employees
CHICO, Calif. - A former Enloe Medical Center employee was arrested after she made online threats to harm employees at the hospital in Chico on Thursday, according to the Chico Police Department. Officers responded to the hospital around 9 a.m. after receiving a call from a person who saw a...
actionnewsnow.com
$40,000 worth of equipment stolen from nonprofit in Paradise
PARADISE, Calif. - All Hands and Hearts nonprofit organization tells Action News Now someone broke into its Paradise garage and stole $40,000 worth of equipment Jan. 4. “We’re using this area to store all of our chainsaws and lots of tools for the home rebuilding as well," said All Hands and Hearts Program Development Manager Andre St. Martin.
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in California
California is filled with history and perhaps some of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the abandoned places that dot its landscape. Decaying and slowly being overtaken by nature, these are some of the creepiest attractions you'll find within the entire state.
krcrtv.com
Owner of treatment center in Oroville admits to having large cache of narcotics, firearms
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — A 60-year-old man from Oroville appeared in Butte County Superior Court on Wednesday and pleaded no-contest to two charges of transporting narcotics for sales and possessing narcotics while armed with a firearm. Butte County District Attorney said Michael Mirton Anderson, who owns and operates a...
actionnewsnow.com
Oroville sober living center owner admits to possession of narcotics for sale
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - An owner of a sober living environment in Oroville pleaded a no-contest to two charges of transporting narcotics for sales and a charge of possessing narcotics while armed, said District Attorney Mike Ramsey. 60-year-old Michael Mirton Anderson, of Oroville, plead no contest in Butte County Superior...
actionnewsnow.com
Police asking for help identifying Gridley prowling suspect
GRIDLEY, Calif. - The Gridley Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect caught on camera prowling early Thursday morning. Officers said a person’s front porch camera caught a suspect on camera prowling in the 900 block of Vermont Street. The suspect was recorded walking onto the front...
